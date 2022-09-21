ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retailers Sharpen in-House Ads as Brand Service That Also Brings Fresh Revenue

In some ways, a new ad platform launched today (Sept. 22) by alcohol eCommerce site Drizly is the retail industry equivalent of a dating service. Like many of its peers and rivals, the Drizly Ads suite of products is using sales data and analytics to introduce brands to customers in hopes that they hit it off and form a long-term relationship.
RETAIL
pymnts

ShipStation, Coupang Partner to Help Merchants Enter S. Korean Market

Cloud-based eCommerce shipping solution ShipStation has partnered with South Korean online retailer Coupang to make it easier for businesses to enter new markets with efficient cross-border fulfillment. With the partnership, ShipStation has become the first U.S. shipping partner to integrate with Coupang, enabling the shipping software provider’s U.S.-based merchants to...
RETAIL
pymnts

EMEA Daily: Flutterwave Adds Google Pay for African Businesses

Today in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East (EMEA), the pan-African payment firm Flutterwave announced that merchants using its business platform will now be able to accept payments via Google Pay. In the U.K., Liverpool Football Club is expanding its partnership with NFT fantasy sports startup Sorare. Pan-African payment platform...
ECONOMY
Square Lets Sellers in Canada Offer BNPL Through Afterpay

Square has launched its first integration with Afterpay in Canada, offering buy now, pay later (BNPL) functionality to sellers using Square’s eCommerce products. “The integration will enable Square sellers in Canada to offer Afterpay’s BNPL experience to their customers, helping them attract new shoppers and drive incremental revenue,” Square said in a news release Thursday (Sept. 22).
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Affirm to Extend BNPL Option to Amazon Customers in Canada

Payment network Affirm’s buy now, pay later (BNPL) option, which is currently available to Amazon customers in the United States, will soon be offered to the retailer’s customers in Canada as well. Within the next month, eligible customers on Amazon.ca will be offered BNPL in both English and...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Markaaz, Nav Partner to Offer SMBs Curated Financing Options

Markaaz and Nav Technologies have partnered to enable members of Markaaz’s small business networking community to access Nav’s curated financing options. With the partnership, Markaaz members can go to the Markaaz Dashboard to find a range of embedded financing solutions that Nav’s artificial intelligence (AI) technology has customized for them based on real-time qualification data, according to a Thursday (Sept. 22) press release.
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

Today in the Connected Economy: Nasdaq Keeps Closer Eye on IPOs

Today in the connected economy, Nasdaq is reportedly examining companies’ initial public offerings (IPOs) after some companies saw massive gains and big drops in quick succession. Also, buy now, pay later brand Affirm begins offering its services to Amazon customers in Canada, and the Department of Justice looks to...
MARKETS
pymnts

German VC Firm Visionaries Club Raises €400M to Improve Supply Chains, B2B Finance

Berlin-based VC firm Visionaries Club has raised a new €400 million fund to invest in B2B technology, a press release said. It will be divided into three funds: “a €150m seed fund; a €200m early growth fund to invest in startups post-Series B; and a new so-called Tomorrow Fund of €50m, which will focus on science and technology investments at pre-seed and seed,” the report said.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Restaurants Still Struggle to Drive Digital Adoption

As economic challenges continue for restaurants and their customers alike, these businesses are finding that consumers’ ordering channel preferences can put additional pressure on their margins. Research from PYMNTS’ new study “The 2022 Restaurant Digital Divide: Food Aggregators Find Their Footing,” which drew from an August survey of more...
RESTAURANTS
pymnts

Achieve Launches New Digital Personal Finance Tool

Personal finance company Achieve has launched a new product suite this month that is designed to get people on a better financial path, moving them from a position of financial struggle to one that is financially thriving, according to a press release Thursday (Sept. 22). Achieve is combining innovative technology...
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

PayPal Partners With GIIN, Telus, Visa on Impact Investing Project

A newly-launched initiative aims to link corporations’ money and know-how with impact investing practices to make it easier to meet environmental and social assurances as well as shareholder and business objectives. The corporate impact investing initiative is being launched by PayPal and the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN), along...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Boost, Robobai Partner to Accelerate Payments Optimization

B2B payment processing company Boost Payment Solutions has partnered with automated intelligence software provider Robobai to help enterprise businesses accelerate payments optimization and to provide those across the supply chain with streamlined disbursement processes. With the partnership, Boost’s straight-through B2B payments processing solution will be provided to customers of Robobai,...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Open Finance Platform MX Adds Connectivity, Insights, Mobile Banking

Open finance platform MX has announced product updates that bolster the platform’s ability to deliver financial data to financial institutions (FIs) and FinTechs and help them improve their customer experiences, pace of innovation and collaboration with others in the industry. The product updates involve connectivity, insights, budgeting and mobile...
COMPUTERS
pymnts

Payoneer Adds First Chief Platform Officer, Forms New Division

Commerce technology company Payoneer has hired Assaf Ronen, a veteran of SoFi, Amazon and Microsoft, to lead a newly established division that integrates Payoneer’s technology, product and high value service units. Ronen has become the company’s first chief platform officer and will head its new platform division, according to...
BUSINESS
HSBC Ventures Pours $35M Into Mobile Money App Monese for Expansion

Monese has announced a $35 million investment from HSBC, which now sees Monese’s total raised to $208 million, a press release said. Both companies are looking at expanding their digital banking possibilities, with HSBC’s investment part of a “broader, strategic partnership” to focus on Monese’s cloud-based Platform as a Service business.
BUSINESS
FinTechs Package Financial Tools for EMEA Freelance, Gig Workers

For its latest banking offering, Revolut recently launched Revolut Pro, a dedicated income, payment and expense management account for freelancers, sole traders, contractors and self-employed individuals looking to manage their business funds. Alongside the recently-launched Revolut Reader, a lightweight point of sale (POS) terminal suitable for freelancers and small businesses,...
ECONOMY
Fashion Retailer Intermix Partners With Affirm for BNPL

Designer fashion boutique Intermix has formed a partnership with buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider Affirm, giving customers the option to pay for clothing in installments. By choosing Affirm at checkout, approved Intermix customers can pick the payment option that works best for them, ranging from four interest-free biweekly payments to month-to-month installments, the companies said in a news release Wednesday (Sept. 21).
RETAIL
Today in the Connected Economy: PayPal, Visa, Tackle Impact Investing

Today in the connected economy, PayPal, the Visa Foundation, the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN) and the Telus Pollinator Fund for Good team for an impact investing initiative. Also, embedded banking company ClearBank integrates with one-stop payment platform Fond and PYMNTS looks at the growth in demand for connected vehicles...
BUSINESS
