WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Perfect weekend to be outside and enjoy fall activities
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A nice cool, fall crisp start to the weekend. We’ll stay cooler today with temperatures warming back to normal tomorrow. A breath of fresh air this morning, temperatures in the mid 40s inland and low 50s along the Grand Strand. Temperatures are going to be below average with highs reaching in the mid to upper 70s across the Pee Dee. In addition, we are going to see nothing but sunshine and blue skies throughout the day.
wbtw.com
Near record-breaking high temperatures today, below average tomorrow
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence and Lumberton will be very close to tying and potentially breaking the high-temperature records for September 22nd. The forecast is 95 degrees for both and the record is 96 degrees in Florence and 95 in Lumberton. The humidity is still going to be...
Where to see fall colors in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Thursday marked the Autumnal Equinox–when the sun is directly above the Equator and day and night are of equal length–which signifies the first day of Fall. Fall ushers in chillier temperatures, shorter days, and a phenomenon that is synonymous with the season: the leaves changing color. Beginning in late September, leaves shed […]
WJCL
Advisory issued for Georgia, South Carolina coastline ahead of Hurricane Fiona's path
SAVANNAH, Ga. — While Hurricane Fiona, now a Category 4 storm and the first major hurricane of the season, is not forecast to make landfall it is expected to have impacts on our coastal waters. On Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory for Thursday morning...
WMBF
Crews respond to 2nd Friday morning fire in Carolina Forest area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Firefighters were called to a second residential fire in the Carolina Forest area Friday morning around 5:30 a.m. Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the 400 block of Emerson Drive where an outside fire had spread to the exterior of the home.
WMBF
Remembering Hurricane Hugo 33 years after it devastated South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - On September 22nd, 1989, Hurricane Hugo made landfall just north of Charleston Category 4 hurricane. The damage left behind was staggering. Eighty percent of South Carolina was without power. Four and a half million acres of trees were demolished. The 20-foot storm surge north of Charleston still holds the record of the highest ever observed on the east coast. Closer to home, the surge reached 13 feet in Surfside Beach and it 10 feet along the Grand Strand.
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
ELGIN, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed another earthquake hit the Midlands on Thursday. The USGS said the 1.4-magnitude earthquake struck about four miles southeast of Elgin at around 11:52 a.m. Since December, there have been more than 80 earthquakes recorded in South Carolina. MORE...
WYFF4.com
More than 7,000 Duke Energy customers without power this morning in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Update at 10:40 a.m. Under 100 outages reported. Just under 4,000 customers without power. Duke Energy tells WYFF News 4 that a "critter" made contact with a power line which caused the outage. Spokesman Ryan Mosier said at 9:40 a.m. that crews at the scene expect...
WYFF4.com
'Critter' causes more than 7,000 customers to lose power Thursday morning in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A "critter" caused more than 7,000 Duke Energy customers to lose power on Thursday morning. The power outage, centered around White Horse Road, started at about 8:30 a.m., and power was restored by 10:30 a.m. Spokesman Ryan Mosier said a squirrel came in contact with power...
wfxb.com
Fall Festivals are Underway on the Grand Strand…Get all the Details on Some Great Local Events
Fall is one of the most popular times for local festivals and events…and this weekend there are several happening in our area. The 47th Annual Atalaya Arts & Crafts Festival is taking place at Huntington Beach State Park. It’s ten dollars to get in and you can enjoy fine art, crafts and local food, along with music. the vents is from noon to 5:00pm today and from 10:00am to 5:00pm tomorrow and Sunday.
Urns, ashes increasingly washing ashore along South Carolina beach
Urns containing human remains have been found on the beach in Myrtle Beach more frequently in the last three years.
WMBF
NC woman drowns in Surfside Beach pool, coroner says
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A North Carolina woman has died after drowning in a pool in Surfside Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said 63-year-old Diane Felts was found unresponsive in a pool at 6001 South Kings Highway. An online search matches the address to part of the Ocean Lakes Family Campground.
Garden City vacation home at center of ‘nightmare’ loses certificate of occupancy
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Garden City vacation home which a family accused of not being as advertised has had its certificate of occupancy revoked for safety issues. The home lost its certificate of occupancy Friday morning, meaning not even the owner is allowed to spend a night inside. Steven Elliott, a Georgetown County […]
country1037fm.com
A South Carolina City Is Among The Best For Country Music Lovers
If I had to guess which North or South Carolina city made the list for best country music fans, I probably would not have guessed this city. Don’t get me wrong, I LOVE this city and get there as often as I can but this was kind of a surprise (to me).
Raleigh News & Observer
This taco joint in South Carolina is among the best in the US, Yelp says. Here’s why
A South Carolina restaurant is dishing out some of the best tacos in the nation, new rankings show. Tacos Nayarit Mexican Grill in Columbia landed on the “Top 100 Taco Spots in America,” according to a list published on Wednesday, Sept. 21. To create the list, the restaurant...
WXII 12
South Carolina woman has warning after bears eat her chickens, destroy property
An Upstate woman is pleading for folks not to feed bears after two bears ate her chickens and destroyed her property. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. "If you have chickens and do not have electric fence, beware," Amy McIntosh Allen posted...
Coastal Observer
Historic crops returns to the fields along the Pee Dee
After Don Quattlebaum bought White House Farms in 2011, he started growing rice to attract ducks for hunting. The rice grew so well that Quattlebaum turned it into a business venture: Andy’s Charleston Gold Rice. “The prices you can get for the heirloom varieties made it feasible,” Quattlebaum said....
This Is South Carolina's Most Popular Tourist Attraction
U.S. News & World Report compiled a list of the most popular attractions in each state that draw in visitors from all over.
WMBF
SC raccoon in the running to be America’s Favorite Pet advances to Top 5
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A rescued raccoon from South Carolina is vying for the title of America’s Favorite Pet - and a prize to help the nonprofit he represents. Wildlife Rehab of Greenville rescued Tico as a baby after the raccoon was hit by a car. Due to...
