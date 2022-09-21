Ukraine War Live Updates: Zelensky Says World Will Not Allow Russia's Use of Nuclear Weapons

Live Updates

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of his military in a rare televised address Wednesday. Putin said reservists and ex-military personnel with "certain military specialties and relevant experience" will be subject to conscription "to protect the sovereignty... of Russia."

The move would call up an estimated 300,000 reservists against Ukraine.

Ukraine's forces have made swift advances in a major counteroffensive in the northeast of country recent days, sparking concern in Russia.

Russia has already used many reserve units in Ukraine, suffering heavy losses, western analysts say. More reservists and ex-troops are "unlikely to dramatically increase Russian combat power," according to think tank ISW.

In occupied Ukraine, Russia-installed officials in four regions—Donetsk and Luhansk in the east, and Kherson and Zaporizka in the south—announced referendums from Friday, following steps annexed-Crimea took in 2014.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he does not believe Russia will use nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently issued new escalatory rhetoric that he use all means necessary to achieve his goals in Ukraine.

Speaking to German media Wednesday, Zelensky said Russia will not be allowed to act on threats with nuclear weapons.

"I don't believe that he will use these weapons," he said. "I don't believe that the world will allow him to use these weapons."

Zelensky added that Ukraine and its allies should not give in to Putin's threats.

"Tomorrow, Putin can say, 'In addition to Ukraine, we also want a part of Poland, otherwise we will use nuclear weapons.' We cannot agree on such compromises," he said.

Putin also announced Russian will increase mobilization to bolster its armed forces.

Zelensky said Russia has already been carrying out mobilization over the past month and notes the low morale among Russian troops.

"We already know they mobilized cadets, guys who couldn't fight," he said. "These cadets have fallen. They couldn't even finish their training. All these people cannot fight. They have come to us and died."

Zelensky said Putin needs "an army of millions" because many of his troops who meet Ukrainian forces on the battlefield "just run away."

He added that Putin "wants to drown Ukraine in blood, also the blood of his own soldiers."

Zelensky's adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, said Putin's threats to use nuclear weapons show the Kremlin has "not yet understood who he is dealing with."

Biden Calls on Nations to Stop 'Hoarding' Grain

President Joe Biden called on nations to pull back from food export bans and to stop "hoarding" grain as food security remains a concern around the world.

"We're calling on all countries to refrain from banning food exports or hoarding grain while so many people are suffering," Biden said Wednesday during a speech before the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. "Because in every country in the world, no matter what else divides us, if parents cannot feed their children, nothing—nothing else matters."

Biden said the U.S. believes "strongly in the need to feed the world." He mentioned the U.S. is the "world's largest supporter" of the World Food Program and that it also supports UNICEF in the agency's efforts to provide food to children in need.

The U.S. recently introduced a "roadmap" to strengthen food security, which Biden said already has support from more than 100 nations. During a summer meeting, he said the G7 said it would invest more than $4.5 billion in the U.S. Agency for International Development's (USAID) Feed the Future initiative. The initiative's website said it aims to address "the root causes of poverty and hunger" in poorer countries around the world.

Biden also announced during his speech that the U.S. will be investing an additional $2.9 billion to "address global food insecurity," an amount that stands in addition to $6.9 billion the U.S. announced earlier this year.

Biden Says Nuclear War 'Cannot Be Won'

President Joe Biden told the United Nations General Assembly that a nuclear war "cannot be won and must never be fought."

Speaking before the assembly's 77th Session in New York on Wednesday, Biden encouraged "every nation" to "recommit to strengthening the nuclear non-proliferation regime through diplomacy." That commitment is "one of the greatest successes" of the UN General Assembly, Biden said.

Biden said permanent members of the security council recently recommitted to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) but that "disturbing trends" are now emerging. He cited Russia as his first example amid concerns of nuclear weapons dangers during Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine.

