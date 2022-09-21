FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Fort Wayne are investigating a Wednesday Night incident involving a bicyclist. Shortly after 8:30 P.M. Wednesday, Fort Wayne Police were called to the intersection of Lake Avenue and Tecumseh Street. Officers arrived and located the male/adult bicyclist alert and conscious near the intersection after witnesses reported the incident involving him and a small SUV. The victim had a laceration to his head and a complaint of pain to his head. Paramedics transported him to a local hospital in serious condition. Upon arriving at the hospital the victim’s condition was downgraded to life-threatening. Reports indicate SUV was traveling westbound on Lake Avenue and the bicyclist was attempting to cross Lake Avenue at Tecumseh Street northbound. A witness reported the bicyclist failed to yield the right-of-way and entered the intersection as the SUV proceeded through the intersection on a green traffic light. The driver of the SUV remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. This incident remains under investigation.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO