Energy Industry

Energy CEO hits at 'energy ignorance' driving current policy: 'Little hope of ending the crisis anytime soon'

By Lawrence Richard
FOXBusiness
 3 days ago
Comments / 10

Buddy Tucker
3d ago

why don't they ban some of these planes an they would save billions. it takes more fuel to get a 747 off the ground than an average person burns in one year in their car

Reply(1)
8
Scott Morris
2d ago

Ignorance is rampant in DC. I think it’s more contagious than Covid.

Reply
6
scizmo
3d ago

coming from the head of a company making record profits by not producing enough and participating in price fixing.

Reply(3)
5
FOXBusiness

Billionaire oil refinery owner reveals 'simple' solution to lower inflation

United Refining Company and Gristedes CEO John Catsimatidis revealed the "simple" solution to lowering inflation, which currently sits near 40-year highs. Speaking on "Varney & Co." on Wednesday, the billionaire businessman also revealed America’s "salvation" as it pertains to lowering energy prices, stressing that they would drop "if North America opened up its spigots."
The Motley Fool

JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession

Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
Oil Production
Economy
Industry
Energy Industry
Switzerland
Oil Prices
Washington Examiner

California's energy meltdown evinces a stunning failure of progressive ideology

Progressives' push for reduced emissions through government mandates and subsidies has collided with reality. The most recent example is Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent ban on the sale of gas-powered vehicles in California starting in 2035, then only seven days later asking Californians to avoid charging their electric vehicles due to grid reliability problems. The irony is at once laughable and tragic.
The US Sun

Desperate Chinese residents brawl over food & strip shelves as 21 million people plunged into world’s strictest lockdown

DESPERATE Chinese residents brawled over food and stripped shelves as they tried to stock up on supplies before being plunged into the world's strictest lockdown. The city of Chengdu - home to 21 million people - has been locked down after just 157 new infections were recorded as Beijing continues to pursue its "zero-Covid" policy.
TheStreet

Gasoline Prices Should Keep Falling Unless This Happens

Gasoline prices are expected to continue their downward trend during Labor Day weekend as consumers are still receiving a reprieve. Crude oil prices declined on Sept. 2 to $86.97 a barrel on ongoing fears of an impending recession curbing demand. Inflation rates remain high and consumers face tighter budgets from paying more in food, housing and energy costs. The possibility of more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and more lockdowns in China due to covid-19 have also played a factor.
