ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a man and two children were shot in Elkhart on Friday night. Elkhart Police Department officers were called to a shooting around 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Pottawattomi Drive. According to police, one man and two children were taken to the hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

ELKHART, IN ・ 18 HOURS AGO