Blizzard Ridge School served homestead era near Ashwood

By Steve Lent
 3 days ago
The school got its name because of its location on the southeastern slopes of the region of the same name

This school site was located about seven miles south of Ashwood and near Clover Creek. It was first built in 1904, and was known as Huston School, as it was on the land owned by Wade Huston. An older school was also near Blizzard Ridge and was known as Old Blizzard Ridge School.

The Blizzard Ridge School was a one-room school building of rough wooden construction. It had four long, handmade tables and benches for pupils. The teacher had a desk along a back wall in front of the only blackboard. The blackboard was a three-foot by 10-foot board that was painted black. Five pupils attended the first class, and the first teacher was Lottie Montgomery.

The school became known as Blizzard Ridge School because of its location on the southeastern slopes of the region known as Blizzard Ridge. According to Lewis McArthur, in "Oregon Geographic Names," John O'Kelly, a local rancher, named the ridge in 1900. Mr. O'Kelly was headed from Ashwood to his home on a winter day when a severe snowstorm forced him to return to Ashwood.

Ellen Telfer taught school in the area in 1912, and the school was in need of much repair, so she taught at the Kibbee Place. She was hired to teach for three months—July, August, and September — and was paid $45 a month, and she paid $10 per month for room and board at a nearby homestead. The school was operational for about 10 years. A new schoolhouse was built in 1914, and the district was known as Fairview.

Central Oregonian

Shane Howard to run for Prineville City Council

Local realtor wants to help Prineville as it grows, with an eye toward infrastructure challengesShane Howard has concerns about how the city of Prineville is preparing for community growth and wants to play a role in planning ahead. To that end, he has filed for a Prineville City Council position. He is the only candidate running who is not an incumbent nor a former member of the city staff, but he is eager to get involved and help lead the city going forward. "I want to be involved with the city in the decision-making process surrounding the growth and infrastructure...
opb.org

Bend releases first draft of ordinance banning illegal camping

The city of Bend on Wednesday released its first draft of an ordinance banning illegal camping in the city, the first glimpse into how camping could be prohibited in Central Oregon’s largest city. The proposal would ban people from camping on city property or on public right-of-ways, such as...
BEND, OR
Central Oregonian

Paying tribute to those lost in 9/11

9/11 Memorial Display attributed to Chuck Pore, and Central Oregon Rodders' Parade honor memory of 9/119/11 tribute Extending through the week and up until Sept. 11, a 9/11 Memorial Tribute Display was available for the public to give tribute to those lost in the Twin Towers and associated attacks on 9/11. The display is attributed to Chuck Pore, who was a Lake County Deputy Sheriff during the horrific events of Sept. 11, 2001. He was deeply moved by the events of that day and felt compelled to create presentations and displays to those who lost their lives on that fateful...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Central Oregonian

Prineville Elks sponsor first annual mobility scooter race

The first kick-off of the Elk's mobility scooter race was a big hit, and a good time had by all, in addition to raising more than $2,000 towards charityOn an exceptionally hot afternoon on Saturday, Sept. 3, a crowd was gathered to watch the first annual Mobile Scooter Races at the Prineville Elks Lodge parking lot. Eight excited racers lined up to begin the unique competition, which consisted of an assortment of scooters and contestants and a course that was lined by hay bales brought in by Don Porfily. The first annual scooter race was deemed a success by sponsors,...
PRINEVILLE, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Irrigation district will empty Haystack Reservoir

Oregon Fish and Wildlife lift all bag and size limits and gear restrictions through November The North Unit Irrigation District plans to drain Haystack Reservoir down to dead pool by the middle of November. At dead pool, the water level in the reservoir southeast of Madras will drop so low it can't flow downstream. The district needs to empty the reservoir in order to repair the emergency gate at the reservoir. In anticipation of the drawdown, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has lifted all gamefish limits and gear restrictions for anglers on the Haystack Reservoir from Sept. 16 through Nov....
Central Oregonian

Central Oregonian

