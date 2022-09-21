ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s latest expensive flop has already crashed out of the global Top 10

Netflix‘s original movies aren’t always the most critically acclaimed films out there, but the streamer’s tactic of throwing a lot of money at the wall and coaxing big names on board often does the job of convincing users to click nonetheless. e.g. The Gray Man. However, the platform’s most recent pricey original has failed to both win over critics and find an audience, as it’s crashing hard in the global rankings.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

An under-the-radar action gem pulverizes a pair of streaming platforms

Action movies have gradually been getting bigger in terms of budget, scope, scale, and spectacle, and while there’s nothing wrong with that, sometimes you just want to see a buff dude playing a character with a stupid name kicking ass the old-fashioned way. As a result, 2018’s throwback Braven has endured long-lasting popularity, despite flying under the radar at first.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A disturbingly dreadful horror remake opens a gateway to streaming glory

Remakes of popular horror movies have been all the rage for the last two decades, but what happens when a project initially announced as a retread of another film gets scrapped and rebuilt from the ground up? Well, in the case of Alexandre Aja’s 2008 terror Mirrors, nothing good.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A sexy shoot ’em up that critics couldn’t stand pulls the trigger on Netflix

Luc Besson often tends to favor style over substance, and while it’s worked out pretty well for the prolific writer, director, and producer on a commercial level, a lot of his output tends to leave critics cold. 2019’s Anna remains his last feature from behind the camera, and it sums up the filmmaker’s sensibilities in a nutshell.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years

There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
COMICS
Vogue

The Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Of All Time

Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story

History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
MOVIES
BGR.com

The #1 Netflix show in the world right now is getting trashed by critics

Critics and fans, a recent Bloomberg headline declared, have never disagreed more about movies. While that’s certainly true and we’re seeing that disparity over and over again these days, especially with Netflix titles like The Gray Man, the same is true for streaming TV shows, as well. And it’s not just a mismatch between what critics and viewers say. There’s also a bit of a chasm between what viewers say … and what those same viewers actually do. Case in point? Look no further than the newly released Netflix series Echoes.
TV SERIES
RadarOnline

Olivia Wilde Ducks For Cover, Hides Face In First Outing Since Shia LaBeouf Leaked Private Video

Olivia Wilde stepped out for the first time amid controversy, and the embattled director appeared worried, unlike the title of her new movie. The actress, 38, broke cover to run errands despite being slammed in the headlines after Shia LaBeouf called her out for claiming she fired him — and leaked proof she didn't. Wilde attempted to go incognito, pulling her baseball cap down over the top of her face in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Radar has discovered. Wearing a pair of black leggings, a cropped shirt reading: "flopp," and a green hat, the mom of two tried to blend in...
LOS ANGELES, CA

