Get 3 months of NordVPN for free when you sign up today
There are more reasons than ever to protect yourself and your personal information online, and one of the best ways to do so is with a virtual private network, or VPN. There are many benefits of using a VPN, and right now, one of them is affordability, as you can get three months of NordVPN for free when you sign up for a two-year plan. Three tiers are available, with the Standard Plan coming in at about $3 per month, the Plus Plan coming in at $4 per month, and the Complete Plan coming in at just over $5 per month. Each of these is discounted more than 60% off their regular price, and the three free months are included as well.
