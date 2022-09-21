Free pesticide drop-off scheduled for Madras

Event for farmers and commercial pesticide users, not household hazardous waste

The Oregon Department of Agriculture, through the Pesticide Stewardship

Partnership, is sponsoring free waste pesticide collection events statewide

during October. The Central Oregon collection event will be in Madras at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Registration is required by October 10.

The PSP program is a multi-agency program with a primary focus to

reduce the concentration of pesticides in surface waters through voluntary educational and technical support efforts.

Landowners, farmers, and commercial and institutional pesticide users in Oregon are encouraged to participate. No residential hazardous waste will be accepted.

This is a no-shame, no-judgment event. The goal is to help rid storage facilities of unwanted or unused pesticide products.

Any pesticide, including legacy products, such as Dicofol, Ronilan or Furadan; and

soon-to-be-prohibited pesticides such as Lorsban (chlorpyrifos) will be accepted. The event also will accept any pesticide in a damaged container if it is transported in a way that it does not leak, as well as any empty aluminum phosphide containers. However, pesticide rinsate; non-pesticidal chemicals such as adjuvants, fertilizers, oils, and antifreeze; and empty, plastic pesticide containers will not be accepted.

Bringing more than 1,000 pounds of pesticides requires prior approval by calling (971) 600-5073. Registration is required. Some pesticides are highly reactive, and our vendor, Clean Harbors Environmental Services Inc., needs to know what types and number of packing barrels it needs. Please submit your inventory as early as possible to ensure an appointment.

To register:

Complete an application and inventory sheet, available at oda.direct/PSP

Submit to the address on the form.

Clean Harbors Environmental Service will provide you with an appointment time.

For general registration questions, call or email Kathryn Rifenburg, (971) 600-5073, kathryn.rifenburg@oda.oregon.gov.

Information provided by the Oregon Department of Agriculture.