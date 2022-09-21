ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

City of Tyler unveils 2 new wrapped traffic boxes

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler unveiled two new wrapped traffic boxes as part of their Keep Tyler Beautiful Beauty and the Box program. The initiative was created in 2016 to decorate traffic boxes by using works from local artists. There were 10 boxes when the program started, and now, there are 88 […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Landmarks of Longview gives unique tour of significant homes

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Snuggled back in areas you may not travel are this years’ Landmarks of Longview, and the Gregg County historical Museum would like you to see them. And the tour’s theme this year is Homes of the Oil Field Boom, and the museum will take you there.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Semi-truck towing a trailer is blocking lanes at busy Tyler intersection

Police say the trailer broke in half and needs to be offloaded first before the vehicle can be removed. The truck was apparently carrying cases of bottled water. Which organization controls the naming for tropical storms and hurricanes?. Blake Holland inducted into Carthage ISD Alumni Hall of Fame. Updated: 15...
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

At Least 6 Unique Events Are Happening In East Texas This Weekend

Fall has officially arrived in East Texas, however, it is still going to feel a lot like summer all weekend long, until a weak cold front moves in late Sunday night to bring high temperatures back down to normal for next week. But this isn't a weather report, this is a rundown of some awesome things happening around East Texas this weekend.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas State Fair returns this year

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas State Fair opens their doors on Friday. This event can be fun, but if you’re not prepared it can also be stressful. That’s why it’s important to know key details like parking before you go. Andy Erbaugh with the Tyler Police Department says they are preparing for a […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Longview pedestrian killed, found on roof of vehicle

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Longview Friday morning. According to Robby Cox, Gregg County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, the incident happened near the intersection of Neiman Marcus Pkwy and Eastman Road Friday morning. Cox said the man was struck by an SUV. The driver of the SUV did not realize he had hit somebody and kept driving to work. When he got to work, the body of the pedestrian was discovered on the roof of the SUV.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Dollar General pOpshelf coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Described as a “one-stop fresh + fun shop,” a store called pOpshelf is coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village. The store is owned by Dollar General. The store sells normal Dollar General items plus fresh produce and meat, according to its website. The City...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Fire destroys Smith County home Friday evening

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fire destroyed a Smith County home Friday evening. The homeowner was not at the residence in the 11000 block of FM 850 when the fire broke out, but his nephew was when he called in the fire at around 6:15 p.m. KLTV is told the fire may have started about 15 minutes prior.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
knue.com

Watch as This Dude Kills 23 Wild Hogs from a Helicopter in Texas

Wild hogs are a menace to our society. They come onto our property and tear it up or even attack livestock or your pets. In some cases, humans have been attacked and killed by the boars. That's why any way to help exterminate these animals is welcome. That's what makes watching this video so pleasurable for many as this dude kills 23 hogs while flying over them in a helicopter.
TEXAS STATE
ketk.com

SPCA of East Texas: Jerry Seinfeld

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to showcase one of their furry friends who is ready to find a forever home. Jerry Seinfeld is a male 12-week-old Blue Heeler. He was surrendered to SPCA from a farm in Gilmer, has a sweet disposition and loves to play fetch. Jerry also knows to to sit and shake. He has been fully vetted.
GILMER, TX
KLTV

1 killed 3 injured in Smith County crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS reports one woman was killed and three people, one an infant, were injured in a crash Wednesday. Ashlee J. Harwood, 38, of Troup was killed in the crash on TX-110 south of Whitehouse. DPS’ preliminary investigation said Harwood was northbound on Mixon Rd., (CR...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Boil water notice issued for some Henderson County residents

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Westwood Beach Water System customers in Henderson County are advised to boil their water for personal consumption until further notice. The notice is issued due to reduced distribution system pressure. Personal consumption includes washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc. Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
