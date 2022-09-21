ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberg, OR

George Fox lauded again among U.S. News & World Report designations

By Pamplin Media Group
The Newberg Graphic
The Newberg Graphic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gDrSd_0i3zxL4k00 Newberg school listed in a number of categories on the magazine's annual compendium

Every year for more than three decades U.S. News & World Report magazine has published an issue designed to rank and recognize the best colleges in the United States. And, as it has multiple times before, George Fox University is among the honorees.

As it has the past four years, GFU is listed among the magazine's "Best National Universities," characterized in a press release from the school as "a grouping comprised of some of the most renowned institutions in the country." The list is available online at usnews.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0i3zxL4k00

George Fox landed at No. 263 among the 440 institutions listed in the Best National Universities category, which includes such prestigious schools as Princeton (No. 1), MIT (No. 2), Harvard (No. 3) and Stanford (No. 4). To qualify for this category the institutions must offer a full range of undergraduate majors, in addition to master's and doctoral programs, and also conduct "groundbreaking" research.

George Fox also was No. 123 among 439 schools on the magazine's "Top Performers on Social Mobility" list, which represents a university's "success at enrolling and graduating large proportions of disadvantaged students who receive Pell grants — the majority of which are awarded to students whose adjusted gross family incomes are under $50,000 annually, and in many cases, below $20,000," the release said.

George Fox's engineering program was ranked among the magazine's "Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs," which consists of schools that offer a bachelor's or master's degree in an engineering major recognized by the Accreditation Board of Engineering and Technology.

Last year, according to the release, GFU ranked 59th out of 230 institutions, a best-ever showing for the university in that category.

The school's nursing major ranked at No. 247 of 681 schools in the "Undergraduate Nursing Programs" category. The ranking represented a jump from No. 432 in 2021.

George Fox was also among the publication's "A+ Schools for B Students" ranking, characterized as institutions that finished among the top three-fourths in their respective "Best Colleges" categories, posted a freshman retention rate of 75 percent or higher, and enrolled a high percentage of students who fell within a specified academic performance range based on ACT, SAT and grades.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
opb.org

The racism, and resilience, behind today’s Pacific Northwest salmon crisis

Leavenworth is a charming tourist town, tucked in Washington’s North Cascades mountains and styled as a Bavarian village. I spent a weekend there, noodling around in souvenir shops, snacking on pretzels and soaking in faux-European culture. It wasn’t till after dark, when I headed to the banks of Icicle Creek just outside of town for an interview, that I saw a vestige of what the region once was.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberg, OR
City
New Princeton, OR
Local
Oregon Education
Newberg, OR
Education
The Newberg Graphic

Field set in the 6th Congressional District race

Republican Mike Erickson and Democrat Andrea Salinas vie to represent Newberg and the other towns in the newly-created districtWhether a Democrat or Republican represents Oregon's new 6th Congressional District come January, they will call the Lake Oswego area home. Democrat Andrea Salinas and Republican Mike Erickson both have a Lake Oswego mailing address, won primaries in April and are competing in what looks to be a tight race to represent a new district that will include Yamhill and Polk counties and parts of Marion County, Clackamas County and Washington County. Salinas — a University of California -- Berkeley graduate who...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
probrewer.com

Turn-Key Portland Oregon Brewery for sale

Award-winning Portland-based brewery. 15 BBL brewhouse with 5000+ BBL capacity with taproom. Loyal customer base with established brands with distribution in Oregon and Washington. Newer American-made brewhouse and tanks. Canning-line, 3 head keg washing system, walk-in coolers, glycol chilling system, and all other equipment necessary to continue growth. Taproom and fully-operational kitchen included. $1,250,000 sales Long term building lease available. Will consider lease of equipment and space.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Here are the biggest donors in the race for Oregon governor

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregonians are watching a unique three-way race for governor play out this year, and that means a lot of money is being tossed around. Tina Kotek, Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson have raised a combined total of more than $26 million so far this year, and they've collectively spent nearly $24 million — that’s counting from January and including campaign activity during the primary election back in May.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Fox
WWEEK

