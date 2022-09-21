ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

10TV

2 workers dead after oil refinery fire in northwest Ohio; plant shut down

OREGON, Ohio — Two workers are dead after a fire at an oil refinery in northwest Ohio Tuesday night. The facility was shut down Wednesday, officials said. "It is with deep sadness we report that two BP staff injured in a fire at the bp Husky Toledo Refinery have passed away. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of these two individuals. All other staff is accounted for and our employee assistance team is on site in Toledo to support our employees impacted by this tragedy," BP spokesperson Megan Baldino said in a statement.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Two motorcyclists injured in crashes

County law enforcement agencies handled two serious injury crashes involving motorcycles in the last week. On Sunday, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office was called to Liberty Hi Road and U.S. 6 for a two-vehicle crash. At 10:25 a.m., Albert Potter, 70, Napoleon, was traveling east on Route 6, approaching...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Two brothers die in BP Husky Toledo Refinery fire, OSHA investigating

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at the facility Tuesday. Representatives of BP confirmed that two people were killed after sustaining injuries in the fire. According to The Blade, the two who were killed...
TOLEDO, OH
CBS News

2 employees killed in blaze at BP refinery in Ohio

Two people have died as a result of injuries they sustained in a large fire that broke out Tuesday evening at a BP oil refinery near Toledo, Ohio, a spokesperson for the company confirmed to CBS News. Video and images posted to social media showed huge flames and black smoke billowing from the facility.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Two suspects possibly involved in felonious assault identified

TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Toledo police say the suspects have been identified. Toledo police are seeking help in identifying two suspects who may have been involved in the felonious assault of a minor on Monday, Sept. 19. The incident, which occurred on the 1500 block of Broadway, involved two...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

6-year-old drowning victim identified as Gibsonburg boy

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says a 6-year-old child died Saturday at East Harbor State Park in Marblehead. ODNR says the child was swimming in the swim zone when they went under the water and never resurfaced. Witnesses attempted CPR, but the child did not...
GIBSONBURG, OH
MLive

Michigan State Police trooper injured when struck by drunk driver on I-94

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- A Michigan State Police suffered minor injuries when he was struck by a drunk driver early Monday, police said. The trooper was investigating a crash involving an intoxicated driver at roughly 1:30 a.m. Sept. 19, on westbound I-94 near Zeeb Road in Scio Township, according to Michigan State Police The trooper was blocking part of the lane for the tow truck when another driver struck the patrol car, which was occupied by the trooper at the time, police said.
CANTON, MI
thewayneherald.com

Wayne Police responds to fatality accident

The Wayne Police Department responded to an injury accident on Saturday (Sept. 17). At approximately 6:25 p.m. an accident was reported on the east edge of Wayne, near the intersection of Seventh Street (Highway 35) and Centennial Road involving two vehicles. A 2005 Honda motorcycle trike driven by 71-year old...
WAYNE, MI
Travel Maven

Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Town in Ohio

Ohio is one of the most historic states in the U.S.; because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The village known as Findlay Ghost Town in Hancock County was built to replicate an abandoned town from the 1800s. The replica village was built in the 1950s and was actually closed to the public for a while. Today, it has reopened and remains one of the most significant and fascinating abandoned places in the state of Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
FINDLAY, OH
