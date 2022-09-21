A family has been left devastated and with few answers after they learned that their 2-year-old son, who managed to crawl out of bed late in the evening, was found dead half a mile from his home in Oklahoma.Local authorities reported Monday that 2-year-old Ares Muse was suspected to have escaped from his family home in Okemah, located about 70 miles east of Oklahoma City, sometime between 1.30am and 6.30am that morning.The child was dressed in black pyjamas with dinosaurs when he was last seen by his father in the early hours of Monday morning, a note he was...

OKEMAH, OK ・ 11 DAYS AGO