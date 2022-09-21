ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Perfect weekend to be outside and enjoy fall activities

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A nice cool, fall crisp start to the weekend. We’ll stay cooler today with temperatures warming back to normal tomorrow. A breath of fresh air this morning, temperatures in the mid 40s inland and low 50s along the Grand Strand. Temperatures are going to be below average with highs reaching in the mid to upper 70s across the Pee Dee. In addition, we are going to see nothing but sunshine and blue skies throughout the day.
ENVIRONMENT
wbtw.com

Near record-breaking high temperatures today, below average tomorrow

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence and Lumberton will be very close to tying and potentially breaking the high-temperature records for September 22nd. The forecast is 95 degrees for both and the record is 96 degrees in Florence and 95 in Lumberton. The humidity is still going to be...
FLORENCE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Where to see fall colors in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Thursday marked the Autumnal Equinox–when the sun is directly above the Equator and day and night are of equal length–which signifies the first day of Fall. Fall ushers in chillier temperatures, shorter days, and a phenomenon that is synonymous with the season: the leaves changing color. Beginning in late September, leaves shed […]
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert
WMBF

Remembering Hurricane Hugo 33 years after it devastated South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - On September 22nd, 1989, Hurricane Hugo made landfall just north of Charleston Category 4 hurricane. The damage left behind was staggering. Eighty percent of South Carolina was without power. Four and a half million acres of trees were demolished. The 20-foot storm surge north of Charleston still holds the record of the highest ever observed on the east coast. Closer to home, the surge reached 13 feet in Surfside Beach and it 10 feet along the Grand Strand.
CHARLESTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

ELGIN, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed another earthquake hit the Midlands on Thursday. The USGS said the 1.4-magnitude earthquake struck about four miles southeast of Elgin at around 11:52 a.m. Since December, there have been more than 80 earthquakes recorded in South Carolina. MORE...
ELGIN, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wfxb.com

Fall Festivals are Underway on the Grand Strand…Get all the Details on Some Great Local Events

Fall is one of the most popular times for local festivals and events…and this weekend there are several happening in our area. The 47th Annual Atalaya Arts & Crafts Festival is taking place at Huntington Beach State Park. It’s ten dollars to get in and you can enjoy fine art, crafts and local food, along with music. the vents is from noon to 5:00pm today and from 10:00am to 5:00pm tomorrow and Sunday.
FESTIVAL
WMBF

NC woman drowns in Surfside Beach pool, coroner says

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A North Carolina woman has died after drowning in a pool in Surfside Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said 63-year-old Diane Felts was found unresponsive in a pool at 6001 South Kings Highway. An online search matches the address to part of the Ocean Lakes Family Campground.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
Coastal Observer

Historic crops returns to the fields along the Pee Dee

After Don Quattlebaum bought White House Farms in 2011, he started growing rice to attract ducks for hunting. The rice grew so well that Quattlebaum turned it into a business venture: Andy’s Charleston Gold Rice. “The prices you can get for the heirloom varieties made it feasible,” Quattlebaum said....
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy