Maine State

WMTW

First fall statewide poll favors Janet Mills in Maine governor’s race

The first publicly released statewide poll this fall in the Maine governor’s race between incumbent Democrat Janet Mills and Republican Paul LePage indicates Mills has a higher preference among Maine voters as the candidates enter the final six weeks of the campaign. At the same time, the state’s preeminent...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine AG rules October 2021 police shooting justified

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s Attorney General ruled Friday that a Portland police officer was justified when he shot and injured a man outside of the Preble Street Resource Center on Oct. 9, 2021. Officer Nevin Rand shot Edward Hyman, 42, after responding to the area to investigate a...
PORTLAND, ME
observer-me.com

Cooperative Democrats, discord with Paul LePage upend sportsman endorsements

Few groups in Augusta have been as interesting over the last few years as the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine. The conservative-leaning hunting and fishing group is best known for fighting referendums on gun control and banning bear baiting, but Maine’s four-year period of Democratic control has changed its place in state politics.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Maine Listed as one of the Worst States for Teachers

The findings were not pretty for Maine in a recent survey focusing on teachers. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published a report of the best and worst states for teachers. The Pine Tree State found itself near the bottom of the list. Maine came in as the 8th worst...
MAINE STATE
JoJo's Cup of Mocha

How I Accidentally Ended Up In Maine

So, imagine you’re in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. You’re causally walking around near the water, taking in the views. Then in the distance you spot a bridge. You look up what’s on the other side of the bridge, because you see another land mass on the other side of this structure.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
wgan.com

Two rural Maine dental practices to close amid workforce shortage

Workforce shortages have led to the closures of two dental offices in Maine. Community Dental says it’s closing two of its six locations in Maine. The Rumford Center and Monson dental clinic will be closing on November 23rd. According to CBS 13 news, Community Dental said it’s been unable...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

DHHS is providing grants to help Mainers with disabilities

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - $11 million is coming to home and community based service providers that help Mainers with disabilities remain in their communities. It’s the latest round of support from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Earlier this week,...
mainebiz.biz

Two MaineHealth entities seek to integrate medical staffs, hospital licenses

Two southern Maine health organizations, already part of the MaineHealth system, aim to share medical staffs and hospital licenses under a plan announced Thursday. Maine Medical Center, the state's largest with 700 beds in Portland and more than 9,600 employees, and York County-based Southern Maine Health Care said they will advance the proposal to their respective boards.
YORK COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Hurricane Fiona is a reminder for Maine

PORTLAND, Maine - With Hurricane Fiona set to slam Atlantic Canada this weekend, it was only natural to ask the question of what a Fiona-like storm could look like here in Maine and what problems coastal communities should be prepared for every hurricane season. Fiona is a relatively close call...
MAINE STATE
NECN

Maine Prepares for Blustery Brush With Hurricane Fiona

Maine will be spared the worst of Hurricane Fiona as it slams into Nova Scotia and the Canadian Maritimes this weekend. Still, some communities are expecting wind gusts of 55 to 60 miles per hour and big waves. One NWS Caribou projected wind gust map showed the city of Eastport,...
EASTPORT, ME
Big Country 96.9

Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – Sept. 12-18

Here are some of the incidents responded to by Troop F of the Maine State Police during the week of September 12th through the 18th. Summaries may be minimally edited. On September 12th, Trooper Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Frenchville when he noticed an ATV driving in the middle of the roadway. He recognized the driver and when the ATV operator saw Trooper Desrosier, he turned down a field road and disappeared. Trooper Desrosier and two local Game Wardens tried to locate the ATV but were unsuccessful. On 9/18/2022, Trooper Desrosier located the man and issued him a criminal summons for Operating After Revocation and for Violating his Conditions of Release. The man signed both summonses without incident.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Power outages reported across Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Central Maine Power and Versant Power are reporting outages Friday evening. CMP is reporting more than 4,900 customers without power, while more than 250 Versant customers are affected by outages as of Friday evening. Additional power outages are possible Friday night and Saturday due to gusty...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Baxter, Maine's first comfort dog, prepares for duty

AUGUSTA, Maine — Baxter is an energetic five-month-old chocolate lab that loves people. He's also preparing for a long career as a comfort dog for the Maine Department of Public Safety's dispatch centers in Augusta, Bangor, and Houlton. As Maine's first comfort dog, he'll spend his days on the...
AUGUSTA, ME

