Voter: Like safety, abortion rights? Then support Tina Kotek

Jackie Brown: Gubernatorial race can be decided on assault weapons and a woman's control of her own reproductive health.

Tina Kotek is your gubernatorial vote if you believe that a woman has the right to control her own reproductive health and that gun safety is imperative.

Christine Drazan believes the decision of if and when her daughter (and yours) has a child should be given to the state. Tina supports a woman's right over her own body.

Betsy Johnson has voted against every gun-safety measure since joining the Oregon Legislature. Tina supports gun safety in this time when assault weapons have become commonplace. Betsy seems to be living back when her glasses and her "A" rating from the National Rifle Association were in style.

Our future is with Tina who values women's rights and sees gun safety as Oregon safety. Vote for Tina Kotek for governor in November.

Jackie Brown