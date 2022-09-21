ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Celebrate Latin American culture on the big screen

By Jason Vondersmith
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dnZNX_0i3zvArh00 The Portland Latin American Film Festival takes place Sept. 28-Dec. 7 at the Hollywood Theatre, beginning with 'Mighty Victoria.'

It's National Hispanic Heritage Month through Oct. 15 and an ideal time to learn more about the people from Latin America.

Film has been an educational tool for years, and the Portland Latin American Film Festival returns for its 16th iteration, Sept. 28-Dec. 7 at the Hollywood Theatre.

There will be feature films, documentaries and short films from Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Dominican Republic, France, Germany, Mexico, Panama, Uruguay and the United States. The films can be enjoyed by Spanish, Portuguese and English speakers and other lovers of Latin culture.

The festival serves as a vehicle to showcase Latin American perspectives through films and increasing visibility of local Latin American cinema.

The festival kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, with the 2011 film "Mighty Victoria (Poderoso Victoria)." Director Raul Ramon and Mexican actor Roberto Sosa will be in attendance to introduce the movie and participate in a question-and-answer session after the screening at Hey Love in the Jupiter Next Hotel, 920 S.E. Burnside St.

The film has won audience choice awards in film festivals in Guadalajara, San Diego and Chicago. Sosa has worked alongside the likes of Lindsay Wagner, Jacqueline Bisset, Albert Finney, Emilio "El Indio" Fernandez, Jane Fonda, Gregory Peck, Denzel Washington and Mel Gibson.

The story: It's Mexico, 1937, and the people of the town La Esperanza receive news of the closure of the Indian Mine, and no one could have expected the devastating consequences. A few days later they receive an announcement that the last train to the capital is departing and with it, the only means of communication with the outside world. Everyone flees the town except for a handful of residents who are guided by a master mechanic.

The rest of the PDXLAFF feature film lineup:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0i3zvArh00

• "Utama," 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12, Bolivia, Uruguay and France. The story: In the arid Bolivian highlands, an elderly Quechua couple has been living the same daily routine for years. When an uncommonly long drought threatens their entire way of life, Virginio and Sisa face the dilemma of resisting or being defeated. Things change, however, with the arrival of their grandson, Clever, who comes to visit with news. The three of them will face, each in their own way, the environment, the necessity for change, and the meaning of life itself, in this feature debut by Alejandro Loayza Grisi.

• "Home is Somewhere Else," 3 p.m. Oct. 23, Mexico, United States. The story: It's an animated documentary providing a window into the hearts and minds of immigrant youth and their undocumented families. This 2-D "animentary" features three personal stories about immigrant youth that highlight the complexities and challenges they face. Voiced by the actual children and their families, the stories are woven together by spoken word poet José Eduardo Aguilar, also known as Lalo "El Deportee," the film's host and MC whose vibrant "Spanglish" breaks codes, switches standards and pushes the viewer to decipher his poems.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y65pJ_0i3zvArh00 • "Carajita," 3 p.m. Nov. 6, Dominican Republic, Argentina. The story: Sara and her nanny, Yarisa, have a relationship that seems to transcend their class conditions. They are the closest thing to a daughter-mother, but an accident will test their intimate loyalty and the innocent illusion that nothing can separate them.

• "Plaza Catedral," 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16, Panama, Mexico, Colombia. The story: Alicia (Ilse Salas) had a perfect life and lost it. Her 6-year-old son died in an accident and her grief is plagued by guilt. One night Chief, a street-smart 14-year-old who takes care of cars, arrives at her door bleeding from a gunshot wound, and begs her to let him inside. How far would you go to help a stranger?

• "The Moneychanger (Asi Hablo el Cambista)," 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Uruguay, Argentina, Germany. The story: In the mid-1970s, the regional economy drew a lot of scoundrels to Uruguay. Its institutions were bankrupt, there was a military government, the subversives were behind bars, and, for certain sectors of Brazilia and Argentina with a low reputation, the Uruguayan financial market seemed like an ideal place to make money disappear. This is when Humberto Brause begins his meteoric rise in the buying and selling of foreign currency, sponsored by his own father-in-law, a veteran in the business of capital flight. But, blinded by his excessive ambition, Humberto tramples everything and everyone in his path until he's gotten his hands on the family business and accepts a suspicious assignment: laundering the largest sum of money he has ever seen.

Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.hollywoodtheatre.org or at the Hollywood Theatre, site of the screenings, 4122 N.E. Sandy Blvd. For more about the festival, see its Facebook page.

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

Church of Jesus Christ announces release of 31 Area Seventies

Thirty-one Area Seventies, serving in locations worldwide, have been released by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The leadership change, effective Aug. 1, was announced Friday in a news release. The list of Area Seventies being released is found below. Along with the releases, the church noted that...
RELIGION
Vox

How The Woman King confronts Africa’s role in the slave trade

In a cinematic landscape of reboots and sequels, it’s fairly staggering that Gina Prince-Bythewood got to make a historical epic about Black, all-women warriors in 1800s Africa. Just as striking is the historical research that went into making her film, The Woman King. As Prince-Bythewood explains, the filmmakers couldn’t...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Entertainment
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
Local
Oregon Society
Portland, OR
Society
ARTnews

How Painter Rae Klein Leveraged Her Instagram Following to Launch Her Art Career

Twenty-seven-year-old painter Rae Klein doesn’t have the typical art world signifiers: she never went to graduate school, or moved to New York (or any other big city for that matter). She does have one thing the art world covets these days: more than 99,000 followers on Instagram. Now, she’s landed a solo show at Jessica Silverman in San Francisco. “She’s not even from Detroit, she’s from Holland, Michigan, which is this small city,” Jessica Silverman told ARTnews. “It was really curious to me how she was able to engage with audiences in such an expansive way from a city that didn’t...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ARTnews

Major Collector Lonti Ebers and Delfina Foundation Director Aaron Cezar on Why Artist Residencies Are As Important As Ever

Lonti Ebers is among the world’s most respected collectors, having appeared on the ARTnews Top 200 Collectors list every year since 2017, while amassing holdings that include the work of pioneering women artists like Alice Neel, Sturtevant, Carolee Schneemann, and Carol Rama, as well as that of David Hammons, Jack Whitten, and Ryan Trecartin. In addition to collecting, Ebers is a major patron, serving on the boards of the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Center for Curatorial Studies at Bard College, and on the European Committee of the Tate Gallery in London. Ebers announced plans in...
BROOKLYN, NY
Vogue Magazine

Curated by Duro Olowu, an Exhibition About the Artist Robert Earl Paige Sparks Joy

Duro Olowu, the print-mad fashion designer and curator, explores textiles as art (apart from garments or interiors) in a new exhibition that celebrates the work of Robert Earl Paige. Until now, the artist and activist has been something of an unsung hero, one who remains in constant pursuit of beauty. “Robert Earl Paige: Power to the People,” “gives flowers,” as it were, to the engaging and stylish artist who Olowu describes as being a work of art in himself.
DESIGN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsay Wagner
Person
Gregory Peck
Person
Albert Finney
Person
Ilse Salas
Person
Jacqueline Bisset
ARTnews

Swiss Museums Investigate Their Collections, a Disputed Lucian Freud Painting, and More: Morning Links for September 20, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines RESTITUTION REPORT. Last week, the Swiss city of Basel said it would provide funding to five institutions, so that they could research objects that may have been unethically obtained, Swissinfo reports. The project will further work that already started at the Kunstmuseum Basel, which has begun reviewing the provenances of some artworks that were acquired during the Nazi era. The project has been given a budget of CHF 250,000 (about $259,000). Meanwhile, the Guardian offered a look inside the Humboldt Forum in Berlin, which has repeatedly faced the scorn of experts and activists who claim that many objects on...
MUSEUMS
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
379K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy