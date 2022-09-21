Sept. 21 outstanding warrants

Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants

Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508.

Sept. 14

- Eqequiel Delos Santos, 27, is wanted for failure to appear (FTA) to face charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII), failure to pay diversion, reckless driving and failure to carry and present a license.

- Juan Cisneros Delos Santos, 45, is wanted on a probation violation for DUII.

- Jamie Lee Denby, 30, is wanted on an FTA for felon in possession of a weapon and criminal driving while suspended.

- Nicholas James Desjarlais, 38, is wanted on a probation violation for fourth-degree assault.

- Francisco Granados Diaz, 38, is wanted on a probation violation for contributing the sexual delinquency of a minor.

- Javier Escamilia Diaz, 44, is wanted on an FTA for DUII, failure to perform the duties of a driver and recklessly endangering another person.

- Christopher John Diehl, 39, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision on a conviction for possession of a controlled substance (PCS).

- Robert James Dill, 37, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

- Maria Theresa Simpoo Dillon, 40, is wanted on an FTA for first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft.

- Gerardo Diosado-Serrato, 38, is wanted on a probation violation for possession of a controlled substance and providing false information to a police officer.

- Brian Cody Divine, 34, is wanted on an FTA for PCS and hindering prosecution.

- Angelina Bianca Dominguez, 25, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision on a conviction for identity theft.

- Aron Hernandez Dominguez, 37, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

- Travis Charles Donnahoo, 44, is wanted on an FTA for unlawful possession of meth and attempted delivery of meth.

- John Michael Doorman, 37, is wanted on an FTA for unlawful possession of meth.

- Christopher Allan Douglas, 40, is wanted on a probation violation for PCS.

- Levi Alan Dumont, 34, is wanted on an FTA for harassment.

- Darrell Allen Duncan, 67, is wanted on an FTA for criminal driving while suspended.

- Solomon Duncan, 39, is wanted on an FTA for fourth-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct.

- Kenneth Scott Dundas, 61, is wanted on an FTA for DUII and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

- Ronnie Murrle Byrd Jr., 42, is wanted on a probation violation for PCS.

- Noel Christina Marie Butler, 34, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

- Scott Dalin Lindsey, 51, is wanted on a probation violation for unlawful possession of meth.

- Nancy Hope Lochrie, 60, is wanted on a probation violation for criminal driving while suspended.

{loadposition sub-article-02}