Submitted by the Washington State Ferries. We’re just three days away from switching over to our fall sailing schedules! The season change will bring timetable adjustments to our Anacortes/San Juan Islands route and minor tweaks to our Mukilteo/Clinton run in the early morning and late evening. On our Port Townsend/Coupeville route, Saturday, Oct. 8, will be the last day we sail the peak season 10 and 10:40 p.m. Friday and Saturday final round trip until next spring.

COUPEVILLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO