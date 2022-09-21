ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Motley Fool

H.B. Fuller (FUL) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

H.B. Fuller (FUL -1.25%) Good morning. My name is Rob, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the H.B. Fuller third quarter 2022 earnings conference call. [Operator instructions] Thank you. Steven Brazones, vice president, investor relations, you may begin...
Motley Fool

FedEx (FDX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

FedEx (FDX -3.37%) Good day, everyone, and welcome to the FedEx Corporation first quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings conference call. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, I will turn the call over to Mickey Foster, vice president of investor relations for FedEx Corporation. Please go ahead. Mickey Foster...
Motley Fool

IBEX Limited (IBEX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

IBEX Limited (IBEX 7.81%) Welcome to the IBEX fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator instructions] To note, there is also an accompanying earnings deck presentation available on the IBEX Investor Relations website at investors.ibex.co.
Motley Fool

Costco Wholesale (COST) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Costco Wholesale (COST -4.26%) Q4 2022 Earnings Call.
Motley Fool

Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends.
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Will Soar in the Next Bull Market

The average bear market lasts just around nine months. The Federal Reserve said interest rates would continue to rise, indicating more headwinds for the stock market. Cyclical stocks and growth stocks should experience a rebound when market sentiment improves.
Motley Fool

Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Now

MercadoLibre has an enormous opportunity in its markets. It's been profitable during most quarters and used its cash to scale.
Motley Fool

2 Stock-Split Growth Stocks Down 32% and 81% That Billionaires Are Buying

Shopify completed a 10-for-1 stock split in June, and Alphabet followed with a 20-for-1 split in July. Money manager Jim Simons started a position in Shopify in the second quarter. Money manager Chris Hohn added to his stake in Alphabet in the second quarter.
Motley Fool

2 Monster Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

Vertex is deepening its penetration of the cystic fibrosis therapy market, and it'll soon diversify. Apple has strong recurring cash flows from its base of loyal iPhone customers, among other sources.
Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 2 Stocks That Could Be Bargain Buys For 2022 and Beyond

AbbVie's lineup is well-positioned to deliver even after Humira loses patent protection. Gilead should get back on track as the pandemic subsides and new products earn approval.
Motley Fool

Is Now the Time to Buy Cardano?

A major upgrade from Cardano, known as the Vasil hard fork, will bring huge benefits in terms of performance and scalability. However, there has been little to no speculative froth from investors heading into the September upgrade. With such low expectations, Cardano is poised to over-deliver. Its developer ecosystem continues...
Motley Fool

Is This Growth Stock Undervalued?

Bluebird Bio has earned approval for two innovative gene-editing treatments. Despite their regulatory wins, both of these products have an uphill battle ahead. Considering these challenges, Bluebird's stock remains risky.
Motley Fool

Why Investors Signed Out of DocuSign Stock Today

The document security company is taking hits along with other tech and tech-adjacent stocks. A new CEO is certainly well qualified, but it seems investors aren't in the mood for a leadership transition just now.
Motley Fool

Why Renewable Energy Stocks Dropped on Thursday

Natural gas prices are falling, and that puts pressure on other sources of energy. Interest rates continue to rise in the U.S. and around the world. Companies that aren't on solid financial footing could be in trouble.
Motley Fool

The Stock-Split Stock Dividend Investors Should Love the Most

This stock offers an attractive dividend yield that's increased by a 10% CAGR since 2009. Its underlying business is diversified and largely protected from inflation. The stock is handily beating the S&P 500 this year and has outperformed the index historically as well.
Motley Fool

The Market Crash Americans Aren't Seeing

However, many American investors haven't noticed even wilder moves in foreign exchange. The strong U.S. dollar could help some businesses but hurt others.
Motley Fool

My Top Auto Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

Ford's sales are down year-to-date, but August's rebound could signal an inflection point. Supply chain congestion has been the main issue holding back its business. One of this automaker's models has been the top-selling truck for 44 straight years.
Motley Fool

1 Beaten-Down Nasdaq Stock That Could Soar 55% to 146%, According to Wall Street

Analysts' price targets suggest that Nvidia stock is set for solid gains. The data center segment is expected to be resilient thanks to growing demand globally. Potential investors may want to take a closer look at Nvidia's gaming business before going long.
