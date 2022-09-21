ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poteet, TX

Comments / 0

Related
seguintoday.com

2022 Guadalupe County Fair Guide now available

(Seguin) — The countdown to this year’s Guadalupe County Fair and PRCA Rodeo begins with the arrival of the new Guadalupe County Fair Guide. The Guadalupe County Fair Association and Seguin Radio KWED/Seguin Daily News have again teamed up to bring the community the one and only official fair catalog.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
City
Poteet, TX
Local
Texas Society
Pleasanton, TX
Society
City
Pleasanton, TX
dallasexpress.com

H-E-B Local Opening Draws Crowds

San Antonio-based H-E-B Grocery Company opened its first store in the DFW metroplex on Wednesday to an overwhelmingly positive response. Hundreds of people stood in line, wrapped around the building, for the 6 a.m. grand opening of the Frisco H-E-B, amidst fanfare from a high school marching band and cheering crowds.
FRISCO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

10 Fun Things to do in San Antonio This Weekend

The 24-hour online giving day is back for its ninth year. Along with supporting some of the more than 400 participating nonprofits with online donations, locals can also get involved in-person during events on Thursday and Friday. Celebrate the kickoff of giving day Thursday at Haven for Hope (5:30 p.m.), Hops and Hounds (6:45 p.m.) or Chicken & Pickle (7:45 p.m.). On Friday, there’s an official after party at 5:30 p.m. at Big Brothers Big Sisters. Find out how to get involved or donate here. Thursday, 6 p.m.-Friday, 6 p.m.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stevie Nicks
San Antonio Current

25 corn mazes and pumpkin patches within driving distance of San Antonio

South Texas may not get very much "fall weather," but we still can have plenty of fall fun. To that end, we rounded up pumpkin patches and corn mazes in San Antonio and the Hill Country that are perfect places to enjoy autumn — whether you road trip it to a farm for a big day of activities or just swing by a pumpkin patch for some gourds to liven up your seasonal home decor.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
texasstandard.org

San Antonio incident highlights lasting trauma from Uvalde shooting

On Tuesday parents of Jefferson High School students in San Antonio received scary news. There were unconfirmed reports of an active shooter on campus, reports that would later be proven false. But for the hundreds of parents who went to the school, tensions and anxiety were high. After a breakdown...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio River Authority giving away free trees

SAN ANTONIO — The 2022 River Symposium is here! A free tree giveaway will be taking place at Confluence Park on Saturday, courtesy of the San Antonio River Authority. Those who want a tree can go pick up a young native tree and a one gallon pot to plant at home. The symposium also provides an opportunity to get delicious snacks from food trucks, participate in a paddling race and learn more about the local river basin.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts And Crafts#Chuck Wagon#Dance#Volunteers#Charity#South Texas#Avenue H#The Backyard Kitchen#The Ranch Road Band
foxsanantonio.com

Jazz'SALive is this weekend - and it's free and open to all!

If you're looking for a VIP experience. You should make your way down to San Antonio this weekend. Jazz'SAlive has you covered with the best menu and Cocktails. Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Travis Park and Legacy Park. (210) 212-8423.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Charities
flicksandfood.com

This Popular SA Eatery Celebrates a Mexican Food Favorite

This Popular Southtown Restaurant Celebrates National Quesadilla Day. This popular local downtown restaurant, Rosario’s Mexican Cafe Y Cantina will be offering a special on their cheese Quesadillas on September 25 for National Quesadilla Day. This local downtown restaurant is located at S. Alamo St, San Antonio, TX, 78205 and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

Aqua Zumba Brings a Party to the Pool

There are just two chances remaining this summer to try out aqua Zumba as part of the city’s free fitness program. Head to Woodlawn Lake Park Pool at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Sept. 21, for a dance aerobics class in the water. Next week, on Sept. 28, the water workout season will close with a 7:45 p.m. glow aqua Zumba class featuring all of your favorite songs and dance moves plus glow sticks, bright colored suits and more. No registration is required, and admission is free. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 6:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 28, 7:45 p.m. 221 Alexander Ave.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy