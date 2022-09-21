ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Sept. 21 community briefs

By Pamplin Media Group
The Newberg Graphic
The Newberg Graphic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qEz6d_0i3zyuUc00 Cultural cash gets grant from arts organization; candidates will hold town hall meetings

CCC gets some cash to help with operations

The Chehalem Cultural Center is among the 165 Oregon arts organizations to receive a total of $1.27 million from the Oregon Arts Commission, an announcement revealed last week.

The unrestricted awards, ranging in amount from $3,000 to $25,000, are part of the OAC's Operating Support Program and are available to nonprofit organizations with arts at the core of their mission and budgets of more than $150,000. (Organizations with budgets less than $150,000 are eligible for the OAC's Small Operating Program).

"We regularly hear that operating support is the most important type of award," Jenny Green, OAC chairwoman, said in the release. "Especially now, as arts organizations struggle to recover from losses caused by the pandemic, these awards help relieve a bit of the financial pressure."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0i3zyuUc00

The Chehalem Cultural Center will receive $8,042 and is among the 10 organizations in the mid-Willamette Valley to receiving funding.

Candidates will hold town hall meetings

Christina Stephenson, candidate for commissioner on the Bureau of Labor and Industry, will hold a town hall meeting from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21 in Room 203 of the McMinnville Community Center.

Tina Kotek, candidate for governor, has slated a town hall meeting for 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 18 at the same location. Those interested in attending virtually may do so by logging on to https://bit.ly/3U8KwtI.

For more information, email Casey Kulla at casey@caseykulla.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Newberg Graphic

Parents encouraged to voice busing concerns at Monday meeting

After numerous complaints, Newberg school superintendent will hold meeting at the district office Parents frustrated with the district's busing system will have an in-person opportunity to ask questions and air their grievances next week. The meeting, hosted by Superintendent Stephen Phillips, will take place at the district office from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday. The gathering will come after weeks of complaints from parents about the performance of the district's new busing company, Student Transportation of America (STA), and the problems that have ensued since the school year began. On the district's Facebook pages, parents have reported repeated instances...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

The Newberg Graphic

Newberg, OR
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newberg Graphic has been serving Newberg and the surrounding area for more than 132 years. As the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on the Graphic every day to deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.newberggraphic.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy