Russian State TV Says End of Ukraine is Near as Putin Escalates Conflict

By Gerrard Kaonga
 3 days ago

State Duma deputy Andrey Gurulyov has said Ukraine will no longer exist in a video that has now gone viral.

Gurulyov's comments came ahead of a speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin announcing a partial military mobilization.

During his speech, Putin also issued warnings to the West about how serious Russia is about the conflict in Ukraine. Gurulyov issued similar warnings and said Russia was not concerned by what other nations think about its actions in Ukraine.

The clip of Gurulyov has been viewed more than 100,000 times after being posted by the Daily Beast's Julia Davis on Tuesday.

"No, this is not a cartoonish movie villain. This is Andrey Gurulyov, State Duma deputy, former deputy commander of Russia's Southern military district, asserting that Putin's decision means the end of Ukraine and the conclusion of its history," Davis said.

Speaking about Ukraine, Gurulyov said: "Some say, they won't recognize [Ukraine], we couldn't care less who recognizes it.

"We're doing this for ourselves, right, we couldn't care less whether, [Olaf] Scholz (Chancellor of Germany).

"Latvia quacked something, who are you even? You're a pimple on the body of the Earth."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S1u4y_0i3zuXoX00
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a press conference at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on September 16, 2022. In a TV appearance ahead of Putin's latest speech on the Ukraine conflict, Russian deputy Andrey Gurulyov said Ukraine will no longer exist. Getty

Speaking ahead of Putin's speech, Gurulyov issued a stark warning.

"It's clear to me that today's decision is the beginning of the end of Ukraine," he continued.

"That's it, that nation no longer exists, it doesn't exist. Film productions about Bucha or Izium aren't going to change that.

"Time will come and everything will come out, it will be later and without Ukraine. Ukraine does not exist, Ukraine's history is ending, perhaps it is a good thing."

Putin's speech reignited fears over nuclear weapons.

In the pre-recorded address, he said he was willing to respond to what he described as the West's "nuclear blackmail" by using his country's own weapons, strongly implying the possibility of nuclear strikes.

"If Russia feels its territorial integrity is threatened, we will use all defense methods at our disposal, and this is not a bluff," the Russian president said.

Putin said that he had "lots of weapons to reply" to perceived threats from Western nations, which have imposed crippling sanctions since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.

"Those who are trying to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the winds can also turn in their direction," Putin said.

Zelensky Speculates Why Trump Kept Praising Putin

Volodymyr Zelensky said he was "surprised" that Donald Trump continued to praise Vladimir Putin as Russia was gearing up to invade Ukraine, while claiming he did so to promote his domestic policy. Speaking to CNN, the Ukrainian president said that Trump had "plenty of time" to know the type of...
POTUS
Daily Beast

New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War

Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Exclusive: Putin's Speech Will Spark End of Rule, His First PM Says

The first prime minister of Vladimir Putin's presidency believes his decree to partially mobilize the Russian population will ultimately lead to his ouster. Mikhail Kasyanov told Newsweek that protests across the country would gather pace in the coming months because Putin's decree will alienate him from those who had backed him until now.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Ukraine War Will 'Break Up' Modern Russia: Retired U.S. General

The ongoing war in Ukraine and its aftermath may result in the end of modern Russia as the world knows it, according to one retired U.S. general. Speaking to Newsweek, Ben Hodges, who was the commanding general of United States Army Europe, stressed the importance of being prepared for the potential "break up" of Russia "as it looks today."
MILITARY
