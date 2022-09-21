Read full article on original website
Hurricane Fiona: Terrifying Drone Video From Middle of Storm Shows Giant 50-Foot Waves
Researchers using a robotic sailboat to venture inside the terrifying eyewall of a Category 4 hurricane sounds like the plot of the newest disaster film. But believe it or not, it’s not only real, it’s happening right now. On Thursday, researchers sent a Saildrone into the heart of Hurricane Fiona, and the footage it captured was absolutely unreal.
First Fox to Hunt Fish for Food Observed by Scientists in Spain
The first fox to hunt fish for food was spotted by scientists in Spain. The very rare incident was caught on video that shows a male red fox (Vulpes vulpes) reportedly grabbing a carp during spring spawning season in the European country. This makes red foxes, along with wolves, to...
Russian Bat Virus Poses a Global Health Threat and Danger to Humanity [Study]
The Russian bat virus is being considered a global health threat, according to scientists in a new study. The potential threat of this newly discovered stems from the fact that it is similar to the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The only difference is that the virus was originally found from Russian bats.
How to Grow a Native Garden: A Guide for Beginners
Native plants are beautiful, hardy and great for helping with pollinators and the environment. They're also often overlooked in home gardens. Many people see native plants as boring, but they're actually incredibly useful and attractive. If you've been thinking about adding a native garden to your property, that's great news! It's not as difficult as you might think.
Ferns Reveal Important Information About Plant Evolution
Ferns show how early in plant history genes for producing seeds appeared. The genes responsible for spore production in ferns also function in plants that produce seeds and pollen. Evolutionary Turning Point. An evolutionary turning point occurred when seed-producing plants appeared more than 300 million years ago. This event allowed...
According to Scientists, a Brain-eating Amoeba Are Rapidly Spreading Due to Climate Change
This summer's death of a kid in Nebraska brought the deadly but rare Naegleria fowleri, also known as the brain-eating amoeba, back into the news. The amoeba can enter through the nostrils and is found in warm, fresh water. Once inside, it moves to the brain and begins to destruct...
Genetically Engineered Mosquitoes Prevented the Growth of Malaria-causing Parasites in Their Gut
Scientists have created mosquitoes that inhibit the development of malaria-causing parasites in their stomachs, therefore decreasing disease transmission to people. The genetic change allows mosquitoes to create substances in their intestines that inhibit parasite development, making parasites less likely to reach the mosquitoes' salivary glands and be transmitted in a bite before the insects die, as per ScienceDaily.
Air Pollution More Prevalent than Desert Dust in Middle East
Air pollution brought on by humans is more harmful than desert dust. More than 90% of the fine aerosol particles that harm health and the climate in the Middle East come from manufactured sources. WHO Report. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported at the beginning of the year that the...
UK's Mass Forestry Scheme Faces Massive Hurdle in the Form of Drought
The mass forestry plan of the UK government is under threat from drought. International meeting in London learns that the tree project is essential to the net-zero strategies. The top plant health officer has warned that the drought might jeopardize the UK government's intention to plant trees. At the world's...
Great White Shark Accidentally Draws Self Portrait Using GPS Tag
A pretty meta development recently involved a great white shark drawing a self-portrait in the oceans of the Atlantic while wearing a GPS tracker. The image, which was posted by Twitter account holder Jeff Barnaby, shows the shark's path, and when the dots are connected, it almost resembles the shape of a shark.
Decline of Amphibians Like Frogs Can Get People More Sick
Amphibians like frogs and salamanders are known for controlling the population of some animals within the food web, including mosquitoes that spread human diseases. These amphibians are crucial to the environment, as well as to their immediate neighboring human settlement. According to a new study, a declining amphibian population can get people sicker, especially from mosquito-borne diseases.
Study on Bears' Insulin Control May Advance the Treatment of Human Diabetes [Research]
New Research helped Washington State University researchers to unlock potential genetic keys to bear's insulin control and may contribute to treatment for human diabetes. According to the Research, scientists from Washington State University studied and observed thousands of changes in the bear's gene expression as they hibernated. The study is available in Science Daily published on September 21, 2022, and iScience journal.
Camping: Its Sense and History
Camping is a popular recreational activity that is about spending time in nature, including sleeping and cooking food. However, there are many variations of camping and that is why it means different things to different people. For example, many people understand camping as living in tents, while for others it might mean traveling in a minivan. So, what is camping exactly?
World's Largest Single Organism Pando is Breaking Down to Smaller Fractions
Pando, the world's largest single organism, may soon disperse into smaller parts. A study suggests that "chronic herbivory," or simply overfeeding by animals, may be about to cause this enormous forest organism known as "Pando" to "break up." Although this 100-acre structure resembles a typical aspen forest in Utah, it...
Cold Water Swimming May Help Increase Good Body Fats
A review of 104 studies shows that in the body during or when exposed to cold water, the white fat tissue (known as adipose) is converted into BFAT. However, the benefits are a subject of debate. According to the National Institute of Health (NHI), brown fat can improve metabolism. It...
Team from China Uses Highly Controversial Animal Cloning Technique on Arctic Wolf
Researchers from China claim to have successfully cloned an Arctic wolf using a contentious method of animal cloning that some believe could one day prevent the extinction of certain species. On September 19, Sinogene Biotechnology, a Beijing-based company, announced the discovery of a cloned wolf 100 days after its lab...
Hundreds of Whales Get Stranded in Tasmanian Beach Two Years After Similar Stranding Event
Approximately 230 whales have gotten trapped on a Tasmanian sea shore, precisely two years after a roughly comparable occurrence in the year of 2020. In the recent report from news media such as the Newsweek, the Tasmanian administration's Division of Environmental Resources and Sustainability has already claimed on Wednesday that fisheries management specialists were on their way to the West Bank portion of the peninsula, where the approximate 230 whales had been trapped on a sandy flat in Macquarie Harbour, to rescue the creatures.
Scientists Discover New Sugar Substitutes for Healthy Lifestyle [Research]