"Russia shunned the non-proliferation ideals embraced by every other nation at the tenth NPT review conference," Biden said, referring to a meeting that took place last month. "And again today, as I said, they're making irresponsible nuclear threats to use nuclear weapons."

Biden also listed China, North Korea and Iran as nations that he said are demonstrating "disturbing trends" in regards to nuclear weapons activity. China is "conducting an unprecedented, concerning nuclear buildup without any transparency" and North Korea "continues to blatantly violate UN sanctions," Biden said. Meanwhile, the president said the U.S. is clear on its position on Iran: "We will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon," he said.

"I continue to believe diplomacy is the best way to achieve this outcome," Biden said.

Biden Pledges Nearly $3 Billion to Fight Global Food Insecurity

President Biden announced nearly $3 billion in additional assistance to address global food insecurity.

The White House said the additional $2.9 billion in global humanitarian assistance, through USAID, will be given to "help save lives in countries facing food security crises, including through food and nutrition assistance, health care, safe drinking water, protection for the most vulnerable, and other vital relief."

This funding will increase food security programming in countries impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, climate crisis, inflated food prices and the supply chain constraints as a result of the war in Ukraine.

This adds to the already $6.9 billion the U.S. government pledged to support food security around the world this year.

During his address at the United Nations General Assembly, Biden blamed the global food crisis on Russia.

He said Russia is "pumping out lies" that the sanctions imposed on the Kremlin by the United States and its allies were leading to the crisis.

"Russia...is pumping out lies, trying to pin the blame for the crisis — the food crisis — on the sanctions imposed by many in the world for the aggression against Ukraine," Biden said. "So let me be perfectly clear about something: Our sanctions explicitly allow, explicitly allow, Russia the ability to export food and fertilizer. No limitation."

Biden added that "Russia's war" is worsening food insecurity and "only Russia can end it."

Biden Says Russia Was the Only Nation to Seek Conflict

President Joe Biden blasts Russia's claim that it was threatened to justify its actions in Ukraine.

"Putin claims he had to act because Russia was threatened, but no one threatened Russia and no one other than Russia sought conflict," he said during his address to the United Nations General Assembly.

He said the dozens of nations part of the assembly will continue to support Ukraine through economic and military support. The direct economic support to Ukraine has reached $25 billion total, Biden said.

The United States and its allies and partners will also continue to issue sanctions on Russia to hold it accountable for its war crimes and violations of the UN charter.

Biden said the U.S. and its allies will be "firm" and "unwavering" in their continued support to defend democracy, liberty and sovereignty.

"Ukraine has the same rights that belong to every sovereign," Biden said. "We will stand in solidarity with Ukraine. We will stand against Russian aggression."

Biden added that he wants to end this war on "just terms."

"The United States wants this war to end on just terms, on terms we all signed up for: that you cannot seize a nation's territory by force," he said. "But the only country standing in the way of that is Russia."

Biden Says Russia Aims to 'Extinguish' Ukraine

President Joe Biden said Russia is "shamelessly" violating the United Nations charter as it continues its invasion of Ukraine.

During his address at the U.N. General Assembly, Biden said Russia's invasion of its sovereign neighbor to take its territory by force was clearly prohibited.

"Let us speak plainly. A permanent member of the United Nations Security Council invaded its neighbor, attempted to erase the sovereign state from the map," Biden said.

He condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear threats, military mobilization and "sham" referendum to annex parts of Ukraine, calling these actions an "extreme violation" of the U.N. charter.

"This world should see these outrageous acts for what they are," he said.

Biden also noted the alleged atrocities committed by Russian forces at the mass grave found in Izyum.

"This war is about extinguishing Ukraine's right to exist as a state, plain and simple. And Ukraine's right to exist as a people," he said. "Whoever you are, where ever you live, whatever you believe, that should make your blood run cold."

Putin Puts More Men Into 'Flames of War," Ukraine's FM Says

Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba called out Russian President Vladimir Putin for throwing "more men into the flames of the war."

