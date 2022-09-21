ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tonight's Forecast: Partly cloudy with dropping temperatures

By Haleigh Vaughn
 3 days ago
The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: A secondary cold front passes over the region tonight, leading to partly cloudy skies, cooler temperatures, and the chance of a stray shower. The Autumn Equinox, known more commonly as the first official day of fall, is tomorrow! Fall officially arrives at 9:03 P.M. Thursday, September 22nd. The winds will be strong from the north-northwest on Thursday, which will deliver high wave heights and generate some lake effect rain showers. Lake effect rain showers will be most likely along and west of U.S. 131. Lake Michigan has a HIGH Beach Hazard Risk and a Small Craft Advisory in effect through Thursday night, as wave heights could reach up to 8 feet. Please stay off the piers and out of the water! Temperatures sharply cool off on the first day of fall, with a high temperature of 61 degrees. The remainder of our 7-day forecast will feature high temperatures in the 60s. Friday brings some sunshine, with the chance of showers on Saturday and Sunday. Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App!

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Happy Astronomical Fall! Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cold with a few lake effect rain showers possible, especially along/west of U.S. 131. Waterspouts are possible on Lake Michigan! Highs only in the lower 60s. Winds north-northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Patchy frost possible overnight. HIGH BEACH HAZARD risk and SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES continue.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for pop-up showers. Highs in the middle 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

