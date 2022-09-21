ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascosa County, TX

Got a gafftop!

Tony Hand of San Antonio brings in a gafftop while fishing at the jetties at Roberts Point Park on Sunday, Sept. 4. The full version of this story will be available to all readers after 2 weeks. Full versions of news stories from the most recent 2 weeks are available...
PORT ARANSAS, TX
Social media post leads to meth, loaded gun, 3 arrests in Kerrville

KERRVILLE, Texas – Three people were arrested Wednesday in Kerrville following an undercover investigation involving social media that resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine. According to a news release, after communicating on social media, a 22-year-old woman from San Antonio arranged to sell approximately half an ounce of methamphetamine...
KERRVILLE, TX
San Antonio River Authority giving away free trees

SAN ANTONIO — The 2022 River Symposium is here! A free tree giveaway will be taking place at Confluence Park on Saturday, courtesy of the San Antonio River Authority. Those who want a tree can go pick up a young native tree and a one gallon pot to plant at home. The symposium also provides an opportunity to get delicious snacks from food trucks, participate in a paddling race and learn more about the local river basin.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Hanna: Bexar County Sheriff's Political Grandstanding Reduces Trust in Law Enforcement

SAN ANGELO, TX – Tom Green County Sheriff Nick Hanna had advice for fellow Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. During his speech to the monthly Pachyderm Club in San Angelo today, the Sheriff spoke on a number of topics including illegal immigration. He said San Antonio's sheriff was grandstanding for the "blue" national media and pulling a political stunt that will harm public trust in law enforcement over Salazar's politically motivated investigation of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' actions last week.  Desantis last week teamed up with Texas Governor Greg Abbott to fly 48 illegal aliens…
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Migrant Plane Investigation: Ken Paxton Accuses Bexar County Sheriff of 'Partisan Grandstanding'

To hear the state’s top cop tell it, he backs the blue harder than the blue’s ever been backed. But on Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton took a different tack. A day after the Bexar County Sheriff's Office announced it was investigating Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ migrant plane to Martha’s Vineyard, Paxton took to Twitter to call the sheriff the real criminal in the matter.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
What Exactly Happened With Black’s BBQ’s Labor Violation

Black’s BBQ, the popular 90-year-old Lockhart-based mini-chain, had to pay just over $230,000 in back wages to employees this year. This was following a U.S. Department of Labor investigation that began with the restaurant’s New Braunfels location in December 2019. Since the story broke, Black’s owners have been hard at work trying to defend its reputation from a flood of accusatory headlines, but the timelines of what happened between the restaurant company and the Department of Labor don’t match up.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX

