Daily Mail

Roger Federer says his four KIDS are the reason for his tennis success as he reveals their presence on the road helped him stay hungry... and insists he would rather have retired a DECADE ago than left them at home

Tennis legend Roger Federer has heaped praise on his four children for helping him stay hungry over the last 10 years of his career, revealing he would rather have retired a decade ago than left them at home while he travelled the world. The legendary 20-time Grand Slam winner, who...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Roger Federer prepares for 'Big Four' night out in London with Sir Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal by playing table tennis in a TUXEDO... as he shares iconic photo of legendary stars

Retiring tennis legend Roger Federer has shared an iconic photo on social media this evening, as well as a video playing table tennis in a tuxedo. The picture showed the 20-time grand slam champion alongside former rivals Novak Djokovic, Sir Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal, with the four dressed up to head out to the Gala at Somerset House, with the caption stating: 'Heading to dinner with some friends.'
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Suits you! Roger Federer poses with old rivals Novak Djokovic and Sir Andy Murray and other top stars in front of Tower Bridge ahead of his FINAL tournament before retiring

Roger Federer has been pictured posing alongside old rivals and current tennis stars at Tower Bridge ahead of his final tournament this week. The retiring tennis star is set to bring down the curtain on his illustrious career in at the Laver Cup at the O2 in London, just down the river from where he won a record eight Wimbledon titles.
TENNIS
ESPN

Roger Federer to play doubles with Rafael Nadal in final competitive match

Roger Federer will partner with Rafael Nadal, his oldest rival, when he plays the final professional match of his career at the Laver Cup in London on Friday. At Thursday's draw, it was confirmed that Federer will join Nadal for Team Europe against the American pair of Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock for Team World on Friday night. Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, will then be replaced by Italy's Matteo Berrettini for the rest of the event.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Roger Federer retires after teaming with Nadal in last match

LONDON (AP) — This day, this match, had to come, of course, for Roger Federer, and for tennis, just as it inevitably must for every athlete in every sport. Federer bid adieu Friday night with one last contest before he heads into retirement at age 41 after a superlative career that spanned nearly a quarter-century and included 20 Grand Slam titles and a statesman’s role. He wrapped up his days as a professional player with a loss in doubles alongside his longtime rival Rafael Nadal for Team Europe in the Laver Cup against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World. The truth is that the victors, the statistics and the score (OK, for the record it was 4-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9) did not matter, and were all so entirely beside the point. The occasion was, after all, about the farewell itself. Or, better, the farewells, plural: Federer’s to tennis, to the fans, to his competitors and colleagues. And, naturally, each of those entities’ farewells to Federer. “It’s been a perfect journey,” Federer said. “I would do it all over again.”
TENNIS
The Independent

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal opponents eyeing upset in ‘beyond iconic’ clash

Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe are relishing their role as pantomime villains in Friday night’s “beyond iconic” doubles showdown with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.Federer, the winner of 20 grand slam titles, is partnering his oldest rival Nadal at the Laver Cup in what will be the Swiss great’s final match of an illustrious 24-year career.But Sock, nowadays more of a doubles specialist, and Tiafoe represent a serious challenge to the exalted Team Europe duo."I'm just excited to play two up-and-comers."@FTiafoe is here for the doubles win only on Day 1.#LaverCup pic.twitter.com/1gHwKjXYWe— Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 22, 2022Team World, captained...
TENNIS
Vogue Magazine

Roger Federer Has Just Played His Last Match as a Professional

Roger Federer’s historic, awe-inspiring career came to an end on Friday night in London—in what will likely be the most-watched doubles tennis match of all time—as he and his partner Rafael Nadal (a.k.a. Team Europe) fell to the Americans Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe (Team World) in the Laver Cup. (The annual Laver Cup tournament, co-founded in 2017 by Federer and his management company, TEAM8, pits the best European players against the best players from the rest of the world, with Team Europe coached by Björn Borg and Team World coached by John McEnroe.)
TENNIS
