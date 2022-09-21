Read full article on original website
2022 Guadalupe County Fair Guide now available
(Seguin) — The countdown to this year’s Guadalupe County Fair and PRCA Rodeo begins with the arrival of the new Guadalupe County Fair Guide. The Guadalupe County Fair Association and Seguin Radio KWED/Seguin Daily News have again teamed up to bring the community the one and only official fair catalog.
3 non-chain thrift stores that are making a difference in the Hill Country
One person's trash is another's treasure in the Hill Country.
Wurstfest is hiring employees for 10-day New Braunfels festival
A celebration of German culture needs bartenders and more.
12 of the most festive pumpkin patches in the San Antonio area this fall
Fall is finally here.
High School Football Scores and Highlights
SAN ANTONIO - Crucial matchups in our 5th week of high school football. We have all your scores and highlights!
San Antonio Burrito Bites: 3 Buc-ee's burritos to try in New Braunfels
Yes, I'm ranking gas station burritos now.
H-E-B Local Opening Draws Crowds
San Antonio-based H-E-B Grocery Company opened its first store in the DFW metroplex on Wednesday to an overwhelmingly positive response. Hundreds of people stood in line, wrapped around the building, for the 6 a.m. grand opening of the Frisco H-E-B, amidst fanfare from a high school marching band and cheering crowds.
10 Fun Things to do in San Antonio This Weekend
The 24-hour online giving day is back for its ninth year. Along with supporting some of the more than 400 participating nonprofits with online donations, locals can also get involved in-person during events on Thursday and Friday. Celebrate the kickoff of giving day Thursday at Haven for Hope (5:30 p.m.), Hops and Hounds (6:45 p.m.) or Chicken & Pickle (7:45 p.m.). On Friday, there’s an official after party at 5:30 p.m. at Big Brothers Big Sisters. Find out how to get involved or donate here. Thursday, 6 p.m.-Friday, 6 p.m.
25 corn mazes and pumpkin patches within driving distance of San Antonio
South Texas may not get very much "fall weather," but we still can have plenty of fall fun. To that end, we rounded up pumpkin patches and corn mazes in San Antonio and the Hill Country that are perfect places to enjoy autumn — whether you road trip it to a farm for a big day of activities or just swing by a pumpkin patch for some gourds to liven up your seasonal home decor.
Pilot residential parking restrictions could be headed to a San Antonio neighborhood near you
San Antonio – The Tobin Hill community is set to be the first in San Antonio to get a pilot program that would limit residential parking through permits as part of an ongoing effort to find common ground between neighbors and late-night entertainment venues. Tobin Hill area residents and...
San Antonio incident highlights lasting trauma from Uvalde shooting
On Tuesday parents of Jefferson High School students in San Antonio received scary news. There were unconfirmed reports of an active shooter on campus, reports that would later be proven false. But for the hundreds of parents who went to the school, tensions and anxiety were high. After a breakdown...
San Antonio River Authority giving away free trees
SAN ANTONIO — The 2022 River Symposium is here! A free tree giveaway will be taking place at Confluence Park on Saturday, courtesy of the San Antonio River Authority. Those who want a tree can go pick up a young native tree and a one gallon pot to plant at home. The symposium also provides an opportunity to get delicious snacks from food trucks, participate in a paddling race and learn more about the local river basin.
CannaBus, Texas' first mobile marijuana dispensary, coming to San Antonio
It will also be making the trip to the DFW
Jazz'SALive is this weekend - and it's free and open to all!
If you're looking for a VIP experience. You should make your way down to San Antonio this weekend. Jazz'SAlive has you covered with the best menu and Cocktails. Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Travis Park and Legacy Park. (210) 212-8423.
Brackenridge Park wants to bring back the massive herd of grazing goats
Poison ivy is their caviar.
The 'Largest County Fair in Central Texas' kicks off in New Braunfels
The Comal County Fair begins Wednesday.
This Popular SA Eatery Celebrates a Mexican Food Favorite
This Popular Southtown Restaurant Celebrates National Quesadilla Day. This popular local downtown restaurant, Rosario’s Mexican Cafe Y Cantina will be offering a special on their cheese Quesadillas on September 25 for National Quesadilla Day. This local downtown restaurant is located at S. Alamo St, San Antonio, TX, 78205 and...
This restaurant has the best horchata in Texas, report says
Are you in the mood to try something new, or maybe if you've experienced the great taste the horchata has brought your tastebuds and want to try it somewhere else?
Aqua Zumba Brings a Party to the Pool
There are just two chances remaining this summer to try out aqua Zumba as part of the city’s free fitness program. Head to Woodlawn Lake Park Pool at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Sept. 21, for a dance aerobics class in the water. Next week, on Sept. 28, the water workout season will close with a 7:45 p.m. glow aqua Zumba class featuring all of your favorite songs and dance moves plus glow sticks, bright colored suits and more. No registration is required, and admission is free. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 6:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 28, 7:45 p.m. 221 Alexander Ave.
City of San Antonio, SAVE, team up for free peripheral arterial disease screenings around town
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio Metropolitan Health District and Department of Human Services will partner with several organizations to host a resource fair and free screening for peripheral artery disease on Thursday. The city-wide event is taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. within seven...
