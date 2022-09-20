SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y.— The Skidmore College men's soccer team upped its record to 3-1-2 with a 5-1 win over Ramapo College Wednesday night at Wachenheim Field. The Roadrunners are 0-4-1. The Thoroughbreds scored the game's first five goals before allowing a Ramapo goal with under four minutes to play.

