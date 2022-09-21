ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sept. 21 letters to the editor

By Pamplin Media Group
Church is fulfilling its mission

To the editor:

We were surprised to read in the Sept. 7 Newberg Graphic that North Valley Friends Church's involvement in construction of the Peace Trail Village had been criticized as "failing to live up to the standards of its Quaker founders." Their efforts are entirely consistent with traditional Quaker concern for "the least of these" and — more importantly - is clearly based on Jesus' teaching as revealed in Matthew 25:31-46.

West Chehalem Friends Church elders, Newberg

