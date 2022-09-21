Read full article on original website
thejaxsonmag.com
Jacksonville wants to rein in panhandling
Jacksonville City Council is trying again to get panhandlers off the streets, but a new approach could stifle other fundraising in the process. Panhandling occurs in every large American city and increases during times of economic hardship. Many residents consider it a nuisance, and panhandling complaints to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office have increased the last few years, with over 2,500 in 2021.
Golf carts allowed on Orange Park streets? Town Council discussing possible ordinance
The Town of Orange Park does not have a golf cart ordinance, but that could change. Tuesday night, the town council voted unanimously to move forward with the staff researching the subject.
Lawsuit aimed at Confederate monuments targets five counties’ names, including Baker and Bradford
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A new legal push could change the names of five Florida counties. The lawsuit, filed by Earl Johnson Jr., was filed over a year ago challenging the use of tax dollars to fund Confederate monuments in Jacksonville, but it was recently amended to encompass street names and counties named after Confederate figures.
fernandinaobserver.com
Ideas for People With Poor Vision
Nassau County Council on Aging’s (NCCOA’s) next meeting of the Low Vision Support Group is on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Janice Ancrum Senior Life Center, 1901 Island Walk Way in Fernandina Beach. This month’s presenter is Mary Lee Byrd, interior designer and...
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis-backed T.K. Waters stretches cash lead in Jacksonville Sheriff race
Familiar names boosted his political committee recently. Republican candidate T.K. Waters continues to add to his financial advantage ahead of the November Special Election for Jacksonville Sheriff. Familiar establishment donors are key to his latest push. Between Sept. 10 and Sept. 16, Waters’ political committee, A Safer Jacksonville for All,...
New affordable housing for seniors at Hogan Creek Towers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are now new options for affordable housing in Jacksonville. Today was the grand opening of the newly renovated Hogan Creek Towers. Action News Jax was there for the ribbon cutting and according to The Jacksonville Housing Authority, the renovation benefits local seniors. Hogan Creek Towers...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Permit issued for $11 million W.W. Gay headquarters
The city issued a permit Sept. 21 for Auld & White Constructors to build the Florida Mechanical Systems Inc. administration building for W.W. Gay Mechanical Contractor Inc. at 524 Stockton St. at a construction cost of $11 million. The city approved a permit Aug. 26 for site work on 3.74...
jacksonvillefreepress.com
Project Boots Present First Time Homeowners Down Payment Checks
LISC (Local Initiatives Support Corporation) partnership with the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville, Inc. to implement a new Down Payment Assistance (DPA) Program for prospective homebuyers recently presented two down payment checks to first time home buyers. Participants take part in a six-month program and following successful completion of the courses: The DPA program will provide individuals with financial assistance to purchase or build new homes in the 32208 or 32209 zip codes in Jacksonville’s Northside.
'Be prepared, have a plan': Jacksonville Mayor Curry says city is monitoring Tropical Depression 9
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville's Emergency Operations Center says it's monitoring the tropics for local impacts of a developing storm in the Caribbean. The storm was upgraded to a Tropical Depression Friday morning. Experts predict the Tropical Depression could strengthen into possible Category 3 Hurricane. Jacksonville Mayor...
fernandinaobserver.com
We Can Reduce Suicide in Our Community
September is Suicide Prevention Month in the United States. The Nassau County School Board passed an initiative recently to address suicide prevention in the school district. This training program for employees is a thoughtful way to combat the second leading cause of death for 15–24-year-olds in this country. Suicide...
News4Jax.com
Hearing held in eviction dispute between Celebration Church, founding pastors
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM has an update on the legal battle between Celebration Church and its former pastors, Stovall and Kerri Weems. There was a court hearing Thursday regarding the church’s attempt to evict the Weemses from their home because they resigned and are no longer affiliated with Celebration.
Clay County Emergency Management monitoring Tropical Storm Ian
Update: Tropical Depression 9 has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Ian. Still too soon to determine location of impacts. Clay County Emergency Management Director John Ward said that his office was having meetings and discussions on Friday regarding Tropical Depression 9 and that “we will be activated by Sunday or Monday at the latest.”
Locals Bar owner in San Marco is fed up with high JEA bills
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sky high JEA bills are something that affects everybody and we know this because of the hundreds of comments on social media that keep flooding in from people all across Jacksonville about their high bills. Some bills are doubling, tripling or even worse. But it's not...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top commercial sales of the week
Sawgrass Village Drive and Village Main and Front streets, Ponte Vedra Beach. Type: 128 lots in Liberty Square Townhomes Phase 2. Buyer: Toll Southeast LP Co. Inc. Seller: Cypress Plaza Properties Inc. DUVAL. $3,284,451. 1100 Atlantic Blvd., Neptune Beach. Type: Tires Plus. Parcel size: 0.83 acres. Building size: 6,199 square...
Operation Coastal Flood leads to 30 arrests in 3 days
BRUNSWICK, Ga (WSAV) — Police say that 30 arrests have been made across Glynn County and surrounding areas after kicking off Operation Coastal Flood. On Monday, September 12, 2022, local law enforcement agencies in collaboration with The U. S. Marshals convened to kick off Operation Coastal Flood in an effort to facilitate the arrest of […]
Parents: Florida 2nd grader instructed to ‘send picture doing reading homework in bathtub’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The parents of a Florida second-grader said their child was withdrawn from school after they questioned an assignment in which their daughter was instructed to “send a picture of you doing reading homework in the bathtub.”. Misty Dunham and her husband Christopher, of Jacksonville, said...
fernandinaobserver.com
Learn About Cochlear Implants
Nassau County Council on Aging’s (NCCOA’s) next meeting of the Hearing Loss Support Group is on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 12 noon – 1:30 p.m., at the Janice Ancrum Senior Life Center, 1901 Island Walk Way in Fernandina Beach. At the meeting, John Bertsch will share his experience...
News4Jax.com
Area of Youngerman Circle and Blanding Boulevard has seen shootings and drug issues over the years
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman died Wednesday after she was found shot multiple times in an area of Jacksonville near the Clay County border that has seen gun violence, drugs issues, homelessness and panhandling over the years. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called just before 7:30...
Cannabis coming to St. Johns Town Center by end of the year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The video above is from a previous story. The building that Black Creek Outfitters called home near St. Johns Town Center may be outfitting Jacksonville with cannabis by the end of the year. A cannabis company that began in Springfield, Massachusetts, called Insa, is wanting...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville neo-Nazi group named in Anti-Defamation League report
A report from the Anti-Defamation League shows the state of Florida is home to what is described as an “extensive” network of white supremacists and other extremists. The report highlights a group known as NatSoc Florida or NSF for short. The ADL says it’s based in Duval County and is a neo-Nazi organization.