"He wants to throw more men into the flames of the war he has no chance of win[n]ing," Kuleba tweeted Wednesday.

"Putin has shown utter disrespect to China, India, Mexico, Turkey, other Asian, African, Middle Eastern, Latin American nations which have called for diplomacy and an end to Russia's war on Ukraine."

His comments come shortly after Putin announced a partial mobilization of his military and referenced a potential use of nuclear weapons Wednesday.

Russian Military Vehicles Found at Izium Mass Grave

The Conflict Observatory found evidence of mass burial by Russian forces in the newly-liberated Ukrainian city of Izium.

Ukrainian officials reported a mass burial site in Izium, a city freed from Russian occupation as part of the recent counteroffensive from Ukrainian forces.

The Conflict Observatory is a United States non-governmental organization (NGO) that analyzes and publicizes evidence of Russian war crimes and atrocities during the war in Ukraine.

The organization found evidence of multiple earth disturbances in and around the cemetery between April and July 2022, when Russia was in control, "in a manner consistent with reported burial operations."

The Conflict Observatory finds evidence of disturbed land at the mass burial site found in Izyum, Ukraine after it was liberated from Russian forces. Conflict Observatory

Additionally, Conflict Observatory discovered photo evidence of military excavators near the cemetery.

The trenches used to burry bodies were apparently dug by an earth excavator near Izium.

At least two vehicles consistent with the EOV 3523 are present in 20 June 2022 satellite imagery near the cemetery, the organization found. One is 450 meters away from the entrance and the second is 1800 meters from the entrance.

The Conflict Observatory believes Russia used military vehicles to dig up trenches for the Izyum mass burial site. Conflict Observatory

Finally, "significant" military activity reportedly occurred at the location when Russian forces were in control.

The team identified at least 40 military objects, including vehicles, communication and logistics hubs and artillery positions, that "often align with locations of disturbed earth."

Three types of locations were identified: areas that clearly were disturbed related to military activities consistent with warfighting, areas that were disturbed consistent with body disposal operations and areas with a cause of disturbance that could not determined.

German Chancellor Denounces Putin's 'Desperation'

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin' "desperation" after the Kremlin announced a "partial mobilization" of citizens to fight in Ukraine.

Putin announced a partial mobilization of citizens to the Russian armed forces to liberate Ukrainians from the "neo-Nazi regime" that took power in 2014. He said Russia will "use all the means at our disposal" to protect its territorial integrity and its people, adding "it's not a bluff."

Scholz said this rhetoric is "an act of desperation" as Ukrainian forces have launched a successful counteroffensive.

"Putin's announcement of a partial mobilization is an act of desperation," Scholz said in a tweet.

"Russia cannot win this criminal war," he added. "Right from the start, Putin completely underestimated the situation – Ukraine's will to resist and the unity of its friends."

This comes after the Kremlin also expressed his support for referendums in Crimea and Russian-held areas of Ukraine.

Scholz said the "sham" referendums are just "an attempt to conquer the neighbor's country by force."

"We will not accept that," he tweeted. "In our world, law must prevail over violence. Violence cannot be stronger than law."

Navalny Ally Calls on Russians to Set Buildings on Fire

An ally of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has called on Russians to protest Vladimir Putin's move to roll out a partial mobilization.

"If you are ready to do big things, including setting fire to the military registration and enlistment office, we support this and are also ready to provide some assistance," said Zhdanov, according to Latvia-based independent news channel Meduza.

Several social media accounts have suggested protests against Putin's partial mobilization are planned in Moscow later.

Many Russians' Choice: Fight in Ukraine or 10 Years in Jail

For many Russians there is little escape from joining the conflict in Ukraine.

On Tuesday we learned that Russians who desert during wartime could face up to 10 years in jail, under sweeping legislation passed by lawmakers.

