Vicky Lynn Osler
3d ago
Prayers sent for this person.There has been to many Bike Accidents in the last few years. A lot won't even ride anymore
1 person flown to hospital after multi-car crash in Westmoreland County
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was flown to a hospital after a fiery crash involving multiple cars in Hempfield Township. According to our news partners at the Trib, first responders from four different fire companies assisted with the crash. The crash happened on Arona Road near the intersection...
40-year-old passenger killed in Armstrong County crash
HOVEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a 40-year-old man was killed in a crash in Hovey Township, Armstrong County. The crash happened a little after 11 p.m. Thursday on North Riverview Drive. State police said the 35-year-old man driving the car lost control of his vehicle, went off...
State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Possible Overdose in Cornplanter Township
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:. On September 22 around 6:38 p.m., Franklin-based State Police responded to a report of a possible overdose at an address along Oak Road in Cornplanter Township, Venango County. It was reported a 40-year-old Franklin man was...
Multiple injuries in 2-car crash in St. Clair
Multiple ambulances were called to the scene of two-car crash at the eastern tip of Westmoreland County on Friday afternoon, according to county 911 officials. Emergency crews responded to Route 711 and Kuvinka Lane in St. Clair Township at 4:20 p.m., for a report of a two-car crash with injuries.
Passenger Killed, Driver Injured Following Crash on Route 268
HOVEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Parker man was killed, and another man injured as the result of a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Thursday night on State Route 268. According to Butler-based State Police, the accident happened at 11:06 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, on North Riverview Drive (State Route 268), in Hovey Township, Armstrong County.
One person flown to hospital after car-truck crash on Route 66
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was flown to a hospital after a crash involving a car and a propane truck in Salem Township, Westmoreland County, on Thursday afternoon. Watch the breaking news report from the crash scene in the video above. The crash on Route 66 near Daisy...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed in fatal Derry Township crash
The mother of Derry woman killed in crash earlier this year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in which she accused the driver of another vehicle of being under the influence of a controlled substance. Jennifer Krinock, 36, died as a result of injuries in the March 20 crash on...
Fayette woman killed in head-on crash in Hempfield, police say
A Fayette County woman was killed in a Hempfield crash Wednesday afternoon, according to state police. Troopers said another vehicle slammed head-on into the Kia Sedona Betty J. Wagner, 73, of Franklin Township, was driving on Arona Road at 4:45 p.m. Wagner was pronounced dead at the scene. Wagner and...
73-year-old woman killed in Hempfield Township
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 73-year-old Fayette County woman has been identified as the victim of a crash Wednesday afternoon in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. The coroner said Betty J. Wagner, of Franklin Township, was killed in the Wednesday afternoon crash. Wagner was driving along Arona Road when another...
Fayette County woman identified as victim in fatal Westmoreland crash
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Fayette County woman has been identified as the victim in a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. Betty J. Wagner, 73, of Franklin Township, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Arona Road....
Verona Road closed at Second Street in Penn Hills starting Monday
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Verona Road will close at Second Street in Penn Hills starting Monday at 9 a.m. This closure is required for reconstruction of the intersection. Traffic will be detoured using Wildwood Avenue, Allegheny River Boulevard, Plum Street, Hunter Road, Hamil Road and Poketa Road. This work...
Robinson Run South Branch Bridge Number 3 replacement project underway
SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Robinson Run South Branch Bridge Number 3 replacement project has people who live in the area excited to know the Allegheny County bridge is being replaced. Bridge work underway: See it in the video above. Helen Cardillo said, "It's amazing to watch." "It's...
Motorcyclist injured in New Kensington accident
A motorcyclist is in the hospital after an accident on Tuesday evening in New Kensington. The accident occurred at around 9:50 p.m. in the 1100 block of Seventh Street, according to a Westmoreland County dispatcher. EMS transported the motorcycle driver to an area hospital, the dispatcher said. No further information...
Fifth victim identified a week after Mercer County farmhouse fire
A fifth victim has now been identified from a week old Mercer County farmhouse fire that took the lives of a Mercer County woman and her family members. That fire was first reported last Thursday night in Delaware Township in Mercer County. The Mercer County Coroner identified the mother as Elizabeth Seltzer and said that […]
Police Investigating Accidental Shooting Involving Local Man
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an accidental shooting in which a local man shot himself in the hand with a Ruger pistol on Wednesday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to UPMC Northwest, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, for a report of an accidental shooting.
Vehicle goes off the road at busy Pittsburgh intersection
PITTSBURGH — A vehicle went off the road near the intersection of Saw Mill Run Blvd and Crane Avenue in Pittsburgh on Friday morning. The incident was reported a little after 5 a.m. though crews remained on the scene more than two hours later. No injuries were reported. There...
Mercer County man found guilty of murdering his wife
The Mercer County district attorney confirms that 45-year-old Eric George was found guilty of third-degree murder in the death of his wife, 41-year-old Serena Schoeder.
Allegheny County inmate dies at UPMC Mercy Hospital
PITTSBURGH — An Allegheny County Jail inmate died Wednesday in Pittsburgh. The Allegheny County medical examiner's office says 57-year-old Anthony Talotta was found unresponsive on Tuesday. He died a day later at UPMC Mercy Hospital. The cause of death hasn't been released. The jail says Talotta was booked on...
One Person Goes To Hospital After Motorcycle Crash
One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash this weekend in Oakland Township. The accident happened Saturday just before 11 p.m. on Chicora Road (Route 68) near the intersection with Shearer Road. Police say 56-year-old James Kemple of Butler was looking in the rearview mirror of his...
Inmate found unresponsive at Allegheny County Jail later dies at hospital
PITTSBURGH — An inmate who was found unresponsive at Allegheny County Jail died at a local hospital. The Medical Examiner’s Office identified the inmate as 57-year-old Anthony G. Talotta, from Monroeville. According to the Medical Examiner’s Office, Talotta became unresponsive at the jail on Sept. 20 and died...
