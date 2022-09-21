Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
One dead in U-Haul and train collision in McCook
MCCOOK, Neb. -- A U-Haul truck and an AmTrak train kills one person in a collision early Tuesday morning in McCook. The McCook Public Safety Dispatch Center said they received a report of an injury accident around 4:00 a.m. on Sept. 20. Officials said the accident happened on the railroad...
klkntv.com
Amtrak train crashes into U-Haul truck, killing McCook woman
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A McCook woman is dead after she was hit by a train while driving a U-Haul early Tuesday morning. According to the McCook Police Department, authorities were alerted to an injury accident on a railroad access road near East 11th Street just after 4 a.m.
North Platte Telegraph
McCook woman dies in truck-train crash early Tuesday
MCCOOK — A 27-year-old McCook woman died in a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday that involved an Amtrak train. Courtney D. Steer, the lone occupant of a U-Haul truck, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a McCook Police Department press release. The crash was reported about 4 a.m....
NebraskaTV
McCook woman dead following crash between train, U-Haul
MCCOOK, Neb. — A McCook woman is dead following a crash between a U-Haul truck and an Amtrak train early Tuesday morning. According to the McCook Police Department, around 4 a.m. officers responded to the crash on the railroad access road between the railroad tracks and East A Street in the area of 11th Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kearney Hub
Psychological evaluation ordered for Elwood man accused of injuring deputy
LEXINGTON — The Dawson County District Court has order a psychological evaluation of an Elwood man accused of discharging a gun and injuring a deputy with a knife while being arrested. Jeremy Bendler, 36, has been charged with felony assault of an officer, use of a deadly weapon to...
KSNB Local4
Cozad man heads to trial court after shooting at gentlemen’s club
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Cozad man may face trial on two weapons charges in connection with a fight between motorcycle gangs at a gentleman’s club near Elm Creek in July. According to officials, 24-year-old Corey Brestel is charged with felony possession of a defaced firearm and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. Brestel was connected to a shooting and assault that happened July 31 at the Paradise City club south of Elm Creek.
foxnebraska.com
Cozad man heading to district court for involvement in Paradise City shooting
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — A Cozad man charged in a shooting at a strip club in July is heading to district court. Buffalo County Court records say Corey Brestel, 24, is charged with possession of a defaced firearm. On July 31, two men who are a part of the...
knopnews2.com
North Platte man released after admitting to shooting his friend
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Just before midnight on Sunday a 26-year old man was found shot in the chest at the Welcome INN in North Platte. The shooter was on scene when Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies and rescue responders arrived. The call came into the Lincoln County 911...
IN THIS ARTICLE
knopnews2.com
Cozad hosts Broken Bow
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Broken Bow traveled to Cozad Friday night, and they brought their A game. Their defense was put to the test for the final drive of the half and Conner Wells made the huge tackle on fourth down to end the half with a shut out. The Indians try to answer in the second half, and on their first possession on third down, a great defensive play by Zack Gaffney forces the Haymakers to fourth down and the Indians cruise to victory, 42-19.
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
3 warrants: FTP (Qty:3) Attempt of class 4 felony; possession of controlled substance; methamphetamine (2 counts), DUI drugs. 6 warrants: FTA (Qty:6) 3rd degree domestic assault (2 counts), child abuse, forgery, assault by strangulation or suffocation, false imprisonment, habitual criminal, violation of protection order, possession of methamphetamine. Mark J. Michaels.
knopnews2.com
The Bison travel to Sidney to face the Red Raiders
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The unbeaten McCook Bison travel to Sidney with their perfect 4-0 record to face the 2-2 Red Raiders. In their previous match-up, the Bison faced Holdrege and got the win 42-7. McCook hopes to keep all their good momentum going on the road at Sidney to come away with another win.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
knopnews2.com
North Platte hosts Gothenburg for their last home event of the season
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Girl’s Golf Team hosts the Gothenburg Swedes at Lake Maloney Golf course for their final home event of the season. In North Platte’s previous meet, the Ogallala Invite, they came away with a second-place finish with a team score of 331. The Gothenburg Swedes previously competed at the Dawson County Tournament and came away with a team win.
knopnews2.com
Gothenburg hosted Chadron Cardinals
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Gothenburg Swedes hosted the Chadron Cardinals. Friday night. Both teams were coming off a win, and both teams were looking to keep their season going on the right track. In the first quarter, both teams scored a touchdown on their opening drives. The momentum...
North Platte Telegraph
814 E 9TH, NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101
© 2016 Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS. All rights reserved. All information herein relating to real estate for sale on this website comes from the Internet Data Exchange of the Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS, and is provided by third party brokerage firms who are members of the MLS. All brokers providing this data deem it generally reliable, but not guaranteed and advise interested parties to independently verify it. All measurements and other detailed data are assumed approximate only. The Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS shall not be liable in any way to any party for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions in the data provided herein, or any resulting claims for any reason. This information provided courtesy of Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® and the Lincoln County MLS.
Comments / 0