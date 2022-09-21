OREGON, Ohio — Two workers are dead after a fire at an oil refinery in northwest Ohio Tuesday night. The facility was shut down Wednesday, officials said. "It is with deep sadness we report that two BP staff injured in a fire at the bp Husky Toledo Refinery have passed away. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of these two individuals. All other staff is accounted for and our employee assistance team is on site in Toledo to support our employees impacted by this tragedy," BP spokesperson Megan Baldino said in a statement.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO