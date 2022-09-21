ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Iranian women shave heads and burn hijabs on TikTok to protest death of Mahsa Amini

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KtfY6_0i402kZC00

Iranian women have been using TikTok as platform to protest the death of Mahsa Amini last week , by posting videos of themselves shaving their heads, cutting their hair and burning hijabs.

It comes as the 22-year-old woman’s death sparked a wave of protests across the country, following her death after being detained by Iran ’s so-called morality police .

Amini was in Tehran with her family when she was arrested for wearing an “improper hijab ”. She was allegedly beaten and died on Friday (16 September), three days after being detained.

Tehran’s police chief Hossein Rahimi has denied the allegations and said claims that Amini was mistreated in any way are “completely false”.

According to local reports, police said she suffered a heart attack, but her family has insisted she had no health problems and alleged she was assaulted while in custody of the morality police.

The public anger that erupted over her death has seen an outbreak of political unrest in Iran, with protests reported in Tehran, Qazvin, Arak, Mashhad, and several other cities.

Women who are unable to take part in the protests have turned to TikTok to express their outrage at Amini’s death, with the hashtag #mahsaamini receiving more than 66m views at the time of writing.

A number of videos show Iranian women cutting their hair or the bottom of their hijabs in solidarity with Amini, who was punished under the Islamic republic’s strict dress code that demands women wear headscarves in public.

@rezzamiin

For #mahsaamini Iranian women who are burning their ⁦‪hijab‬⁩ and cutting off their hair in protest against the death of a 22-year-old woman. ⁦‪Iran‬⁩ ‎⁦‪ #mahsa_amini ‬⁩ ‎⁧‫ #مهسا_امینی ‬⁩

♬ original sound - em🤍

One TikToker who posted a video of herself snipping her hijab wrote in the caption: “I cannot show the video of me cutting my hair out of [sic] religious reasons so as a symbol of solidarity I made a video cutting my scarf as well in order to spread the message.”

Another woman, who cuts her long hair in her video, wrote: “Say her name, bring her justice, Mahsa Amini.”

Others have taken their hair protest a step further by shaving their heads entirely. Some men have also joined in on the protest and shaved their hair off in solidarity with Iranian women.

@h3liaaaa

#iranianlivesmatter #iran #mahsaamini #headshaving

♬ Sad Music - Max-Music

Since the protests began, five people have been killed in clashes between demonstrators and security forces.

In the city of Saqez in the Kurdish region, two people died after authorities opened fire on protesters. A further two people died in Divandarreh city, while a fifth was killed in Dehgolan.

The head of the morality police was reportedly suspended following the deaths.

Amini’s death has been condemned by other countries including France and the US. A spokesperson from the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell described it as a “killing”.

Human rights organisation Amnesty International responded to the incident: “The circumstances leading to the suspicious death in custody of 22-year-old young woman Mahsa Amini, which include allegations of torture and other ill-treatment in custody, must be criminally investigated.

“The so-called ‘morality police’ in Tehran arbitrarily arrested her three days before her death while enforcing the country’s abusive, degrading and discriminatory forced veiling laws. All agents and officials responsible must face justice.”

Comments / 3

Paul
3d ago

Iranian women rebel against Muslim religious dictatorship A lesson for all conservative religious leaders 🙄 👏

Reply(1)
6
Related
US News and World Report

Iran Sentences Two Women to Death for 'Corruption on Earth' - IRNA

DUBAI (Reuters) -Two women have been sentenced to death in Iran on charges of "corruption on earth" and human trafficking over the last few days, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported on Monday. Advocates and rights group took to social media to share pictures of the two women, saying they...
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

Iranian women film themselves hacking off their hair and burning their hijabs while ten protesters die amid growing rage over death of Mahsa Amini, 22, during 'morality police' arrest

More Iranian women are defiantly filming themselves cutting off their hair and burning their hijabs in solidarity with Mahsa Amini who was killed last week for wearing 'unsuitable attire'. State-mandated headscarves have been removed by women in the streets and others shared videos of them defying the draconian dress codes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josep Borrell
CBS News

Woman claims months of rape and beatings at hands of ex-Taliban official she was forced to marry

A woman's emotional video testimony about the horrifying abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of her Taliban husband has gone viral and highlighted what one rights advocate says is a "shocking" reality for dozens of women in Afghanistan. The woman, who identifies herself as Elaha, says she was forced to marry a former Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman in January, who then raped and beat her for months.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Iran sentences two LGBT activists to death

Two LGBT activists have been sentenced to death in Iran, rights groups say. A court in Urmia found Zahra Seddiqi Hamedani, 31, and Elham Choubdar, 24, guilty of "corruption on Earth". The Hengaw Organization for Human Rights reported that they were accused of promoting homosexuality, promoting Christianity and communicating with...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hijab#Political Unrest#Shaving#Protest#Iranian#The Islamic Republic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
France
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Protests
Daily Mail

The moment Russian TV accidentally revealed catastrophic losses: State media war correspondent slips, saying: 'we're losing a huge number of people...er...we're having great successes!'

Russia's state media war correspondent has accidentally revealed the scale of their losses in Ukraine, admitting a 'huge number of people' have died. Alexander Sladkov was speaking to the Kremlin-run Rossiya 1 news channel from the Donbas where he let slip how effective Ukraine's counter-offensive has been, despite Putin claiming it is part of a tactical reorganisation by his army.
EUROPE
buzzfeednews.com

Iranian Women Are Burning Their Hijabs And Cutting Their Hair, And Their President Just Ditched An Interview After The Reporter Refused To Wear A Headscarf

Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained by the morality police in Tehran for her "improper hijab" and died days later. Protests over her death have morphed into widespread dissent against the regime. Anger over the death of an Iranian woman who was detained by the morality police has morphed into widespread...
PROTESTS
AFP

Syrian ex-prisoners haunted by horrors of 'salt rooms'

When a Syrian prison guard tossed him into a dimly-lit room, the inmate Abdo was surprised to find himself standing ankle-deep in what appeared to be salt. Moments later came the second, grisly, surprise: as a barefoot Abdo was treading gingerly across the room, he stumbled on a corpse, emaciated and half-buried in the salt.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

857K+
Followers
273K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy