Agriculture

natureworldnews.com

First Fox to Hunt Fish for Food Observed by Scientists in Spain

The first fox to hunt fish for food was spotted by scientists in Spain. The very rare incident was caught on video that shows a male red fox (Vulpes vulpes) reportedly grabbing a carp during spring spawning season in the European country. This makes red foxes, along with wolves, to...
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Russian Bat Virus Poses a Global Health Threat and Danger to Humanity [Study]

The Russian bat virus is being considered a global health threat, according to scientists in a new study. The potential threat of this newly discovered stems from the fact that it is similar to the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The only difference is that the virus was originally found from Russian bats.
WORLD
natureworldnews.com

How to Grow a Native Garden: A Guide for Beginners

Native plants are beautiful, hardy and great for helping with pollinators and the environment. They're also often overlooked in home gardens. Many people see native plants as boring, but they're actually incredibly useful and attractive. If you've been thinking about adding a native garden to your property, that's great news! It's not as difficult as you might think.
GARDENING
natureworldnews.com

Ferns Reveal Important Information About Plant Evolution

Ferns show how early in plant history genes for producing seeds appeared. The genes responsible for spore production in ferns also function in plants that produce seeds and pollen. Evolutionary Turning Point. An evolutionary turning point occurred when seed-producing plants appeared more than 300 million years ago. This event allowed...
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Genetically Engineered Mosquitoes Prevented the Growth of Malaria-causing Parasites in Their Gut

Scientists have created mosquitoes that inhibit the development of malaria-causing parasites in their stomachs, therefore decreasing disease transmission to people. The genetic change allows mosquitoes to create substances in their intestines that inhibit parasite development, making parasites less likely to reach the mosquitoes' salivary glands and be transmitted in a bite before the insects die, as per ScienceDaily.
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Air Pollution More Prevalent than Desert Dust in Middle East

Air pollution brought on by humans is more harmful than desert dust. More than 90% of the fine aerosol particles that harm health and the climate in the Middle East come from manufactured sources. WHO Report. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported at the beginning of the year that the...
MIDDLE EAST
natureworldnews.com

UK's Mass Forestry Scheme Faces Massive Hurdle in the Form of Drought

The mass forestry plan of the UK government is under threat from drought. International meeting in London learns that the tree project is essential to the net-zero strategies. The top plant health officer has warned that the drought might jeopardize the UK government's intention to plant trees. At the world's...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Great White Shark Accidentally Draws Self Portrait Using GPS Tag

A pretty meta development recently involved a great white shark drawing a self-portrait in the oceans of the Atlantic while wearing a GPS tracker. The image, which was posted by Twitter account holder Jeff Barnaby, shows the shark's path, and when the dots are connected, it almost resembles the shape of a shark.
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Decline of Amphibians Like Frogs Can Get People More Sick

Amphibians like frogs and salamanders are known for controlling the population of some animals within the food web, including mosquitoes that spread human diseases. These amphibians are crucial to the environment, as well as to their immediate neighboring human settlement. According to a new study, a declining amphibian population can get people sicker, especially from mosquito-borne diseases.
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Study on Bears' Insulin Control May Advance the Treatment of Human Diabetes [Research]

New Research helped Washington State University researchers to unlock potential genetic keys to bear's insulin control and may contribute to treatment for human diabetes. According to the Research, scientists from Washington State University studied and observed thousands of changes in the bear's gene expression as they hibernated. The study is available in Science Daily published on September 21, 2022, and iScience journal.
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Camping: Its Sense and History

Camping is a popular recreational activity that is about spending time in nature, including sleeping and cooking food. However, there are many variations of camping and that is why it means different things to different people. For example, many people understand camping as living in tents, while for others it might mean traveling in a minivan. So, what is camping exactly?
HOBBIES
natureworldnews.com

World's Largest Single Organism Pando is Breaking Down to Smaller Fractions

Pando, the world's largest single organism, may soon disperse into smaller parts. A study suggests that "chronic herbivory," or simply overfeeding by animals, may be about to cause this enormous forest organism known as "Pando" to "break up." Although this 100-acre structure resembles a typical aspen forest in Utah, it...
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Cold Water Swimming May Help Increase Good Body Fats

A review of 104 studies shows that in the body during or when exposed to cold water, the white fat tissue (known as adipose) is converted into BFAT. However, the benefits are a subject of debate. According to the National Institute of Health (NHI), brown fat can improve metabolism. It...
FITNESS
natureworldnews.com

Team from China Uses Highly Controversial Animal Cloning Technique on Arctic Wolf

Researchers from China claim to have successfully cloned an Arctic wolf using a contentious method of animal cloning that some believe could one day prevent the extinction of certain species. On September 19, Sinogene Biotechnology, a Beijing-based company, announced the discovery of a cloned wolf 100 days after its lab...
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Hundreds of Whales Get Stranded in Tasmanian Beach Two Years After Similar Stranding Event

Approximately 230 whales have gotten trapped on a Tasmanian sea shore, precisely two years after a roughly comparable occurrence in the year of 2020. In the recent report from news media such as the Newsweek, the Tasmanian administration's Division of Environmental Resources and Sustainability has already claimed on Wednesday that fisheries management specialists were on their way to the West Bank portion of the peninsula, where the approximate 230 whales had been trapped on a sandy flat in Macquarie Harbour, to rescue the creatures.
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Discover New Sugar Substitutes for Healthy Lifestyle [Research]

New research discovered that new sugar substitutes are found in citrus. The study could reduce sugar-related health risks and help food to beverages companies produce low-sugar products. Based on the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it said that lowering sugar consumption can lead to a...
LIFESTYLE

