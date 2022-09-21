ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unemployment rate ticks up, but jobs recovery is complete

By Peter Wong
 3 days ago
Rate of 3.7% still relatively low, but Oregon has surpassed total jobs at onset of the pandemic

Oregon's unemployment rate ticked up from 3.5% to 3.7% in August — the first increase since the big jump at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in spring 2020 — but Oregon has also regained all of the jobs lost during that sharp downturn.

The 3.7% rate matched the national average. It's still low by historical standards, which go back to 1976 — and Oregon's most recent low was 3.4% during the four months from November 2019 through February 2020. (Some records predate 1976 but are not comparable with current data.)

"We are still near that record low rate we saw just before the pandemic," Gail Krumenauer, Oregon Employment Department economist said. "Oregon is still experiencing labor growth and strong job gains in 2022."

Among the sectors that led growth in August: Government, 3,800, mostly in public schools, which laid off fewer workers this summer than in past summers; leisure and hospitality (restaurants, bars, lodging, entertainment), 1,900; construction, 1,400; professional and business services, 1,000; manufacturing, 900.

Two sectors lost more than 500 jobs: Other, 800, and financial activities, 700.

Oregon's overall total of 1,974,700 jobs in August surpassed the pre-pandemic February 2020 mark by 2,500. The private sector has now regained all its lost jobs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0i4045jC00

The leisure and hospitality sector remains 12,000 short of its pre-pandemic level. But Krumenauer said the sector has led growth during the past 12 months with 18,500 jobs (9.9%). Other gainers during the year: Construction, 9,600 (8.7%); manufacturing, 9,900 (5.3%) and professional and business services,1,700 (4.7%).

Some sectors now count more jobs than before the pandemic: Construction, manufacturing, trade, transportation/warehousing/utilities, professional and technical services, real estate and rentals and leasing.

Oregon participation in the labor force has leveled off at 63.5%.

"It's still the highest participation rate we have seen in a decade in Oregon," Krumenauer said.

Although the ratio is dropping, Oregon for a full year had twice as many jobs available as there were unemployed people — and employers reported that many were hard to fill for various reasons.

The Oregon Office of Economic Analysis, which prepares the state's quarterly economic and revenue forecasts, had projected a full recovery by the end of this year.

The mix of jobs now is different. The employment department released a report in August, dating back to the two years since the onset of the pandemic. Based on payroll records, the report showed 36% of those laid off returned to their employers, and 12% had a different employer but in the same economic sector. Workers who ended up in a different sector accounted for 23%. Others left the labor force, left Oregon — or simply retired.

Two downturns

But Oregon's recovery from the pandemic recession took slightly more than two years, far quicker than the almost seven years it took Oregon to rebound from the Great Recession (2007-09).

Krumenauer said both were dramatic, but in different ways.

"We took what was otherwise a healthy economy and shut down businesses for public health and safety measures during a global pandemic," she said.

"A lot of the layoffs we saw — about 9 out of 10 — were temporary, even though some of the closures lasted awhile. Employers were able to bring back a lot of those workers. That was different than we saw in the downturn before."

In contrast, subprime mortgages and speculation led to a burst in housing prices, then a collapse of financial markets in fall 2008, almost a year after economists pinpointed the start of that downturn to December 2007.

"We were still losing jobs two years into that recession," Krumenauer said. "Most of those layoffs were permanent. Once the recession stopped, we saw slow job growth the first couple of years afterward. So that extended the recovery time."

Acting Director David Gerstenfeld has said that while it took 18 months for Oregon employment to drop to its lowest levels during that earlier downturn, the onset of the pandemic resulted in a record one-month increase in the unemployment rate — from 3.4% in March to 13.3% in April 2020. During 2020, 580,000 Oregonians drew a record $7.5 billion in unemployment benefit payments — more than the state had paid out in the previous decade.

"In that sense, it was a more dramatic impact" than the earlier downturn, he said.

Federal aid vital

Gerstenfeld led the agency's unemployment benefits division from 2011 to 2019, and became acting director in May 2020.

He said the remaining 200 limited-duration workers hired two years ago to help with Oregon's record number of unemployment benefit claims will lose their jobs Sept. 30 because of diminishing federal aid. Oregon and other states rely on money from the U.S. Department of Labor to staff their employment agencies.

Unemployment benefits — some made available by Congress for the first time to self-employed and gig workers — helped keep the U.S. economy afloat, along with stimulus payments to households and forgivable loans to businesses.

The CARES Act in March 2020 provided $2.2 trillion; the American Rescue Plan Act a year later provided $1.9 trillion more.

"A number of stimulus efforts, including unemployment benefits from various programs, were a key part of that recovery," Gerstenfeld said. "It kept the underlying health of the economy strong when the preventative health measures took effect."

Although households are accumulating debt again, the pandemic allowed many to pay down what they owe. Krumenauer said consumers are still seeking goods and services, which account for 70% of the U.S. economic activity.

"Even as inflation has picked up, we have seen that strong demand continue," she said. "It has put us in a situation in Oregon and across the United States where there are more job openings than unemployed people."

