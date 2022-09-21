ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, FL

Jacksonville wants to rein in panhandling

Jacksonville City Council is trying again to get panhandlers off the streets, but a new approach could stifle other fundraising in the process. Panhandling occurs in every large American city and increases during times of economic hardship. Many residents consider it a nuisance, and panhandling complaints to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office have increased the last few years, with over 2,500 in 2021.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Ideas for People With Poor Vision

Nassau County Council on Aging’s (NCCOA’s) next meeting of the Low Vision Support Group is on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Janice Ancrum Senior Life Center, 1901 Island Walk Way in Fernandina Beach. This month’s presenter is Mary Lee Byrd, interior designer and...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Nassau County, FL
Florida Elections
Nassau County, FL
Florida Government
Ron DeSantis-backed T.K. Waters stretches cash lead in Jacksonville Sheriff race

Familiar names boosted his political committee recently. Republican candidate T.K. Waters continues to add to his financial advantage ahead of the November Special Election for Jacksonville Sheriff. Familiar establishment donors are key to his latest push. Between Sept. 10 and Sept. 16, Waters’ political committee, A Safer Jacksonville for All,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Permit issued for $11 million W.W. Gay headquarters

The city issued a permit Sept. 21 for Auld & White Constructors to build the Florida Mechanical Systems Inc. administration building for W.W. Gay Mechanical Contractor Inc. at 524 Stockton St. at a construction cost of $11 million. The city approved a permit Aug. 26 for site work on 3.74...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Project Boots Present First Time Homeowners Down Payment Checks

LISC (Local Initiatives Support Corporation) partnership with the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville, Inc. to implement a new Down Payment Assistance (DPA) Program for prospective homebuyers recently presented two down payment checks to first time home buyers. Participants take part in a six-month program and following successful completion of the courses: The DPA program will provide individuals with financial assistance to purchase or build new homes in the 32208 or 32209 zip codes in Jacksonville’s Northside.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Kate Bailey
'Be prepared, have a plan': Jacksonville Mayor Curry says city is monitoring Tropical Depression 9

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville's Emergency Operations Center says it's monitoring the tropics for local impacts of a developing storm in the Caribbean. The storm was upgraded to a Tropical Depression Friday morning. Experts predict the Tropical Depression could strengthen into possible Category 3 Hurricane. Jacksonville Mayor...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
We Can Reduce Suicide in Our Community

September is Suicide Prevention Month in the United States. The Nassau County School Board passed an initiative recently to address suicide prevention in the school district. This training program for employees is a thoughtful way to combat the second leading cause of death for 15–24-year-olds in this country. Suicide...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Don Johnson

Clay County Emergency Management monitoring Tropical Storm Ian

Update: Tropical Depression 9 has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Ian. Still too soon to determine location of impacts. Clay County Emergency Management Director John Ward said that his office was having meetings and discussions on Friday regarding Tropical Depression 9 and that “we will be activated by Sunday or Monday at the latest.”
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Top commercial sales of the week

Sawgrass Village Drive and Village Main and Front streets, Ponte Vedra Beach. Type: 128 lots in Liberty Square Townhomes Phase 2. Buyer: Toll Southeast LP Co. Inc. Seller: Cypress Plaza Properties Inc. DUVAL. $3,284,451. 1100 Atlantic Blvd., Neptune Beach. Type: Tires Plus. Parcel size: 0.83 acres. Building size: 6,199 square...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Operation Coastal Flood leads to 30 arrests in 3 days

BRUNSWICK, Ga (WSAV) — Police say that 30 arrests have been made across Glynn County and surrounding areas after kicking off Operation Coastal Flood. On Monday, September 12, 2022, local law enforcement agencies in collaboration with The U. S. Marshals convened to kick off Operation Coastal Flood in an effort to facilitate the arrest of […]
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
Learn About Cochlear Implants

Nassau County Council on Aging’s (NCCOA’s) next meeting of the Hearing Loss Support Group is on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 12 noon – 1:30 p.m., at the Janice Ancrum Senior Life Center, 1901 Island Walk Way in Fernandina Beach. At the meeting, John Bertsch will share his experience...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville neo-Nazi group named in Anti-Defamation League report

A report from the Anti-Defamation League shows the state of Florida is home to what is described as an “extensive” network of white supremacists and other extremists. The report highlights a group known as NatSoc Florida or NSF for short. The ADL says it’s based in Duval County and is a neo-Nazi organization.
FLORIDA STATE