Those who disobey orders from superiors during wartime, or refuse to fight, will also face, according to the legislation, two to three years behind bars, and in more severe cases, three to 10 years.

The legislation also proposes a 10-year sentence for military-industrial sector workers who fail to hit delivery targets and deadlines on state orders.

The bill, passed by the Russian parliament's lower house, the State Duma, includes amendments to the Criminal Code that would also introduce punishments for looting, destruction of weapons and military equipment, and unauthorized surrender.

Russian MP Ruminates Over 'Tough Decision' Not to Enlist

A lawmaker from the ruling United Russia party has told reporters that he and his colleagues could not go to war because "we have a duty to inform citizens."

Dmitry Vyatkin said on Wednesday that going to fight in Ukraine would be "the easiest decision."

"Behind each of us, behind all our parties, there are citizens who live ordinary lives," the 48-year-old said. "We have a duty and a responsibility to convey the importance and criticality of today's situation to everyone with whom we can speak and reach out."

Earlier, Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said 300,000 reservists would be subject to Vladimir Putin's partial mobilization decree.

These Maps Plot Ukraine's Counteroffensive So Far

Maps of Ukraine produced by the Washington D.C. based think tank ISW the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) show continued efforts by Kyiv to conduct counteroffensives in the southern and eastern regions of the country.

In the east, Ukrainian forces likely continued offensive operations along the cities of Lyman, Yampil in the Donetsk region, and Bilohorivka, in the Sievierodonetsk region, as well as across the Oskil River near the Luhansk region.

Eastern Ukraine update: Ukrainian forces likely continued offensive operations along the Lyman-Yampil-Bilohorivka line on September 20 Institute for the Study of War and AEI's Critical Threats Project

In the south, significant fighting has taken place in the past 24 hours north of the Kherson region, including in Posad-Pokrovs'ke and Davudiv Brid, and in Snihurvka, in the Mykolaiv region, the ISW assessed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said his troops have retaken more than 3,000 square miles of territory in counteroffensive operations since the beginning of September.

Ukraine: Partial Mobilization 'Huge Disaster' for Russia

Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Volodymyr Havrylov responded to Putin's announcement earlier...

He said the partial mobilization "will be a huge disaster for Russia," and that Ukraine would win provided it maintained technological superiority.

"This war is not about numbers, this war is about a technological superiority, and so if we have sufficient, up-to-date, modern equipment, it doesn't really matter how many troops from Russia will enter our territory," he said.

Havrylov said Ukraine would "destroy" Russia, and save "the rest of our people."

Ukraine has benefitted from about $83billion in western aid since the war began, according to The Institute for the World Economy's tracker.

Part of that has included 16 HIMARS [High Mobility Artillery Rocket System] from the United States, which have proved vital in turning the tide of the war.

Russian State TV Predicts 'Beginning of the End of Ukraine'

Meanwhile on Russian state TV...

State Duma deputy Andrey Gurulyov has said Ukraine will no longer exist.

The clip of Gurulyov has been viewed more than 100,000 times after being posted by the Daily Beast's Julia Davis on Tuesday.

Speaking ahead of Putin's speech, Gurulyov issued a stark warning: "It's clear to me that today's decision is the beginning of the end of Ukraine," he continued.

"That's it, that nation no longer exists, it doesn't exist. Film productions about Bucha or Izium [where mass graves have been discovered in Ukraine] aren't going to change that.

"Time will come and everything will come out, it will be later and without Ukraine. Ukraine does not exist, Ukraine's history is ending, perhaps it is a good thing."

Ukraine has been an independent country since 1991, following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Flights From Russia Sell Out, Rail Website Crashes—Reports

Flights from Russia to Armenia, Turkey and Georgia sold out minutes after Putin's announcement of partial mobilization, Russian online newspaper Lenta reports.

"All tickets for direct flights to Istanbul and Yerevan were sold out in a few minutes after Putin's address," it said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Russian Railways (RZD) webpage was down, according to the "Down for Everyone or Just Me" website.

