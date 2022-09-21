ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emma Raducanu marches to straight sets win over Moyuka Uchijima in Seoul

Emma Raducanu advanced into the second round of the Korea Open as she saw off Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima in straight sets.

The British number one, currently at 77 in the world rankings, beat 126th-ranked Uchijima 6-2 6-4 in an hour and 18 minutes in Seoul , dominating for much of the contest before surviving a fightback by her opponent.

Raducanu will next face Belgium’s Yanina Wickmayer, who had earlier defeated Czech Linda Fruhvirtova 6-1 6-4.

The 19-year-old will be eager to extend her run after making a second-round exit at last week’s Slovenia Open, her first tournament since the defence of her US Open title ended at the first hurdle.

After Uchijima held serve in the opening game of the match, Raducanu won the next five in a row en route to claiming the first set.

She subsequently broke Uchijima in the opener of the second and twice more again as she surged into a 5-0 lead.

Having looked entirely comfortable, the sixth seed was then broken when serving for the match, and Uchijima’s response continued with three more games to take the score to 5-4.

Uchijima then had break point at 30-40 in the 10th game, only for Raducanu to produce a couple of aces before wrapping up the victory.

Raducanu said in a post-match interview with Korea JoonAng Daily: "I think it was overall a pretty solid match until the end of the second set.

"It's tough when you haven't been playing that many matches, you're not as used to those situations. I'm really happy with the way I regrouped and held the serve on that last game because it was really important to win that game."

She added: "My goal on the court is to keep trying to swing freer and freer in each match.

"And my other goal is to try and stay in Korea for as long as possible. Honestly, I love it so much here in Korea. I feel so at home here. Everything is so much better. It's so clean, the food is unbelievable. I just want to spend as much time in Korea as I can."

Sports
The Associated Press

Wilson, Gray lead US to 77-63 win over China in World Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — A’ja Wilson admitted she was tired. The WNBA MVP had just gotten to Australia less than 24 hours ago, fresh off a championship and the U.S. was playing its toughest opponent of the World Cup. After a slow start, Wilson was clutch in the fourth quarter, finishing with 20 points to help the U.S. beat China 77-63 on Saturday. “I don’t know how I’m doing it,” Wilson said. “You just put things aside. ... It’s like riding a bike. I am exhausted, I’m not going to lie about it.”
NBA
US News and World Report

Soccer-Kamada and Mitoma Strike as Japan Breeze Past United States

(Reuters) - Daichi Kamada and Kaoru Mitoma were on target as Japan continued their preparations for November's World Cup in Qatar with a 2-0 win over the United States in Dusseldorf on Friday. Kamada's 24th minute strike was given after VAR overruled the onfield officials who believed the Eintracht Frankfurt...
SOCCER
The Associated Press

Lackluster US loses to Japan 2-0 in World Cup warmup

With the World Cup approaching and final roster decisions looming, U.S. soccer players gave a dismal performance in a 2-0 exhibition loss to Japan on Friday in Düsseldorf, Germany. Daichi Kamada scored following Weston McKennie’s giveaway in the 24th minute and Kaoru Mitoma added a goal in the 88th....
SOCCER
