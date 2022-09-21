ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Talent to Co-Production and John Sloss’ Movement, 8 Takeaways from San Sebastian’s Investors Conference

By John Hopewell and Pablo Sandoval
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=447srN_0i3zyC6000

They came, they saw 10 higher-end Spanish movie pitches and maybe they were conquered. Just turning up, however, was maybe the most important factor.

Never in the history of the San Sebastian Festival have so many high-powered U.S. execs descended on the Spanish resort as for the two days of the first Creative Investors Conference, taking place over Sept. 19-20 and co-organized by CAA Media Finance.

At the Conference, investors debated with a level of candour above run-of-the-mill seminars, the state and future of the movie business across a total eight panels, moderated with verve by consultant Wendy Mitchell.

Since these are many of the guys running or making the running in the international part of that business, it was well worth noting some of their takeaways:

Europe’s Big Hope: Platforms Really Embracing Cinema

In the U.S., the platforms already buy big when it comes to movies. Think Sundance. Europe is another land: Platforms have largely held back much more, thwarted in France, for instance, by regulated windows. That, however, may be changing. “If Netflix wants to survive against better-capitalized companies like Amazon and Apple their chance is through cinema,” Wild Bunch International’s Vincent Maraval said at the Conference keynote. It might not be a pipedream. In Spain, “over the last year, we’ve noted a large demand for movies” from platforms, said The Mediapro Studio’s Javier Méndez. Elástica Films María Zamora concurred. “Series work super well” [on streamers], but I sense there’s a return to movies. Platforms want to come in on titles.”

John Sloss Wants to Start a Movement

Reflections on how producers could restructure relations with platforms was one major narrative threading the conference. Cinetic’s John Sloss, talking with Christine Vachon at a closing keynote on Tuesday, said he wanted to start a movement.  “Streamers are not really into the library. That’s an understatement,” he said. So his idea was for producers to go to streamers with a new proPosition: “I know you want to overpay wildly for this film. What if you paid a little less, but only owned it for 18 months, as opposed to perpetuity? Because that’s how long it’s valuable to you.” France, now Spain, is pursuing similar rights reversion schemes.

All Pause

On Aug. 30, Netflix announced theatrical release dates for 18 titles on a 40-plus movie slate. “There was a race to catch up with Netflix among streamers and now people are recognizing that that’s not necessarily the best business model,” said 30West’s Trevor Groth. So now there’s there’s a sort of a pause. I think there’s gonna be a push back, a swing back towards theatrical distribution and exhibition.” That pause, however, looks to be currently hurting the sales business. With a few notable exceptions – AGC Studios on “Hitman,” “The Dating Game” – Toronto trading was generally dire. Most San Sebastian deals to date have been international co-productions, in other words producers tying down foreign equity not sales.

A Name of the Game: Co-Production

So, for Europe at least, tapping state funding across a broad spectrum of countries via international production partners is very much a name of the game. At one panel, Crossing Borders, Katrin Pors at Denmark’s Snowglobe drilled down on the intricate but potent patchwork of principally Scandinavian film agency soft money and minimum guarantees from distributor SF Studios and sales agent MK2 that allowed her to put 85% of the financing in place for Joachim Trier’s “The Worst Person in the World.” Those moneys came together in just 12 months. “It’s really quite easy. You start knowing the right people to apply to, the right moment, the right setup,” she said. Likewise, budgeted at €11.5 million ($11.5 million), “Triangle of Sadness” was “an enormous European co-production,” said Mike Goodridge, one of its producers.

Will Theatrical Come Back?

Platforms embrace of cinema was one big Conference talking point. Another was the possible return of the theatrical business. Opinions differed. Mature audiences were coming back, but the big challenge is luring the 25-49 demo, Wild Bunch’s Cecile Gaget noted. “We’re not coming out of COVID. Protocols are here to stay, probably indefinitely, and they do have a profound effect on the smaller films,” said Killer Films Christine Vachon. “We have to be creative, make the films more of an experience, events, to bring them back,” Gaget insisted. When they are events, they can catch fire. For much of this year, rolling off its Berlin’s Golden Bear, “Alcarràs” ranked as the second biggest Spanish release in Spain, Zamora noted.

Development: A Priority

It’s where smaller companies can make a difference. One example: Danny Glover and Joslyn Barnes’ Louverture. As part of a thorough-going diversification, it is growing its independent development operation. “You have a lot of companies in L.A. who have overhead deals, but they don’t have development money. So they come to us knowing our taste, knowing the kind of artists that we like to work with.”

The U.S. Indie Scene: Challenges

“It’s a difficult time for the traditional U.S. independent film scene. Historically that scene has been driven by equity or by territorial sales layered on top of equity,” said Cinetic’s John Sloss. “The idea of being an equity investor in an environment where the theatrical release and the rights that follow on from theatrical release is so uncertain is a hard thing,” he added. That said, “We’ve made more movies in the past two-and-a half, three years than we’ve ever made,” said Vachon. “It’s a bizarrely healthy time for us.” But there aren’t many companies out there like Killer. Vachon also recognised that when she took a film out to market, the reaction she’s getting is that “We like it for about two thirds of what you actually need to get it made for.”

Talent, Talent, Talent

So what’s the key to success is such as uncertain environment?

Talent. “If a company can attract talent, it will triumph, if it doesn’t it will fail,” said Movistar Plus+s Domingo Corral at a round table on “OffWorld,” its latest series. Talent also attract talent. “I couldn’t say ‘no.’ Movistar’s offer was for me to work together with the best screenwriters in Spain and Fran Araújo. “The perfect project,” said writer-director Isa Campo.

“Offworld’s” talent lineup has ended up being the strongest of any drama series in Spanish history.

