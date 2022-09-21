Read full article on original website
whmi.com
Active Shooter Training Exercise In Brighton
An active shooter training exercise went on Thursday in Brighton. Deputy Chief Tracy Chamberlain of the Green Oak Fire Department explained the event. He said that they were running active violence incidents scenario-based training for all Law Enforcement, Fire and EMS in Livingston County. Chamberlain said that they also have...
Police situation unfolding at train stopped on railroad tracks in Birmingham: reports
Witnesses say a large police presence was seen in Oakland County on Saturday, congregating around a train stopped on the tracks northeast of downtown Birmingham.
nbc25news.com
Injury crash on I-75 in Genesee County
FLINT, Mich - The Michigan Department of Transportation is reporting a crash with injuries on southbound I-75 at the Corunna Road exit. We are working to learn new information and will update this story when we confirm new details.
whmi.com
Richardson Road Work Starts Monday In Hamburg
Another gravel road project in Hamburg Township is scheduled to begin. Starting Monday, Richardson Road will be closed between Swarthout Road and Schafer Road. The closure is needed so that crews can place gravel on the road. That section of Richardson Road will be closed to all thru-traffic. Local traffic,...
WILX-TV
Lansing police, Livingston County sheriff warn residents of familiar phone scam
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Lansing Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Friday of a phone scam. The Lansing Police Department said someone is calling people and impersonating someone with the department. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and ask for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.
whmi.com
Brighton Area Schools Kicks Off Pink Week Monday
Pink Week is planned in Brighton Area Schools this coming week - an annual community service spirit week that benefits local cancer care. Downtown Brighton will be painted pink during the district-wide event with many students and athletic teams donning pink during the week. Last year’s event raised over $33,400 for the St. Joseph Mercy Brighton Cancer Center.
abc12.com
Flint police looking for two adults reported missing
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two adults reported missing two weeks ago. Taliyah Bridges, who goes by the name Bear, was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 400 block of West Jackson Avenue in Flint. Investigators don't have a description of what the 19-year-old was last seen wearing.
Flint firefighters battle fully-engulfed blaze across from shuttered elementary school
FLINT, MI — Black smoke rose above the skyline shortly after 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, on the city’s east side. Neighbors watched on as Flint firefighters responded to a call for a house fire in the 2100 block of Missouri Avenue. Upon their arrival minutes later, the...
whmi.com
Report Examines Disability Needs In Livingston County
A new report has been released regarding disability needs in Livingston County. The Abilities Alliance is a workgroup of the Livingston Human Services Collaborative Body - a coalition of disability service organizations that strive to provide the most effective services for all abilities in the community. The Abilities Alliance sends...
oceanacountypress.com
Brighton man dies in motorcycle crash.
GRANT TOWNSHIP — A 43-year-old Brighton, Michigan man died in a motorcycle crash on southbound US 31 near the Oceana Drive overpass Wednesday, Sept. 21, shortly before 7:30 p.m., according to Michigan State Police Sgt. Dan Thomas of the Hart post. The man, whose name is presently not being...
After 3 months of construction, new roundabout opens northeast of Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - As summer comes to a close, so is a major construction project at an intersection northeast of Ann Arbor. On Friday afternoon, Sept. 23, a new roundabout opened after more than three months of construction at the intersection of North Territorial Road and Pontiac Trail in Salem Township, according to an announcement from the Washtenaw County Road Commission.
The Oakland Press
Plan for former Kmart site confuses residents
Waterford’s planning commission has a public hearing on Tuesday to discuss plans for the former Kmart site on Dixie Highway. The current proposal includes renovating the existing building to create a small concert room with a stage; a restaurant with tables as well as special booths made from actual cars inside and a double-deck outdoor patio for dining and a private dining room; a gas station.
Leonard Elementary in Ovid went into hard lockdown Tuesday morning
An elementary school in Ovid went into a hard lockdown Tuesday morning, but all students and staff are okay.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man killed, 4 injured in attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was killed and four others, including the suspect, were taken to a hospital Friday in an attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County, officials said. The incident happened Friday (Sept. 23) at a home in Chesterfield Township. Officials said a 57-year-old man was killed. The...
Over 7,000 people without power in Ingham, Eaton Counties
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Around 7,601 Consumers Energy customers are without power in Eaton and Ingham Counties. The outages are localized near Dimondale, Windsor Township, and southern portions of the Grand Ledge area. Consumers Energy has not determined a cause for the outages yet. Power is expected to be restored between 11:15 and 11:30 p.m. […]
WNEM
Sheriff: Sister saves young sister from dog attack
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A girl in Genesee County is being recognized for saving her little sister from a dog attack. About two weeks ago, a young girl named Zoey was attacked by a bulldog, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. That’s when Zoey’s sister, Tammy, jumped in...
WILX-TV
Thousands lose power in Dimondale, Grand Ledge
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of people in Eaton County lost power Thursday night. It happened shortly after 9 p.m. According to Consumers Energy, nearly 8,000 customers are impacted. Eaton County officials do not yet have an estimate on when power will be restored, but Consumers Energy is aware of...
Workers seriously injured after semi-truck trailer falls on top of them at Macomb County Kroger distribution center
Two workers are hospitalized after part of a semi-truck fell on them while working at a Kroger distribution center in Macomb County on Tuesday.
fox2detroit.com
WWJ anchor Jim Matthews found murdered in Chesterfield
A WWJ News anchor was the victim of a murder and attempted suicide in Chesterfield. Matthews was killed while two children, a woman, and a man were found injured. Police said the man had self-inflicted injuries.
wkar.org
Michigan DNR warns of wildlife illness in Meridian Township
Michigan wildlife biologists are tracking cases of a disease that’s mainly affecting raccoons in the Meridian Township area. Meridian Police say officers have had to euthanize a number of raccoons displaying what’s suspected to be canine distemper. It’s a virus that’s highly contagious among carnivores but is not...
