George Fox lauded again among U.S. News & World Report designations

Newberg school listed in a number of categories on the magazine's annual compendium

Every year for more than three decades U.S. News & World Report magazine has published an issue designed to rank and recognize the best colleges in the United States. And, as it has multiple times before, George Fox University is among the honorees.

As it has the past four years, GFU is listed among the magazine's "Best National Universities," characterized in a press release from the school as "a grouping comprised of some of the most renowned institutions in the country." The list is available online at usnews.com

George Fox landed at No. 263 among the 440 institutions listed in the Best National Universities category, which includes such prestigious schools as Princeton (No. 1), MIT (No. 2), Harvard (No. 3) and Stanford (No. 4). To qualify for this category the institutions must offer a full range of undergraduate majors, in addition to master's and doctoral programs, and also conduct "groundbreaking" research.

George Fox also was No. 123 among 439 schools on the magazine's "Top Performers on Social Mobility" list, which represents a university's "success at enrolling and graduating large proportions of disadvantaged students who receive Pell grants — the majority of which are awarded to students whose adjusted gross family incomes are under $50,000 annually, and in many cases, below $20,000," the release said.

George Fox's engineering program was ranked among the magazine's "Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs," which consists of schools that offer a bachelor's or master's degree in an engineering major recognized by the Accreditation Board of Engineering and Technology.

Last year, according to the release, GFU ranked 59th out of 230 institutions, a best-ever showing for the university in that category.

The school's nursing major ranked at No. 247 of 681 schools in the "Undergraduate Nursing Programs" category. The ranking represented a jump from No. 432 in 2021.

George Fox was also among the publication's "A+ Schools for B Students" ranking, characterized as institutions that finished among the top three-fourths in their respective "Best Colleges" categories, posted a freshman retention rate of 75 percent or higher, and enrolled a high percentage of students who fell within a specified academic performance range based on ACT, SAT and grades.