Dundee, OR

Sept. 21 public safety round-up

By Pamplin Media Group
The Newberg Graphic
The Newberg Graphic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gVbKe_0i3zz9dh00 Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue run log, Yamhill County Sheriff's reports, Newberg-Dundee Police Department log

TVF&R run log

Sept. 8

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Smits Lane, 11th Court, Ribbon Ridge Road, Deborah Road, Providence Drive, Sherman Street and Hampton Lane.

TVF&R personnel responded to a request for public service on Seventh Street in Dundee.

Sept. 9

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Doris Drive, Brutscher Street, Werth Boulevard, Portland Road, Zimri Drive, 10th Street in Dundee, Charles Street, Williams Street and Fourth Street.

TVF&R personnel responded to a residential fire on Elliott Road and a burn complaint on Creekside Lane.

Sept. 10

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Werth Boulevard, Elliott Road, Haworth Avenue, Seventh Street, Nugget Lane, Center Street, Crawford Lane and Oak Meadows Loop.

TVF&R personnel responded to miscellaneous fires on Hadley Road and Mountain Top Road.

Sept. 11

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on College Street, Terrace Drive, Hess Creek Court, Sitka Avenue, Viewmont Drive in Dundee, Buckley Lane, Dayton Avenue, Stevenson Road, 11th Street in Dundee, Bald Peak Road.

Sept. 12

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Sheridan Street, Elliott Road, Fulton Street, North Valley Road, Oak Meadows Loop, Garfield Street and Schaad Road.

Sept. 13

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Crestview Drive, College Street, Douglas Avenue, Fulton Street, Brutscher Street, Jory Street, Springbrook Road, Crestview Drive, Grant Street, Schaad Road and Brooke Drive.

TVF&R personnel responded to a commercial fire on Norwood Court and a natural gas leak on Meridan Street.

Sept. 14

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Marie Avenue, Brutscher Street, Elliott Road, Werth Boulevard, Nathan Drive, Everest Road, Hancock Street, Fulton Street, Myrtle Street, Brandon Drive, Brooke Drive and Sarah Drive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0i3zz9dh00

TVF&R personnel responded to a burn complaint on Old Parrett Mountain Road.

Yamhill County Sheriff's Office reports

Sept. 10

Christopher Scott Collins, 37, of Newberg, was arrested on a probation sanction. No bail was set and the case is pending.

Charles Lord Chaffee, 68, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to perform the duties of a driver when property is damaged. No bail was set.

Crescent Lael Larson, 51, of Dundee, was arrested for second-degree criminal trespass. She was booked and released.

Sept. 11

Justin Elias Hunt, 30, of Newberg, was arrested for second-degree disorderly conduct. He was booked and released.

Dustin Wayde Andrist, 26, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant from Yamhill County Circuit Court for failure to appear to face a charge of second-degree theft. Bail was set at $1,000 and the case remains open.

Sept. 12

Kyle Benjamin Richardson, 25, of Dundee, was arrested for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, criminal driving while suspended or revoked, third-degree escape, unlawful possession of meth and an arrest warrant from Yamhill County Circuit Court. No bail was set and the case remains open.

Sept. 13

Jason Lee Stacey, 50, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant from Yamhill County Circuit Court for unlawful possession of meth. Bail was set at $5,000 and the case remains open.

Shawna Marie Reder, 50, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant from Yamhill County Circuit Court for failure to appear to face charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and criminal trespass. Bail was set at $5,000 and the case remains open.

Rafael Gomez, 27, of Newberg, was arrested on a probation violation. No bail was set and the case is pending.

Peter Austin Dwyre, 42, of Newberg, was arrested for reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person. No bail was set and he received an undisclosed sentence on the charges.

Sept. 15

Isaiah Keenan Cross, 23, of Newberg, was arrested for fourth-degree assault and strangulation. No bail was set and the case remains open.

Newberg-Dundee Police Department log

Sept. 8-14

Joseph Charles Michael, 38, of Oregon City, was arrested for second-degree theft.

Justin Lee Bye, 31, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

Isaias Lopez-Lopez- 26, of Hillsboro, was arrested for DUII.

Owen Harris Fugit, 23, of Newberg, was arrested for harassment and second-degree criminal trespass.

Milo D. Derby, 57, residence unknown, was arrested for failure to appear on a criminal citation and criminal driving while suspended.

Justin Elias Hunt, 30, residence unknown, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Robert Tony Totpal, 51, of Tualatin, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

Mars H. Bringas, 65, of Newberg, was arrested for second-degree criminal trespass.

Kaeleb James Johnson-Hawney, 28, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

Vance Turhan Johnson, 50, of Fairview, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

Gervasio Romero-Ramos, 19, of Newberg, was arrested for reckless driving and DUII.

Ryan T. Jones, 42, of Silverton, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and criminal driving while suspended.

Mario Reyes Parra, 25, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to appear on a criminal citation, expired tags, driving uninsured and driving while suspended or revoked.

Otilia Mendoza Comacho, 45, of McMinnville, was arrested for failure to carry and present a license.

Jason Lee Stacey, 60, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

Elliot Leon Scott, 52, of Portland, was arrested for second-degree theft.

Karissa Marie Lebeda, 27, residence unknown, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

Brennan George Shultz, 27, residence unknown, was arrested for second-degree criminal trespass and possession of a controlled substance.

Melvin Patrick Roland, 70, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to appear on a criminal citation.

