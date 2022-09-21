MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A nice cool, fall crisp start to the weekend. We’ll stay cooler today with temperatures warming back to normal tomorrow. A breath of fresh air this morning, temperatures in the mid 40s inland and low 50s along the Grand Strand. Temperatures are going to be below average with highs reaching in the mid to upper 70s across the Pee Dee. In addition, we are going to see nothing but sunshine and blue skies throughout the day.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 HOURS AGO