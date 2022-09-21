Here are some of the incidents responded to by Troop F of the Maine State Police during the week of September 12th through the 18th. Summaries may be minimally edited. On September 12th, Trooper Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Frenchville when he noticed an ATV driving in the middle of the roadway. He recognized the driver and when the ATV operator saw Trooper Desrosier, he turned down a field road and disappeared. Trooper Desrosier and two local Game Wardens tried to locate the ATV but were unsuccessful. On 9/18/2022, Trooper Desrosier located the man and issued him a criminal summons for Operating After Revocation and for Violating his Conditions of Release. The man signed both summonses without incident.

MAINE STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO