Warren County, NC

‘In the right place’: Daughter of Durham Tech alumni, Shaundria Williams comes home as Director of Human Resources and Talent Management

Shaundria Williams described herself as an inquisitive, outgoing, and nerdy kid. Growing up in Oxford, North Carolina, she loved science and aspired to be a doctor. When she started college at East Carolina University, she majored in Pre-Med/Biology, but later realized she was living out other people’s dreams and not her own.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Durham felon arrested for having guns, mushrooms: Sheriff

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Friday for stealing guns and possessing numerous drugs. Deputies executed a search warrant on Friday in the 6000 block of Cheek Road, east of Interstate 85 in Durham. According to deputies, Phillip Keith Spence, 58, stole two firearms from Orange County and had several items including ammunition, cash, marijuana, meth and mushrooms.
DURHAM, NC
WITN

New warrants shed light on moments leading up to killing of Wayne County deputy

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Newly released warrants are providing more insight and new details into the investigation of the murder of a Wayne County deputy. According to WRAL, the warrants say, Ned Byrd, a Wake County deputy, was on his way to K-9 training when he noticed a suspicious, light-colored truck. Byrd’s car video picked up the sound of 6 gunshots, and then the suspicious truck leaves the scene.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Police search for missing endangered man in North Carolina

HENDERSON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man. Police say 48-year-old Mark Anthony Allen is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Allen was last seen wearing a white and blue striped shirt and tan shorts....
HENDERSON, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Chowan student struck by deputy’s patrol car while crossing Union Street

MURFREESBORO – A Chowan University student was airlifted to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday, Sept. 21. NC Highway Patrol Trooper Z. Mize reported that the incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. on Union Street in Murfreesboro. “The pedestrian was crossing from Parker Hall towards...
MURFREESBORO, NC
cbs17

VP of Raleigh healthcare company pleads guilty to Medicare billing scam

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The vice president of a Raleigh healthcare company had plead guilty to a falsifying medical records. Michael Easley, U.S. District Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, announced Kala Sloan, 28, pleaded guilty Wednesday to falsifying physician orders on behalf of a company that billed Medicare for millions of dollars.
RALEIGH, NC
Grist

America’s oldest Black town is trapped between rebuilding and retreating.

This story is part of the Grist series Flood. Retreat. Repeat, an exploration of how communities are changing before, during, and after managed retreat. Linda Worsley had been trying to get back to her hometown of Princeville, North Carolina, for almost six years. In 2016, Hurricane Matthew overwhelmed the banks of the Tar River and submerged the town under more than 10 feet of water, destroying Worsley’s house and nearly 500 others. Worsley fled with her family, but she returned without one: Her mother, father, and husband all passed away before she could move back. Many of her closest friends had also died or moved elsewhere during her period of exile.
PRINCEVILLE, NC
North Carolina Health News

North Carolina Health News

Chapel Hill, NC
Founded in November 2011 as a North Carolina nonprofit, NCHN is an independent news organization devoted to covering health care in the state.

