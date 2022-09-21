ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OBITUARY: Barbara Lee Gibbs

By Jennifer Haley
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

Barbara Lee Gibbs, age 78 of the Shop Springs Community, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.

Born May 11, 1944 in Dekalb County, she was the daughter of the late Ollie Lee and Thelma Dale Kelley of Alexandria.

Barbara was a graduate of Watertown High School and retired from Toshiba Corporation, Inc. She later worked for University Medical Center and Summit Medical Center. Barbara was a member of the Watertown First Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Ronnie Gibbs; daughters, Melissa Williams and Ginger (William) Ash; son, Landon Lee Gibbs; grandchildren, Ryan Williams, Rachel Williams, Nolan (Cameron) Ash, Evan (Lela) Ash; great-grandson, Finnegan Ash; sister, Hilda Oakley and other loving family and friends.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at Hunter Funeral Home with Rev. Kenneth Tramel officiating. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday and Noon till service time on Saturday. Pallbearers, William, Nolan and Evan Ash, Buddy Lusky, Jim Hall and Danny Mayo. Interment at Wilson Co. Memorial Park. https://www.hunterfuneral.com

