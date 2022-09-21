ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

The White Sox Never Took The Guardians Seriously

An ominous trend is developing on the South Side of Chicago, as the Chicago White Sox continue to slip in the AL Central standings. After winning the division last year with 93 victories, the South Siders have watched the Cleveland Guardians zoom past everybody else and take command of the division.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Drury Gets Nice Return in Nils Lundkvist Trade

New York Rangers general manager (GM) Chris Drury traded right-handed defense prospect Nils Lundkvist to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2025. If the Stars’ 2023 first-round pick is in the top 10, they will keep that pick, but the Rangers would receive their unprotected 2024 first-round pick.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Cardinals Fan Offers An Important Silver Lining

The St. Louis Cardinals finally snapped out of their offensive rut yesterday with a 5-4 comeback win at Petco Park. Down 3-1 in the top of the seventh, Brendan Donovan launched his first career grand slam to put St. Louis ahead. And so, the Redbirds snapped a three-game losing skid...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