Russian Railways has issued a statement denying Russian state media reports that men of military age are required to have certificates showing their military service status before buying tickets.

Thousands Flood to Petition Against Russia Mobilization

A petition opposing general and partial mobilization in Russia is gaining signatures quickly since Putin's announcement.

The petition, launched on Change.org, has so far gathered more than 86,000 signatures currently. And it's gaining pace quickly. In the last 10 minutes another 3,600 signatures have been added.

It was set up in April amid speculation of a general mobilization, and gained about 50,000 signatures by May, independent Russian outlet Meduza reported.

"We, the citizens of Russia, women and men, oppose general and partial mobilization. President Vladimir Putin has no legal grounds, weighted and well-reasoned reasons for announcing it," it states.

"In the current situation of uncertainty, we are not ready to expose the men of our country – brothers, sons, husbands, fathers and grandfathers – to moral or physical danger."

Up to 300,000 Russian citizens are expected to be called to serve as a result of Wednesday's decree.

Biden to Rally UN Leaders Against 'Russia's Unjust War'

Joe Biden will meet world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly in New York later, with the war in Ukraine likely to top the agenda.

The president will "offer a firm rebuke of Russia's unjust war in Ukraine and make a call to the world to continue to stand against the naked aggression that we've seen these past several months," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in previewing the president's address.

"He will underscore the importance of strengthening the United Nations and reaffirm core tenets of its charter at a time when a permanent member of the Security Council has struck at the very heart of the charter by challenging the principle of territorial integrity and sovereignty."

Mystery Surrounds Point 7 of Putin's Mobilization

A first draft of Russia's decree on partial mobilization, published Wednesday, mysteriously missed out point 7, skipping straight from 6 to 8.

The Kremlin later republished the document with point 7, offering no explanation. The point remains blank, but says that this item is "for official use only."

No. 6 details some measures the Russian government must take on, including on financing and meeting the needs of troops.

The eighth states that officials must ensure citizens are conscripted within time limits set by Russia's defense ministry.

What Is Partial Mobilization?—How It Compares to Conscription

As we've been hearing, Putin has announced a partial mobilization in Russia. That will put Russia on a stronger war footing, but is different to full conscription.

What Is Part Mobilization?

Putin said only reservists and those to have previously served in the armed forces with "certain military specialties and relevant experience" will be called up.

Putin's partial mobilization decree will also involve Russian soldiers having their military service contracts extended indefinitely, except in cases of dismissal.

What Would Mass Mobilization or Conscription Involve?

Under general mobilization any citizen can be called up—conscripted—to serve.

Full state mobilization would see the reorganization and conversion of industry, natural resources, transport and communications to the service of the armed forces, think tank Chatham House notes.

It would also see Russia's conscript reserves, and others, including discharged military personnel, conscripted into the armed forces. Russia's defense minister clarified Wednesday that conscripts will not be affected by Putin's decree.

Russians Also Undertake Military Service

Separately, Russia's military conscript men semi-annually, with the draft affecting all men aged 18 to 27 years old. Russian conscripts typically serve one year.

Turkey's Erdogan Had Predicted Putin 'Willing To End This'

Only Tuesday, Turkey's president said he believed Putin Russia's leader would take a "significant step" to end the war Russia began.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has trod an unusual line with Putin, told PBS he had held "very extensive discussions" with his Russian counterpart last week.

"He is actually showing me that he's willing to end this as soon as possible," Erdogan said. "That was my impression, because the way things are going right now are quite problematic."

Erdogan discussed Putin on PBS on Tuesday. PBS

Erdogan did not specify steps Putin might take or how he would seek to end war.

The Turkish leader said "lands which were invaded will be returned to Ukraine."

What Did Putin Say in TV Speech Today?

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the nation early on Wednesday. Here are key parts of what he said...