Sept. 21 community briefs

Cultural cash gets grant from arts organization; candidates will hold town hall meetings

CCC gets some cash to help with operations

The Chehalem Cultural Center is among the 165 Oregon arts organizations to receive a total of $1.27 million from the Oregon Arts Commission, an announcement revealed last week.

The unrestricted awards, ranging in amount from $3,000 to $25,000, are part of the OAC's Operating Support Program and are available to nonprofit organizations with arts at the core of their mission and budgets of more than $150,000. (Organizations with budgets less than $150,000 are eligible for the OAC's Small Operating Program).

"We regularly hear that operating support is the most important type of award," Jenny Green, OAC chairwoman, said in the release. "Especially now, as arts organizations struggle to recover from losses caused by the pandemic, these awards help relieve a bit of the financial pressure."

The Chehalem Cultural Center will receive $8,042 and is among the 10 organizations in the mid-Willamette Valley to receiving funding.

Candidates will hold town hall meetings

Christina Stephenson, candidate for commissioner on the Bureau of Labor and Industry, will hold a town hall meeting from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21 in Room 203 of the McMinnville Community Center.

Tina Kotek, candidate for governor, has slated a town hall meeting for 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 18 at the same location. Those interested in attending virtually may do so by logging on to https://bit.ly/3U8KwtI.

For more information, email Casey Kulla at casey@caseykulla.com.