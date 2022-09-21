Sept. 21 letters to the editor

After numerous complaints, Newberg school superintendent will hold meeting at the district office Parents frustrated with the district's busing system will have an in-person opportunity to ask questions and air their grievances next week. The meeting, hosted by Superintendent Stephen Phillips, will take place at the district office from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday. The gathering will come after weeks of complaints from parents about the performance of the district's new busing company, Student Transportation of America (STA), and the problems that have ensued since the school year began. On the district's Facebook pages, parents have reported repeated instances...

NEWBERG, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO