Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 77-21 win over ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Defense shows depth in 77-21 victory over ToledoThe LanternToledo, OH
whbc.com
Gas Prices Up Following Deadly Refinery Fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The deadly Toledo refinery fire as well as already-tight gasoline supplies have prices at the pump increasing, especially in the Midwest. In Stark County, the AAA average price Saturday morning was $3.53, up 17-cents from Friday morning. GasBuddy has price leaders hitting...
spectrumnews1.com
Victims of BP Husky Refinery fire identified
OREGON, Ohio — The identities of the two workers killed in a fire at the BP Husky Refinery on Tuesday night have been released. Brothers Ben and Max Morrissey were part of the United Steelworkers Local 1-346. The Union reported that the brothers leave behind families, including young children.
2 workers at BP refinery near Toledo die from injuries sustained in fire
OREGON, Ohio — Two BP workers burned in a fire Tuesday at a refinery near Toledo have died from their injuries, according to reports. WTVG Channel 13 reports the workers have been identified as Ben and Max Morrissey, who are brothers. “It is with deep sadness we report that...
2 employees killed in blaze at BP refinery in Ohio
Two people have died as a result of injuries they sustained in a large fire that broke out Tuesday evening at a BP oil refinery near Toledo, Ohio, a spokesperson for the company confirmed to CBS News. Video and images posted to social media showed huge flames and black smoke billowing from the facility.
sent-trib.com
Two motorcyclists injured in crashes
County law enforcement agencies handled two serious injury crashes involving motorcycles in the last week. On Sunday, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office was called to Liberty Hi Road and U.S. 6 for a two-vehicle crash. At 10:25 a.m., Albert Potter, 70, Napoleon, was traveling east on Route 6, approaching...
actionnews5.com
Two dead in BP refinery fire in Ohio
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people died in a fire at the facility Tuesday, WTVG reports. “It is with deep sadness we report that two BP staff injured in a fire at the BP Husky Toledo Refinery have passed away,” a company spokesperson said. “Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of these two individuals. All other staff is accounted for and our employee assistance team is on site in Toledo to support our employees impacted by this tragedy.”
2 workers dead after oil refinery fire in northwest Ohio; plant shut down
OREGON, Ohio — Two workers are dead after a fire at an oil refinery in northwest Ohio Tuesday night. The facility was shut down Wednesday, officials said. "It is with deep sadness we report that two BP staff injured in a fire at the bp Husky Toledo Refinery have passed away. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of these two individuals. All other staff is accounted for and our employee assistance team is on site in Toledo to support our employees impacted by this tragedy," BP spokesperson Megan Baldino said in a statement.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Vacant eyesore troubles disabled neighbors
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Barrow St. there’s a vacant, overgrown eyesore that’s been troubling neighbors for years. So much so, that they’ve named the home’s backyard “the jungle”. The home has garnered attention before, as 13abc has covered the property previously. Kevin Perrine...
WBKO
Family, friends remember brothers killed in oil refinery fire: ‘They were extremely close’
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Loved ones are mourning the death of brothers Max and Ben Morrissey after a deadly fire at the BP Husky Refinery in Ohio earlier this week. WTVG reports that family friend Zac Schabel shared memories of the brothers as he grew up down the street from the family.
City of Fostoria relaxes marijuana penalties
FOSTORIA, Ohio — People in Fostoria can now possess up to 200 grams of marijuana and not face any fine, jail time or have it put on their criminal record. One Fostoria council member has been working toward this for years. Fostoria council member-at-large Ed Logsdon spent years living...
13abc.com
Armed robbers steal $200k from safe in Toledo home, hold homeowners at gunpoint
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Video shows men dressed in all black wearing ski masks running up to a home and making their way inside. The men appear to be carrying guns, flashlights, and tools. Moments later, they aim at the couple asleep on the bed and demand money. “It was...
UPDATE: 79-year-old Lucas County woman found safe to cancel Endangered Missing Alert
SYLVANIA, Ohio — UPDATE @ 11:55 p.m.:. Patricia Benton, the 79-year-old Lucas County resident who was the focus of an Endangered Missing Alert, has been found safe, the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office said. That cancels the alert. INITIAL REPORT. An Endangered Missing Alert was issued Friday night for...
13abc.com
Maumee store that’s helped entertain generations of local families is closing
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Pinball is a popular pastime for a lot of people, and a Maumee store has sold the machines for decades. But it’s the end of the road for “DrScott’s.” The longtime business is closing its doors in a matter of days. Scott...
13abc.com
Toledo-Lucas County extends latest round of rental assistance
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program application will remain open until the end of the year. The application portal assists eligible households with up to 15 months of assistance. The program includes current, future, and even past-due rent. In addition, new renters’ fees, security deposits, utility deposits, and utility payments are also included.
GM spending $760M to convert Toledo factory to make EV parts
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — General Motors says it will spend $760 million to renovate its transmission factory in Toledo, Ohio, so it can build drive lines for electric vehicles. It’s the first GM engine or transmission plant to begin the long transition from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles. The company has a goal of making only electric passenger vehicles by 2035.
Anonymous call causes Pettisville school district to lockdown
FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Pettisville schools went on lockdown Thursday afternoon following an anonymous call indicating a possible active shooter in the district. The call came in at 12:54 p.m., at which point officers were dispatched to investigate the potential threat. After a brief investigation officers cleared the...
Lucas, Wood counties move into yellow designation for COVID-19
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Lucas and Wood counties were downgraded to the yellow COVID-19 Community Level on Thursday by the CDC, one week after a small bump in cases pushed the counties into the red designation. The yellow designation comes with recommendations for both public and personal health and...
13abc.com
GM to invest millions into electric vehicle manufacturing in Toledo
Humane Ohio has fixed more than 220,000 animals since opening in 2006. We “picked” a great spot for this week’s Hittin’ the Town. Highs will stay steady through the weekend, though rain chances and wind speeds are both on the upswing. Dan Smith explains.
