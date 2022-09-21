ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metolius, OR

Three candidates run for three seats on Metolius City Council

By Pat Kruis/Kiva Hanson
The Madras Pioneer
The Madras Pioneer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yEmZz_0i4032yO00 Incumbents Keeton and Smietana run again, Abbe steps up to run, all unopposed

The city of Metolius, population 924, has five city council positions and a mayor. Three seats are open on the council this election. Incumbents Denise Keeton and Joseph Smietana are running to hold their seats. Christy Abbe is a newcomer to politics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q03kf_0i4032yO00

Christy Abbe

Age: 58

Occupation: Owner/manager of four Outpost stores

Years in Metolius: 32

A volunteer mission to Cartagena, Columbia in 2018 prompted Christy Abbe to get more involved in her community. "That's when I began working with Madras Gospel Mission," said Abbe. "This (running for city council) is another step on following what God has called me to do in our community." Abbe had volunteered in her community long before that mission trips. She's been on the Metolius Budget Committee for 17 years. She currently serves on the boards of both the Madras Gospel Mission and the Jefferson County Faith Based Network. She's volunteered with Young Life and AWANA, both Christian youth organizations, and has been on mission trips to Latin American locations. Abbe says she's running for office because she wants Metolius to continue to be a great place to live. "We have all been through a lot of challenges in the last two years," she said. "I would like to be part of the team that is working on behalf of our city to ensure that wise decisions are made for the future of our little city."

Abbe names the top issues for Metolius as affordable housing, jobs and industry, and keeping our city safe and a great place to live.

While in office Abbe wants to encourage community members to let their voice be heard and get involved in the city in whatever way they are able.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0i4032yO00

Joe Smietana

Age: 34

Occupation: Fish Habitat Biologist/Project Manager for The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs

Years in Metolius: 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e1Gs3_0i4032yO00

A civic duty draws Smeitana to the city council. Smietana says growing up in Baker City, OR instilled in him the value of local government in a rural community, and he has since been involved in community projects across the state.

Smeitana moved to Metolius almost three years ago, and had a strong desire to get involved in the community. He has previously been involved in the La Grande Downton Association, as well as serving on the Metolius Planning Commission before his appointment to the council in 2021.

Smeitana volunteers with Ducks Unlimited and has previously been an Elks Club member.

One of Smeitana's goals after serving on the council this last year is to focus on taking advantage of grant funding to make improvements to city areas like the park. "I believe the major concerns of the city residents and businesses are the future for the city as the population in Central Oregon continues to expand. I think the city has to continue to strike a balance between urban growth while upholding the values of the agricultural and ranching community which has made Metolius the city it is today," said Smeitana. "I want to see us encourage businesses in town, and support the local businesses we have."

The Pioneer's efforts to reach Denise Keeton were unsuccessful.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
The Madras Pioneer

Mayor of Metolius runs unopposed for second term

Mayor Patty Wyler focuses on growth, livability and community involvement Patty Wyler Age: 71 Occupation: Retired Time in Metolius: 15 years Voters in Metolius first elected Patty Wyler their mayor in November of 2020, right in the middle of the pandemic, which was one of the tough parts of being a mayor. "The Zoom meetings I find difficult," Wyler said. "Everybody's talking over each other. It's hard to get the true feelings." COVID also made it difficult to get residents involved in their community, one of Wyler's chief goals as mayor. "I would like all of our people to know what's...
METOLIUS, OR
opb.org

Bend releases first draft of ordinance banning illegal camping

The city of Bend on Wednesday released its first draft of an ordinance banning illegal camping in the city, the first glimpse into how camping could be prohibited in Central Oregon’s largest city. The proposal would ban people from camping on city property or on public right-of-ways, such as...
BEND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Student performance plummets in Jefferson County and across state

Newly released state testing shows distance learning hurt proficiency scores School testing results released this week clearly demonstrate the pandemic-imposed distance learning had on education in Jefferson County and throughout Oregon. Across the state, proficiency rates dropped about 10 percentage points across mathematics and English language arts since 2019. These trends match nationwide data. The National Assessment of Educational Progress shows reading scores across the country had the largest drop since 1990, and mathematics scores had their first ever decline. The assessment data is not a comprehensive overview of the outcomes or scope of learning or achievement, the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Madras city council votes to close RV Dump Site

One of four in the city, public works says costs of repairs and upkeep outweigh benefitsThe Madras City Council voted Tuesday, Sept. 13 to close the RV dump station located on B Street. The station is currently clogged, and repairs would require significant construction and cost. The RV Dump, opened in the 1990s as the sole option of RV dumping in the city. Now, three other dumpsites are within city limits, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, Chevron station and Love's Travel Stop. The dump station has caused significant problems for the county, increased costs and sanitation concerns. ...
MADRAS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baker City, OR
City
Metolius, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
The Madras Pioneer

Burbank honored as regional teacher of the year

Derek Burbank, Culver High agriculture teacher now in consideration for statewide prize The Oregon Department of Education announced 16 teachers as regional winners of Oregon Teacher of the Year, including Derek Burbank of Culver High School. Burbank taught agriculture in Culver for the last eight years and says his goal is to inspire students inside and outside the classroom. "We have an obligation as teachers to our community, our state and our country to provide an education that transcends the classroom," said Burbank. Burbank was honored in a surprise event Wednesday, Sept. 14, where he was...
CULVER, OR
The Madras Pioneer

In 1922 - Drunk cows give former sheriff a bad day

In 1947 - early frost nip neighborhood gardens; In 1997 Kiwanis roast Jay Macy100 YEARS AGO September 21, 1922 A band of milk cows belong to ex-sheriff James Wood of Ashwood got drunk one day last week on moonshine mash emptied in the Wood pasture by parties unknown. Four of the cows formed a quartette and made considerable reputation in those parts on their rendition of the barber shop chord, one cow, with a smile upon her countenance leaned against the gate and tickled her left ear with her left hind hoof for over half a day and the other...
MADRAS, OR
bendsource.com

District Removes Inspirational Murals from Bend School

For a period of about 10 months, the walls of William E. Miller Elementary School in Bend were adorned with inspirational quotes and the original works of a local artist. In August, the murals were painted over. In the summer of 2021, a teacher at Miller was feeling anxious about...
BEND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Greg Smith runs unopposed for House District 57

Newly drawn district now includes the Warm Springs portion of Jefferson County. Representative Greg Smith (R-Heppner), age 53, is running unopposed for his 12th term as representative for House District 57. District 57 includes Umatilla, Morrow, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco Counties. Redistricting added the Warm Springs portion of Jefferson County...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little City#Youth Organizations#Volunteers#Affordable Housing#Politics Local#Election Local#Metolius City Council#Outpost#Cartagena#Columbia#Young Life#Awana#Christian#Latin American
The Madras Pioneer

KEITH Manufacturing welcomes student learning

Company hopes to inspire young people through high school internships and student tours A group of Culver High School students toured the bustling factory at KEITH Manufacturing, showing them all the steps and jobs involved in their finished product, the WALKING FLOOR unloader. The students toured the welding, plastics, packaging and fabricating sections of the factory, hearing about the various jobs each team completes, and the path they took to get there. "There's lots of paths people take before they get here," said Brian Gregory, a materials manager. "There's lots of room for career growth, and we want...
CULVER, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Sheriff seeks missing and endangered person

Thomas Nielson, 61, was the resident of a home completely destroyed by fire September 14 Oregon State Police and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in finding Thomas Nielson, 61, who they say is missing and endangered. Law enforcement describe Nielson as six feet tall, weighing about 210 pounds, with brown eyes and gray/brown hair typically pulled back. Nelson was last seen on Sept. 9. The house listed as his address, 1610 SW Culver Highway in Madras, was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning, Sept. 14. The following day, on Thursday, Sept. 15, law enforcement officers from around the region raided two homes in Madras looking for Nielson's son, Alexzander Nielson Brown. Police arrested Nielson Brown at 668 Cedar Hill on an outstanding warrant from Deschutes County for possession of methamphetamine. Court documents identify Thomas Nielson as the father of Alexzander Nielson Brown. Anyone with information about Nielson should contact local law enforcement through the Frontier Regional 911 contact number of 541-475-2201. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MADRAS, OR
mycentraloregon.com

