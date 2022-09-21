Read full article on original website
WMTW
First fall statewide poll favors Janet Mills in Maine governor’s race
The first publicly released statewide poll this fall in the Maine governor’s race between incumbent Democrat Janet Mills and Republican Paul LePage indicates Mills has a higher preference among Maine voters as the candidates enter the final six weeks of the campaign. At the same time, the state’s preeminent...
WMTW
Maine AG rules October 2021 police shooting justified
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s Attorney General ruled Friday that a Portland police officer was justified when he shot and injured a man outside of the Preble Street Resource Center on Oct. 9, 2021. Officer Nevin Rand shot Edward Hyman, 42, after responding to the area to investigate a...
observer-me.com
Cooperative Democrats, discord with Paul LePage upend sportsman endorsements
Few groups in Augusta have been as interesting over the last few years as the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine. The conservative-leaning hunting and fishing group is best known for fighting referendums on gun control and banning bear baiting, but Maine’s four-year period of Democratic control has changed its place in state politics.
Maine Listed as one of the Worst States for Teachers
The findings were not pretty for Maine in a recent survey focusing on teachers. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published a report of the best and worst states for teachers. The Pine Tree State found itself near the bottom of the list. Maine came in as the 8th worst...
How I Accidentally Ended Up In Maine
So, imagine you’re in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. You’re causally walking around near the water, taking in the views. Then in the distance you spot a bridge. You look up what’s on the other side of the bridge, because you see another land mass on the other side of this structure.
wgan.com
Two rural Maine dental practices to close amid workforce shortage
Workforce shortages have led to the closures of two dental offices in Maine. Community Dental says it’s closing two of its six locations in Maine. The Rumford Center and Monson dental clinic will be closing on November 23rd. According to CBS 13 news, Community Dental said it’s been unable...
25 of the Best Names for Cannabis Shops in Maine Ranked
Maine has seen a boom of medicinal and recreational marijuana shops all over the state since the state legalized the sale of recreational marijuana. According to a Bangor Daily News Article from 2020, there were 216 vendors at the time, waiting for their license to sell recreational marijuana. Ever since...
mainepublic.org
From health care to land conservation, LePage has a hard time outrunning his past
The Mills administration this week championed a significant drop in the state’s rate of uninsured residents, an improvement stemming from Democrats’ hard-fought battle with former Republican Gov. Paul LePage to expand Medicaid coverage to low-income Mainers. That yearslong fight could also serve as a point of contrast in...
wabi.tv
DHHS is providing grants to help Mainers with disabilities
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - $11 million is coming to home and community based service providers that help Mainers with disabilities remain in their communities. It’s the latest round of support from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Earlier this week,...
It’s Fall: Here Are the Rules of Flannel Shirt Ownership in Maine
The Bangor Police are more than just our Maine heroes that fight crime and protect us every day. They are also our moral compass. And they understand the issues that cause disruption and chaos in Maine households. One of their most popular Facebook posts of all time is their Rules of Flannel Shirt Ownership.
WMTW
Mainers voice concerns over possible 200% price hike for natural gas
CUMBERLAND, Maine — A public hearing was held in Cumberland Thursday night to discuss a proposed 200 percent distribution rate increase for Summit Natural Gas. Only a handful of people got up to speak during the public comment period, but their tone was clear: they can't afford this. Summit...
mainepublic.org
Head of Maine's court-appointed attorneys agency warns legislators of "emergency" situation
The head of the state agency that oversees Maine's system of court-appointed attorneys is calling on the Legislature to hold a special session to take up an emergency budget request aimed at bringing in more lawyers. Justin Andrus, who heads the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services, is asking for...
mainebiz.biz
Two MaineHealth entities seek to integrate medical staffs, hospital licenses
Two southern Maine health organizations, already part of the MaineHealth system, aim to share medical staffs and hospital licenses under a plan announced Thursday. Maine Medical Center, the state's largest with 700 beds in Portland and more than 9,600 employees, and York County-based Southern Maine Health Care said they will advance the proposal to their respective boards.
Maine Man Arrested on Firearm, Drug Charges in Worcester
WORCESTER - Worcester Police arrested a man on Wednesday with an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Maine. According to the Worcester Police Department, an officer saw Jordan Waterman, 31, walking on Main Street on Wednesday. When the officer with a K-9 unit exited the cruiser, Waterman ran. K-9 Beebs...
WMTW
Hurricane Fiona is a reminder for Maine
PORTLAND, Maine - With Hurricane Fiona set to slam Atlantic Canada this weekend, it was only natural to ask the question of what a Fiona-like storm could look like here in Maine and what problems coastal communities should be prepared for every hurricane season. Fiona is a relatively close call...
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine's Sam Rogers shares how he has changed since losing his brother to suicide
PORTLAND, Maine — Suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the United States and in Maine, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. In Maine, 234 died by suicide in 2022. It was the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 35 in the state.
NECN
Maine Prepares for Blustery Brush With Hurricane Fiona
Maine will be spared the worst of Hurricane Fiona as it slams into Nova Scotia and the Canadian Maritimes this weekend. Still, some communities are expecting wind gusts of 55 to 60 miles per hour and big waves. One NWS Caribou projected wind gust map showed the city of Eastport,...
Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – Sept. 12-18
Here are some of the incidents responded to by Troop F of the Maine State Police during the week of September 12th through the 18th. Summaries may be minimally edited. On September 12th, Trooper Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Frenchville when he noticed an ATV driving in the middle of the roadway. He recognized the driver and when the ATV operator saw Trooper Desrosier, he turned down a field road and disappeared. Trooper Desrosier and two local Game Wardens tried to locate the ATV but were unsuccessful. On 9/18/2022, Trooper Desrosier located the man and issued him a criminal summons for Operating After Revocation and for Violating his Conditions of Release. The man signed both summonses without incident.
wabi.tv
Power outages reported across Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Central Maine Power and Versant Power are reporting outages Friday evening. CMP is reporting more than 4,900 customers without power, while more than 250 Versant customers are affected by outages as of Friday evening. Additional power outages are possible Friday night and Saturday due to gusty...
Baxter, Maine's first comfort dog, prepares for duty
AUGUSTA, Maine — Baxter is an energetic five-month-old chocolate lab that loves people. He's also preparing for a long career as a comfort dog for the Maine Department of Public Safety's dispatch centers in Augusta, Bangor, and Houlton. As Maine's first comfort dog, he'll spend his days on the...
