Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s latest expensive flop has already crashed out of the global Top 10
Netflix‘s original movies aren’t always the most critically acclaimed films out there, but the streamer’s tactic of throwing a lot of money at the wall and coaxing big names on board often does the job of convincing users to click nonetheless. e.g. The Gray Man. However, the platform’s most recent pricey original has failed to both win over critics and find an audience, as it’s crashing hard in the global rankings.
wegotthiscovered.com
An under-the-radar action gem pulverizes a pair of streaming platforms
Action movies have gradually been getting bigger in terms of budget, scope, scale, and spectacle, and while there’s nothing wrong with that, sometimes you just want to see a buff dude playing a character with a stupid name kicking ass the old-fashioned way. As a result, 2018’s throwback Braven has endured long-lasting popularity, despite flying under the radar at first.
wegotthiscovered.com
A disturbingly dreadful horror remake opens a gateway to streaming glory
Remakes of popular horror movies have been all the rage for the last two decades, but what happens when a project initially announced as a retread of another film gets scrapped and rebuilt from the ground up? Well, in the case of Alexandre Aja’s 2008 terror Mirrors, nothing good.
wegotthiscovered.com
A sexy shoot ’em up that critics couldn’t stand pulls the trigger on Netflix
Luc Besson often tends to favor style over substance, and while it’s worked out pretty well for the prolific writer, director, and producer on a commercial level, a lot of his output tends to leave critics cold. 2019’s Anna remains his last feature from behind the camera, and it sums up the filmmaker’s sensibilities in a nutshell.
RELATED PEOPLE
epicstream.com
DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years
There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
Vogue
The Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Of All Time
Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
toofab.com
Margot Robbie & Brad Pitt Are Wild, Gorgeous, and Out of Control in UNCENSORED Babylon Trailer
Babylon, directed by Damien Chazelle, takes on 1920s Los Angeles with humor, music, and hedonism. The gorgeously shot trailer stars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva in what promises to be one helluva ride. Babylon roars into theaters January 6. (The trailer is age restricted so you'll have to click on the video and watch directly on YouTube.)
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story
History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The #1 Netflix show in the world right now is getting trashed by critics
Critics and fans, a recent Bloomberg headline declared, have never disagreed more about movies. While that’s certainly true and we’re seeing that disparity over and over again these days, especially with Netflix titles like The Gray Man, the same is true for streaming TV shows, as well. And it’s not just a mismatch between what critics and viewers say. There’s also a bit of a chasm between what viewers say … and what those same viewers actually do. Case in point? Look no further than the newly released Netflix series Echoes.
GTA 6 Leak Just Gave A Look At The Main Character
One of the biggest leaks in video game history has given fans their first look at one of the main characters in the upcoming game "Grand Theft Auto VI."
Here are the top 3 Netflix movie releases in September
Wondering what to watch? We may have the answer. What’s new on Netflix in September 2022? What are new movie releases in September?
Netflix's new number one series will have you hiding behind the sofa
As the autumn slowly but surely makes it way upon us, a spooky offering has shot to the top of the Netflix charts in the UK. Namely, Devil In Ohio, an eight-part thriller series which follows the life of a cult escapee in rural America, and it's sure to have you hiding behind your sofa.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
6 new Netflix releases coming next week that’ll have everyone talking
From star-studded feature films to more true-crime content and the return of at least one high-profile Netflix original series, the coming week is jam-packed with a slew of new Netflix releases for subscribers to enjoy. As we do each weekend, we’ve picked out some of the highest-profile and most interesting...
disneydining.com
Disney World announces the PERMANENT closure of Guest-favorite attraction at Animal Kingdom
On Wednesday morning, Disney World announced plans to close a popular attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and we’re sad to see the hilarious show spread its wings and fly away, if we’re honest. Disney’s KiteTails joined the line-up of attractions at Disney’s Animal Kingdom as part of...
Olivia Wilde Ducks For Cover, Hides Face In First Outing Since Shia LaBeouf Leaked Private Video
Olivia Wilde stepped out for the first time amid controversy, and the embattled director appeared worried, unlike the title of her new movie. The actress, 38, broke cover to run errands despite being slammed in the headlines after Shia LaBeouf called her out for claiming she fired him — and leaked proof she didn't. Wilde attempted to go incognito, pulling her baseball cap down over the top of her face in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Radar has discovered. Wearing a pair of black leggings, a cropped shirt reading: "flopp," and a green hat, the mom of two tried to blend in...
Another Hallmark Star May Be Done After This Christmas Movie Season: ‘How Many Firefighters Can I Play?’
With the Christmas movie season right around the corner, another Hallmark star could be done after their upcoming movie.
Viewers are calling 'seriously underrated' thriller 'the best movie on Netflix'
It's easy for content to get lost amid the hundreds of titles available on Netflix, but users can't stop raving about one 'underrated' thriller that arrived on the streaming platform a few years ago. What Happened To Monday first dropped on Netflix in 2017, and while we've had all sorts...
Comments / 0