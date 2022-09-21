Sept. 21 outstanding warrants
Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508.
Sept. 14- Eqequiel Delos Santos, 27, is wanted for failure to appear (FTA) to face charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII), failure to pay diversion, reckless driving and failure to carry and present a license.
- Juan Cisneros Delos Santos, 45, is wanted on a probation violation for DUII.
- Jamie Lee Denby, 30, is wanted on an FTA for felon in possession of a weapon and criminal driving while suspended.
- Nicholas James Desjarlais, 38, is wanted on a probation violation for fourth-degree assault.
- Francisco Granados Diaz, 38, is wanted on a probation violation for contributing the sexual delinquency of a minor.
- Javier Escamilia Diaz, 44, is wanted on an FTA for DUII, failure to perform the duties of a driver and recklessly endangering another person.
- Christopher John Diehl, 39, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision on a conviction for possession of a controlled substance (PCS).
- Robert James Dill, 37, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.
- Maria Theresa Simpoo Dillon, 40, is wanted on an FTA for first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft.
- Gerardo Diosado-Serrato, 38, is wanted on a probation violation for possession of a controlled substance and providing false information to a police officer.
- Brian Cody Divine, 34, is wanted on an FTA for PCS and hindering prosecution.
- Angelina Bianca Dominguez, 25, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision on a conviction for identity theft.
- Aron Hernandez Dominguez, 37, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.
- Travis Charles Donnahoo, 44, is wanted on an FTA for unlawful possession of meth and attempted delivery of meth.
- John Michael Doorman, 37, is wanted on an FTA for unlawful possession of meth.
- Christopher Allan Douglas, 40, is wanted on a probation violation for PCS.
- Levi Alan Dumont, 34, is wanted on an FTA for harassment.
- Darrell Allen Duncan, 67, is wanted on an FTA for criminal driving while suspended.
- Solomon Duncan, 39, is wanted on an FTA for fourth-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Kenneth Scott Dundas, 61, is wanted on an FTA for DUII and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- Ronnie Murrle Byrd Jr., 42, is wanted on a probation violation for PCS.
- Noel Christina Marie Butler, 34, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.
- Scott Dalin Lindsey, 51, is wanted on a probation violation for unlawful possession of meth.
- Nancy Hope Lochrie, 60, is wanted on a probation violation for criminal driving while suspended.