The Newberg Graphic

COVID-19 bivalent booster shots now available in Oregon

Pharmacies and medical offices have begun receiving doses of the updated vaccine Over the last year and a half, COVID-19 has taken big leaps in its evolution, getting more transmissible and better at evading our immune systems. Now we're catching up, with a second-generation booster shot that should give humans a fresh advantage. The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently authorized "bivalent" booster shots from both Pfizer and Moderna that are made to protect people against both the currently dominant omicron variants and the original strain of the coronavirus. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA)...
OREGON STATE
The Newberg Graphic

Power shutoffs, smoky skies: Is this the new normal?

Climate change is creating longer, drier fire seasons with more high wind dangers.Residents and businesses in the hills of Southwest and Northwest Portland are used to losing power during the winter. Ice and snow encased tree branches frequently fall and break power lines. But what happened the weekend of Sept. 10-11 was unprecedented. Portland General Electric voluntarily cut off power to those living and working in the city's wooded westside upper heights, even as temperatures were expected to soar to the high 90s over the weekend. The proactive outages eventually spread to 17 areas and affected more that 38,000...
PORTLAND, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Bonamici: 'We have to buck history' with women in U.S. House

Three open-seat contests could result in a record four in Oregon's eight-member congressional delegation. U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici hopes to have some female colleagues in Oregon's congressional delegation as a result of the Nov. 8 election. While the Democrat from Beaverton is expected to win a sixth full term in the 1st District of northwest Oregon, Democratic women are nominees for three Oregon open seats that could determine which party wins a majority in the U.S. House. Democrats now hold a majority by a handful of seats — but with a few exceptions, the party that holds the presidency generally...
OREGON STATE
The Newberg Graphic

Red Flag Warning: High fire danger through weekend

Portland Fire and Rescue contains a 2-alarm brush fire along I-205 around noon.Officials in the Willamette Valley are continuing to warn about fire asks because of continuing hot weather and steady winds. Portland firefighters battled a 2-alarm brush fire along I-205 near the Multi-Use Path, Gateway Green and the I-84 exit Saturday, Sept. 10. There was no immediate word of the cause of the blaze, which was brought under control around noon. Portland General Electric and Pacific Power began cutting power in high-risk areas early Friday, Sept. 9, to reduce fire risks. PGE added five more areas late...
PORTLAND, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Red Flag Warning: High fire danger continues Saturday

Portland Fire and Rescue contains a 2-alarm brush fire along I-205 around noon.Officials in the Willamette Valley are continuing to warn about fire asks because of continuing hot weather and steady winds. Portland firefighters battle a 2-alarm brush fire along I-205 near the Multi-Use Path, Gateway Green and the I-84 exit. There was no immediately word of the cause of the future, that was brought under control around noon on Saturday, Sept. 10. It could have easily spread without the quick response. Portland General Electric and Pacific Power began cutting power in high-risk areas early Friday to reduce fire risks....
PORTLAND, OR
The Newberg Graphic

St. Paul hop farmer receives prestigious award for contributions to trade

Coleman Agriculture's Bill Coleman earns International Order of the Hops award St. Paul residents have more to be proud of than just their renowned annual rodeo. Bill Coleman, a fifth generation hop farmer at local family farm Coleman Agriculture, recently received the International Order of the Hop award for his lifelong contributions to the hop brewing trade. Presented by the International Hop Congress, an organization advocating for hop growers and merchants' interests worldwide, only a few people receive the award every other year. The accolade was first awarded in the 1300s by John the Fearless, whose ancestors...
SAINT PAUL, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Opinion: Freezing Oregon property taxes would cause problems

Former Budget Committee member: Initiative Petition 10 needs to be redrafted so those who can pay for vital public services continue to pay for them.I was always taught that if something sounded too good to be true, it wasn't true. That was my reaction after seeing a Facebook post from my State Sen. Bill Kennemer promoting Initiative Petition 10. He and other Republican state senators are pushing IP 10 to freeze the assessed value on the residences on seniors aged 65 or older. My initial thought was that it sounded good, but there are always unintended consequences. Since...
OREGON STATE
The Newberg Graphic

Bend shooting brings gun issues to forefront in election

Gun control has been a significant issue in the three-way race for governor, congressional campaigns, and legislative races. The apparent attempted mass murder at a Safeway in Bend on Sunday cranked up the political heat on the already hot-button gun control debate in the 2022 election. Police say Ethan Blair Miller, 20, killed two men Sunday evening at the Safeway supermarket near his apartment in east Bend. When police responded, they found the shooter dead inside the store, next to his military-style semi automatic rifle and shotgun. "While there is still much we don't know, Oregon State Police are working with...
BEND, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Survey: Most voters support gun control candidates

The vast majority of Oregonians believe that state gun control laws should be stricter than they are today.A slim majority of Oregonians plan to vote for a candidate that supports more gun control in the November general election, according to a new survey published by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center. The survey found that 54% of Oregonians surveyed indicated they are more likely to vote for a candidate who supports more gun control, compared to 19% of Oregonians who said they are more likely to vote for a candidate who is in favor of less gun control. Two and...
OREGON STATE
The Newberg Graphic

The Newberg Graphic

