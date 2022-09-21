Read full article on original website
cbs17
Families seek childcare after longtime Knightdale center closes suddenly
KNIGHTDALE N.C. (WNCN) — After nearly four decades in Knightdale, the Cathy Lee Child Development Center suddenly shut down. A letter shared with CBS 17 by parents says it’s due to “outside factors” like COVID-19 and “changes in the economy.”. Parents of children in the...
durhamtech.edu
‘In the right place’: Daughter of Durham Tech alumni, Shaundria Williams comes home as Director of Human Resources and Talent Management
Shaundria Williams described herself as an inquisitive, outgoing, and nerdy kid. Growing up in Oxford, North Carolina, she loved science and aspired to be a doctor. When she started college at East Carolina University, she majored in Pre-Med/Biology, but later realized she was living out other people’s dreams and not her own.
Search warrants describe the killing of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd
Exclusive: Two brothers were hunting deer late at night off a rural road when Deputy Ned Byrd approached their pickup, one of the brothers told investigators.
North Carolina Civil Rights Trail honors Raleigh family
RALEIGH — Joseph and Elwyna Holt, the first Black family to demand public school integration in Raleigh, are now honored with a marker designating their home site as a stop along the North Carolina Civil Rights Trail.
Dangerous roads continue to claim lives in NC
Every time Marianne Karth hears the sound of ambulances and police sirens, she's reminded of how quickly life can change.
cbs17
Durham felon arrested for having guns, mushrooms: Sheriff
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Friday for stealing guns and possessing numerous drugs. Deputies executed a search warrant on Friday in the 6000 block of Cheek Road, east of Interstate 85 in Durham. According to deputies, Phillip Keith Spence, 58, stole two firearms from Orange County and had several items including ammunition, cash, marijuana, meth and mushrooms.
WITN
New warrants shed light on moments leading up to killing of Wayne County deputy
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Newly released warrants are providing more insight and new details into the investigation of the murder of a Wayne County deputy. According to WRAL, the warrants say, Ned Byrd, a Wake County deputy, was on his way to K-9 training when he noticed a suspicious, light-colored truck. Byrd’s car video picked up the sound of 6 gunshots, and then the suspicious truck leaves the scene.
Son arrested for killing his mom in North Carolina, police say
Raleigh police have arrested one man after shooting and killing his mother on Friday, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
Missing North Carolina man found dead at Virginia State Park
The body of a missing North Carolina man has been found in the southeastern part of the county.
'It's going to be worse': Evictions increasing across North Carolina
Nearly 15,000 evictions were filed across North Carolina last month; almost double the number filed in August 2021.
FOX Carolina
Police search for missing endangered man in North Carolina
HENDERSON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man. Police say 48-year-old Mark Anthony Allen is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Allen was last seen wearing a white and blue striped shirt and tan shorts....
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Chowan student struck by deputy’s patrol car while crossing Union Street
MURFREESBORO – A Chowan University student was airlifted to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday, Sept. 21. NC Highway Patrol Trooper Z. Mize reported that the incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. on Union Street in Murfreesboro. “The pedestrian was crossing from Parker Hall towards...
2 arrests made in Durham in shooting death of Fort Bragg soldier
Two people have been arrested in connection with the Sept. 13 shooting death of a 22-year-old Fort Bragg soldier.
cbs17
Missing. Murdered. Unsolved: Family offers $5,000 reward to find Tonita Brooks
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Tonita Michelle Brooks loves to walk. She walks all over Durham. Although she has a limp from a childhood surgery, she never let that slow her down. “She was giving, she was kind. She could talk to anybody — that is the Tonita I know,” said her brother Michael Brooks.
cbs17
Inmate who busted out of Butner prison gets 30 more months behind bars
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An inmate who broke out of the federal prison in Butner but was later busted in the bushes will spend another 2 1/2 years behind bars for his attempted escape. The U.S. Department of Justice said Charles Asher, 62, received his 30-month sentence Thursday from...
cbs17
VP of Raleigh healthcare company pleads guilty to Medicare billing scam
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The vice president of a Raleigh healthcare company had plead guilty to a falsifying medical records. Michael Easley, U.S. District Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, announced Kala Sloan, 28, pleaded guilty Wednesday to falsifying physician orders on behalf of a company that billed Medicare for millions of dollars.
America’s oldest Black town is trapped between rebuilding and retreating.
This story is part of the Grist series Flood. Retreat. Repeat, an exploration of how communities are changing before, during, and after managed retreat. Linda Worsley had been trying to get back to her hometown of Princeville, North Carolina, for almost six years. In 2016, Hurricane Matthew overwhelmed the banks of the Tar River and submerged the town under more than 10 feet of water, destroying Worsley’s house and nearly 500 others. Worsley fled with her family, but she returned without one: Her mother, father, and husband all passed away before she could move back. Many of her closest friends had also died or moved elsewhere during her period of exile.
‘An amazing child’: Raleigh foster dad pleads guilty to felony neglect in boy’s death
Brayden Allen, a 23-month-old toddler, died wrapped in a dinosaur blanket in the arms of a Wake County social worker on May 4, 2021.
South Hill woman wins $300k from Virginia Lottery scratch-off
According to VaLottery.com, the chances of winning the scratch-off game' $300K top prize is one in 734,000. Cross' ticket was the first with the top prize to be purchased, meaning there are still two $300,000 tickets out there.
Woman bribed undercover agent to protect illicit massage parlors in Cary, Wilmington, DOJ says
The North Carolina Department of Justice says a woman has been sentenced to prison for making bribe payments to protect her illicit massage parlors in Cary and Wilmington from law enforcement scrutiny.
North Carolina Health News
