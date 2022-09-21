Read full article on original website
Steelers Legend Rod Woodson Becomes Latest Advocate For Team To Start Rookie Kenny Pickett At Quarterback In 2022
The advocates for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett are getting louder and louder. Those chants flooded Acrisure Stadium in the midst of the Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots. Starter Mitch Trubisky has been uninspiring in his first two games as a Steeler, leading to major question marks on the offensive side of the ball.
Former Brett Favre teammate roasts Hall of Fame QB over despicable welfare scandal
Last week, a scandal broke that revealed former Green Bay Packers legendary quarterback Brett Favre had allegedly help funnel millions of dollars that were designed for welfare programs to the University of Mississippi to help build a new volleyball facility in 2017. Favre’s daughter began attending the University of Mississippi and played volleyball starting in 2017.
Steelers 2023 HOF Hopeful Hines Ward Labeled as “Dirty Player” by Obnoxious Baltimore Ravens Legend Ed Reed
Pittsburgh Steelers legendary wide receiver, Hines Ward is an enigma. During his playing career, he was beloved by his teammates, broadcasters and most importantly Steeler Nation. He played with a gritty edge and is commonly referred to as the best blocking wide receiver of all-time. Opposing players and fans do not always echo the sentiment and when Ed Reed appeared on The Dan Patrick Show, he had quite a bit to say about the current state of football and the black and gold.
Buccaneers add Tom Brady to injury report amid potential controversy
It had been suggested that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had allegedly violated NFL rules as it pertains to disclosing injuries among players for at least the second time since the 2020 season when they failed to add star quarterback Tom Brady to their official injury report even though he admitted on Monday he hurt the ring finger on his throwing hand at some point during last Sunday's 20-10 win at the New Orleans Saints.
Performer for Super Bowl LVII halftime show reportedly revealed (UPDATED)
UPDATE: TMZ was told by sources that Swift is NOT lined up to play the halftime show. The halftime show for last season’s Super Bowl was considered by many to be the greatest ever assembled, and the NFL will have a tough time topping it. Taylor Swift may be up for the challenge.
NFL・
Dak Done in Dallas? McCarthy & Zeke Forced to React to Jerry Jones “Welcoming” QB Controversy.
The Cowboys have never been shy about inviting controversy into their locker room. Least of all at QB. Even the Hall of Fame QB, Troy Aikman, struggled to win over the Dallas fan base at the beginning of his career. After Dak signed a massive extension last year, most fans thought his job was secure, but despite Prescott making over 40 million dollars this season, Jerry Jones proclaimed that there is a chance Cooper Rush may win the starting job. Jerry went so far that he even said he ‘welcomed’ the QB controversy if Rush continues to play well.
Steelers Calm HC Mike Tomlin Elaborates on “Significant Changes” to 2022 Offense: “The difference between success and failure are small things”
When it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers , Steeler Nation will tell you first and foremost what needs to be done to help improve the team, and when it needs to be done. As the black and gold prepare to take on the Cleveland Browns in a vital divisional showdown on Thursday Night Football, there’s a heightened anxiousness throughout the Steel City that the franchise’s struggling offense needs to improve, and needs to improve quick. Whether that’s a quarterback change, an offensive coordinator change, or something of the like, a significant change seems to be the obvious answer. For head coach, Mike Tomlin , however, he’s not as worried quite yet as everyone else seems to be.
Paul Finebaum says Nick Saban would 'lose sleep' over Deion Sanders as Auburn's next coach
Bryan Harsin has only been head coach at Auburn for three games, but it appears as if the vultures are already circling his job. It makes sense, too. Auburn has National Championship expectations on the regular, but he was 6-7 in his first season with a loss in the Birmingham Bowl. So far in 2022, Harsin has the Tigers at 2-1, but they're coming off a devastating 41-12 home loss to No. 22 Penn State.
Three-time Pro Bowl LT Taylor Lewan may have played his last game for the Titans
The 31-year-old has one season remaining on a five-year, $80 million contract. However, the Titans can release or trade Lewan before June 1 next year without a dead cap hit. If Lewan is on the roster post-June 1, the Titans would be on the hook for $14.8 million in 2023.
Antonio Brown goes after Bruce Arians on Twitter in wake of Bucs-Saints brawl: 'He still causing problems'
It's been almost nine months since Brown's wild exit from the Bucs in the middle of last season's Week 17 contest against the New York Jets, when he stripped off his jersey, shoulder pads, gloves and undershirt on the sideline, threw many of the items to fans in the crowd and shuffled across the end zone while throwing up "peace" signs to the audience before leaving the field and in the process, ended his career in Tampa Bay (and possibly his NFL days). The former All-Pro was released four days later and the entire situation put his relationship with Arians -- then the Bucs head coach -- under a microscope and further reports showed that the duo had quite a tense dynamic.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walks back criticism of Browns WR Amari Cooper
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones offered some strong criticism of star wide receiver Amari Cooper shortly after the January playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and the Cowboys subsequently traded Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in March due to what were said to be strictly financial reasons.
Austin Rivers seemingly accuses Ben Simmons of lying
Ben Simmons did a lot of complaining about his time with the Philadelphia 76ers in an interview that aired this week, and Austin Rivers implied that the former No. 1 overall pick was not truthful about the way things went down. Simmons discussed a wide range of topics during an...
NBA・
The Patrick Mahomes weapon about to get some run amid injuries to Chiefs’ receiving corps
The Kansas City Chiefs head into their Week 3 road matchup against the Indianapolis Colts with several injury concerns. Among them, four wideouts are listed on their injury report, including Mecole Hardman, who is nursing a heel ailment. None of these four Chiefs players are dealing with any notable injuries,...
NFL Odds: Raiders vs. Titans prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022
The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans for a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Raiders-Titans prediction and pick, laid out below. Las Vegas has limped to...
NFL Odds: Packers vs. Buccaneers prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022
Two of the top teams in the NFC over the last few years will meet on the gridiron in Week 3 as the Green Bay Packers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what should be an epic matchup! It is time to take a sneak peek at our NFL odds series, where our Packers-Buccaneers prediction and pick will be made.
76ers Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Veteran
View the original article to see embedded media. The Philadelphia 76ers have been seen as a contender for the last few years, but they have been unable to get out of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. They pulled off a blockbuster trade during the 2021-22 NBA season to...
Broncos hire assistant to help Nathaniel Hackett with in-game decisions
The first two games of the Nathaniel Hackett experience in Denver have not been overly impressive. At least not from a game-management point of view. The team is at least trying something to help him out with that by hiring Jerry Rosburg as a senior assistant. His job will be...
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel, a 'football savant,' used Allen Iverson for offensive inspiration
The impressive production of the Dolphins' passing offense through two games has shone a spotlight on Miami head coach Mike McDaniel and his unorthodox coaching methods. Former NFL receiver Andrew Hawkins, whom McDaniel coached during the 2014 season in Cleveland, recalled on "The Rich Eisen Show" that McDaniel would turn to none other than basketball Hall of Famer Allen Iverson for inspiration.