New Restaurant Coming To Old Mill District

The Old Mill District released info on who is replacing Flatbread Pizzeria that permanently closed. John Gurnee, who most recently led the culinary team at Drake in downtown Bend and opened Washington Dining & Cocktails in NW Crossing, is set to unveil his own fine-dining concept, Lady Bird, later this fall in the Old Mill District.
BEND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
The Madras Pioneer

Warm Springs museum kicks off membership drive

Museum at Warm Springs seeks new members, renewals, and past members to rejoin. The Museum at Warm Springs kicked off its 2022 Membership Drive Monday, Sept. 19 encouraging current members to renew their membership at the same or at a higher level, and inviting past members to rejoin. Levels of annual museum membership begin at $25 for elders and students. Members received free admission for one year, 10% discount in The Museum Gift Shop and special invitations to exhibits and programs. "The Museum at Warm Springs is an Oregon artistic and cultural treasure," said Museum Director Elizabeth A. Woody...
WARM SPRINGS, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Medford man flees Bend police, crashes pickup into fence and runs, prompting early-AM alert to neighbors

A Medford man who refused to stop for police in southeast Bend early Friday morning crashed his pickup truck into a fence and ran, prompting an emergency alert to neighbors before he was captured, police said. The post Medford man flees Bend police, crashes pickup into fence and runs, prompting early-AM alert to neighbors appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
Central Oregonian

Keeping meat local from farm to fork, as F5 Smokehouse changes ownership

Local owners, Remington and Jenna Pike, also own their own livestock company, and the change in ownership at F5 Smokehouse allows them to have their hands on the process from beginning to endOn Sept. 6, F5-Smokehouse changed ownership, as Remington and Jenna Pike took over the business from prior owners, John and Candace Frantz. Jenna and Remington own Splitting Aces Livestock and began selling their meat approximately six years ago. The couple bought land in Crook County and moved to Mountain View Acres in March 2000. The couple met at Oregon State University and moved back to Central Oregon after...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
q13fox.com

US Coast Guard: Plane flying near Mount Jefferson goes missing, search underway

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. - A plane flying near Mount Jefferson has reportedly gone missing, and rescue crews are searching for a possible crash site Friday morning. The United States Coast Guard (USCG) of the Pacific Northwest sent out a tweet at around 12:35 a.m., saying a plane that took off earlier in the day never landed.
The Madras Pioneer

Irrigation district will empty Haystack Reservoir

Oregon Fish and Wildlife lift all bag and size limits and gear restrictions through November The North Unit Irrigation District plans to drain Haystack Reservoir down to dead pool by the middle of November. At dead pool, the water level in the reservoir southeast of Madras will drop so low it can't flow downstream. The district needs to empty the reservoir in order to repair the emergency gate at the reservoir. In anticipation of the drawdown, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has lifted all gamefish limits and gear restrictions for anglers on the Haystack Reservoir from Sept. 16 through Nov....
Central Oregonian

1972: 68-year-old bartender in Post shot dead

1947: work starts on a terminal for new Bend-Portland truck lines on the Madras Highway, which is also generally new110 years ago September 28, 1912 Horace Stricklen, a sheepherder for Kuhn on Beaver Creek, was adjudged insane by Dr. Belknap. Stricklin was brought in last Friday and confined in a cell used by female prisoners. It is not enclosed in the big steel cage and is lathed and plastered. Stricklin was not long in finding this out for he used his heavy herding boots in trying to break his way out. He ripped the plastering off the walls, took the...
BEND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

The Madras Pioneer

Madras, OR
695
Followers
1K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pioneer has served Jefferson County since 1904. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly, distributed locally Wednesday mornings. The Pioneer, with a circulation of 3,600, reaches homes every Wednesday.

 http://www.madraspioneer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy