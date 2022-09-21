ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Vicky Lynn Osler
3d ago

Prayers sent for this person.There has been to many Bike Accidents in the last few years. A lot won't even ride anymore

explore venango

Passenger Killed, Driver Injured Following Crash on Route 268

HOVEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Parker man was killed, and another man injured as the result of a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Thursday night on State Route 268. According to Butler-based State Police, the accident happened at 11:06 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, on North Riverview Drive (State Route 268), in Hovey Township, Armstrong County.
PARKER, PA
