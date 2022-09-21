Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 77-21 win over ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Defense shows depth in 77-21 victory over ToledoThe LanternToledo, OH
Related
2 workers dead after oil refinery fire in northwest Ohio; plant shut down
OREGON, Ohio — Two workers are dead after a fire at an oil refinery in northwest Ohio Tuesday night. The facility was shut down Wednesday, officials said. "It is with deep sadness we report that two BP staff injured in a fire at the bp Husky Toledo Refinery have passed away. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of these two individuals. All other staff is accounted for and our employee assistance team is on site in Toledo to support our employees impacted by this tragedy," BP spokesperson Megan Baldino said in a statement.
sent-trib.com
Two motorcyclists injured in crashes
County law enforcement agencies handled two serious injury crashes involving motorcycles in the last week. On Sunday, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office was called to Liberty Hi Road and U.S. 6 for a two-vehicle crash. At 10:25 a.m., Albert Potter, 70, Napoleon, was traveling east on Route 6, approaching...
13abc.com
Two brothers die in BP Husky Toledo Refinery fire, OSHA investigating
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at the facility Tuesday. Representatives of BP confirmed that two people were killed after sustaining injuries in the fire. According to The Blade, the two who were killed...
2 employees killed in blaze at BP refinery in Ohio
Two people have died as a result of injuries they sustained in a large fire that broke out Tuesday evening at a BP oil refinery near Toledo, Ohio, a spokesperson for the company confirmed to CBS News. Video and images posted to social media showed huge flames and black smoke billowing from the facility.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit radio news anchor killed, 4 injured in domestic attack
A man identified as a Detroit radio news anchor was killed Friday as part of a domestic attack near the city in which four others were injured, police said.
MSP catch Ohio man who cut tether after he was caught on 4th of July in Northern Michigan with loads of drugs, cash
An Ohio man who was arrested for drug possession and assault charges on the 4th of July in Northern Michigan has been caught after he cut off his tether and failed to appear in court.
Two suspects possibly involved in felonious assault identified
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Toledo police say the suspects have been identified. Toledo police are seeking help in identifying two suspects who may have been involved in the felonious assault of a minor on Monday, Sept. 19. The incident, which occurred on the 1500 block of Broadway, involved two...
WANE-TV
Ohio AG gives company 1 week to pay money it owes to University of Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WANE) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost warned ProMedica Health System, a healthcare organization headquartered in Toledo, it has one week to make one of two payments the company owes the University of Toledo or face a lawsuit from the state. The University of Toledo and ProMedica...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Huron County School closed, students sent home
Students who attend Norwalk High School are being taken back home or back to their bus stops, according to the school district.
6-year-old drowns in Lake Erie
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating the drowning of a child in Ottawa County on Saturday.
13abc.com
6-year-old drowning victim identified as Gibsonburg boy
MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says a 6-year-old child died Saturday at East Harbor State Park in Marblehead. ODNR says the child was swimming in the swim zone when they went under the water and never resurfaced. Witnesses attempted CPR, but the child did not...
13abc.com
Police: Middle school threat cleared after students, staff were evacuated Tuesday
WOODVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - A threat that caused Woodmore Middle School to evacuate on Tuesday has been cleared by police. Woodville Police Department made a Facebook post around 2:25 p.m. alerting that a threat was made inside the school and that the school was safely evacuated. According to police, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13abc.com
Gibsonburg community mourns 6-year-old boy who drowned over the weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Saturday, 6-year-old Frank Lester drowned at East Harbor State Park in Marble Head while on a Boy Scouts trip. People in his hometown of Gibsonburg say the loss is devastating and shocking. “We’re here for you, for the family, whatever you need. There’s a lot...
Michigan State Police trooper injured when struck by drunk driver on I-94
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- A Michigan State Police suffered minor injuries when he was struck by a drunk driver early Monday, police said. The trooper was investigating a crash involving an intoxicated driver at roughly 1:30 a.m. Sept. 19, on westbound I-94 near Zeeb Road in Scio Township, according to Michigan State Police The trooper was blocking part of the lane for the tow truck when another driver struck the patrol car, which was occupied by the trooper at the time, police said.
thewayneherald.com
Wayne Police responds to fatality accident
The Wayne Police Department responded to an injury accident on Saturday (Sept. 17). At approximately 6:25 p.m. an accident was reported on the east edge of Wayne, near the intersection of Seventh Street (Highway 35) and Centennial Road involving two vehicles. A 2005 Honda motorcycle trike driven by 71-year old...
Sylvania man says his electric vehicle charging costs equal $1.50 per gallon of gas
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Can the costs of driving an electric vehicle outweigh the cost at the gas pump?. A man from Sylvania, Ohio, decided to make the switch and said the money he spends on charging his vehicle is equal to paying $1.50 for a gallon of gas. Scott...
Motorcyclist dies after being flung from bike during crash
MONROE COUNTY, MI – An Adrian man died Wednesday night when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed in Monroe County. Emergency crews were called at 11:42 p.m. Sept. 14, to the area of Oakville Waltz Road near Tuttle Hill Road in London Township for a report of a motorcycle crash, according to Michigan State Police.
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Town in Ohio
Ohio is one of the most historic states in the U.S.; because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The village known as Findlay Ghost Town in Hancock County was built to replicate an abandoned town from the 1800s. The replica village was built in the 1950s and was actually closed to the public for a while. Today, it has reopened and remains one of the most significant and fascinating abandoned places in the state of Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
NBC News
502K+
Followers
56K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 4