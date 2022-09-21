ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

whbc.com

Gas Prices Up Following Deadly Refinery Fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The deadly Toledo refinery fire as well as already-tight gasoline supplies have prices at the pump increasing, especially in the Midwest. In Stark County, the AAA average price Saturday morning was $3.53, up 17-cents from Friday morning. GasBuddy has price leaders hitting...
STARK COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Victims of BP Husky Refinery fire identified

OREGON, Ohio — The identities of the two workers killed in a fire at the BP Husky Refinery on Tuesday night have been released. Brothers Ben and Max Morrissey were part of the United Steelworkers Local 1-346. The Union reported that the brothers leave behind families, including young children.
OREGON, OH
CBS News

2 employees killed in blaze at BP refinery in Ohio

Two people have died as a result of injuries they sustained in a large fire that broke out Tuesday evening at a BP oil refinery near Toledo, Ohio, a spokesperson for the company confirmed to CBS News. Video and images posted to social media showed huge flames and black smoke billowing from the facility.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Two motorcyclists injured in crashes

County law enforcement agencies handled two serious injury crashes involving motorcycles in the last week. On Sunday, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office was called to Liberty Hi Road and U.S. 6 for a two-vehicle crash. At 10:25 a.m., Albert Potter, 70, Napoleon, was traveling east on Route 6, approaching...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
actionnews5.com

Two dead in BP refinery fire in Ohio

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people died in a fire at the facility Tuesday, WTVG reports. “It is with deep sadness we report that two BP staff injured in a fire at the BP Husky Toledo Refinery have passed away,” a company spokesperson said. “Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of these two individuals. All other staff is accounted for and our employee assistance team is on site in Toledo to support our employees impacted by this tragedy.”
TOLEDO, OH
10TV

2 workers dead after oil refinery fire in northwest Ohio; plant shut down

OREGON, Ohio — Two workers are dead after a fire at an oil refinery in northwest Ohio Tuesday night. The facility was shut down Wednesday, officials said. "It is with deep sadness we report that two BP staff injured in a fire at the bp Husky Toledo Refinery have passed away. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of these two individuals. All other staff is accounted for and our employee assistance team is on site in Toledo to support our employees impacted by this tragedy," BP spokesperson Megan Baldino said in a statement.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: Vacant eyesore troubles disabled neighbors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Barrow St. there’s a vacant, overgrown eyesore that’s been troubling neighbors for years. So much so, that they’ve named the home’s backyard “the jungle”. The home has garnered attention before, as 13abc has covered the property previously. Kevin Perrine...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

City of Fostoria relaxes marijuana penalties

FOSTORIA, Ohio — People in Fostoria can now possess up to 200 grams of marijuana and not face any fine, jail time or have it put on their criminal record. One Fostoria council member has been working toward this for years. Fostoria council member-at-large Ed Logsdon spent years living...
FOSTORIA, OH
