Read full article on original website
Related
WOWO News
County now has an eighth possible location for new jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters recently provided an update on the new Allen County Jail. Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that he said the county has not settled on the southeast location and that there is now an eighth option to be considered. Commissioners have also brought in an expert from Elevatus Architecture to rate possible sights, with three so far receiving such ratings.
WOWO News
Hazardous waste disposal opportunity for Allen County residents
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release) – This Saturday, September 24th, is the next Tox-Away Saturday event hosted by the Allen County Department of Environmental Management in partnership with the City of Fort Wayne. Do you have used motor oil, unwanted paint, gasoline, fertilizers, and old household cleaners? Allen County...
WOWO News
Fort Wayne International Airport opens expanded passenger gate area
Fort Wayne, Ind. (Press Release): Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) has opened the first public-facing portion of the expanded terminal building with Gates 8-10. This is a major portion of the terminal building that has been under construction as a part of the West Terminal Expansion and Rehabilitation Project to the public.
WOWO News
Gun confiscated from student at Wayne High School
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Community Schools sent a letter to parents on Thursday saying that a gun was confiscated from a student. Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that the letter said that Wayne High School administrators were told a student may have brought a weapon to school. The student was immediately located and the gun was confiscated by the school resource officer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWO News
One dead in Friday morning crash in Noble County
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An Osceola man died in a Noble County crash Friday morning. The Noble County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to the intersection of US 33 and Albion Road at about 5:45 a.m. for a crash involving a van and a semi truck. Deputies found...
WOWO News
Bicyclist Injured In Wednesday Night Crash on Lake Avenue
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Fort Wayne are investigating a Wednesday Night incident involving a bicyclist. Shortly after 8:30 P.M. Wednesday, Fort Wayne Police were called to the intersection of Lake Avenue and Tecumseh Street. Officers arrived and located the male/adult bicyclist alert and conscious near the intersection after witnesses reported the incident involving him and a small SUV. The victim had a laceration to his head and a complaint of pain to his head. Paramedics transported him to a local hospital in serious condition. Upon arriving at the hospital the victim’s condition was downgraded to life-threatening. Reports indicate SUV was traveling westbound on Lake Avenue and the bicyclist was attempting to cross Lake Avenue at Tecumseh Street northbound. A witness reported the bicyclist failed to yield the right-of-way and entered the intersection as the SUV proceeded through the intersection on a green traffic light. The driver of the SUV remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. This incident remains under investigation.
WOWO News
Fort Wayne woman sentenced to 65 years in 2021 murder case
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman who pleaded guilty but mentally ill in a 2021 murder was sentenced to 65 years behind bars. Valerie Hardiek, 24, was sentenced Friday in the murder of Shelby Vonholdt according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. Hardiek shot Vonholdt multiple...
Comments / 0