NuScale Faces Class Action Lawsuit Brought by Former Employees

Former employees of NuScale, a Tigard company that designs nuclear reactors, have filed suit in U.S. District Court in Portland, alleging the company denied them $100 million in proceeds when it went public earlier this year. NuScale began trading under the ticker symbol SMR after a merger with a Special...
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas Review

No second chances in politics? Not in Happy Valley

Whether voters pick Josh Callahan or Ana Sarish, they'll be electing someone who lost previous election for city council.Happy Valley's longest-serving city councilor is stepping down at the end of the year, prompting two well-known volunteers for the city to step up and vie against each other for the council seat. As a Happy Valley councilor since being appointed in 2005, Markley Drake won his first full four-year term in the 2006 election. His soon-to-be vacated seat attracted the attention of two candidates who are seeking nods from Happy Valley voters on the November ballot. Both candidates who seek...
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S News World Report#Harvard#Accreditation#Linus College#Gfu#Mit#Stanford
Pamplin Media Group

Longtime Lake Oswego Chinese restaurant closes - only to reopen

Hunan Pearl sees a shuffling of ownership after inflation, labor shortages created challenges. Sam Pieh recently ran into a former New Yorker who was accustomed to quality Chinese food, only to be underwhelmed when she moved to Oregon. That changed when she found Hunan Pearl. So, when the Sichuan- and...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Oregon

If you live in the state of Oregon and you love to go out with your friends and family members, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should visit. Here's what made it on the list.
OREGON STATE
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Another Violent Cop Let Off the Hook, Mayor Okays Sketchy ShotSpotter Tech, and Putin Accused of War Crimes

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! All you "Oooooh,...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
KGW

Portland Galleria owners unveil $20M renovation project

PORTLAND, Ore. — Owners of the downtown Portland Galleria building, the one most pedestrians will know for the downstairs Target, unveiled their $20 million renovation project on Tuesday. Charlie Floberg of Unico Properties cut the ribbon at the building entrance, and attendees strolled into an art deco lobby. The...
PORTLAND, OR
kykn.com

Chemeketa Community College Offers Free Commercial Driving License Trainings

Salem, Ore., September 15, 2022 — Chemeketa Community College, in partnership with Willamette Workforce Partnership and Worksource Oregon, will offer free Commercial Driving License (CDL), or truck driving training for thirty candidates for the next ten months. The training primarily takes place on the Chemeketa Salem campus at 4000 Lancaster Drive NE in Salem and with some classes on the Yamhill Valley campus at 288 NE Norton Lane in McMinnville.
SALEM, OR
WWEEK

Murmurs: Thomas Lauderdale and Storm Large Pan City Charter Reform

LAUDERDALE AND LARGE PAN CHARTER REFORM: Thomas Lauderdale, leader of the band Pink Martini, and singer Storm Large are lining up against the city charter reform proposal that will appear on Portland’s November ballot. Lauderdale hosted a Sept. 19 cocktail fundraiser at his home for the “no”campaign. Tickets cost $100 apiece and included a special appearance by Large. Both musicians have been longtime social justice activists, so their opposition to the ballot measure—which has the endorsement of a number of nonprofits and coalitions—is a meaningful win for the campaign against charter reform. The “no” campaign hopes to defeat the measure at the ballot box and then rally behind an alternative proposal crafted by City Commissioner Mingus Mapps next spring. Opponents raised $14,500 at Lauderdale’s event. The bandleader tells WW the proposal headed for the ballot is too complicated and, although it expands the City Council to 12 members plus a mayor, does not guarantee better candidates will run for office. “Inclusivity is a very correct, total, great goal,” Lauderdale says, “but not at the expense of functionality.”
PORTLAND, OR
The Newberg Graphic

The Newberg Graphic

Newberg, OR
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newberg Graphic has been serving Newberg and the surrounding area for more than 132 years. As the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on the Graphic every day to deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.newberggraphic.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy