Roger Federer says his four KIDS are the reason for his tennis success as he reveals their presence on the road helped him stay hungry... and insists he would rather have retired a DECADE ago than left them at home
Tennis legend Roger Federer has heaped praise on his four children for helping him stay hungry over the last 10 years of his career, revealing he would rather have retired a decade ago than left them at home while he travelled the world. The legendary 20-time Grand Slam winner, who...
Roger Federer prepares for 'Big Four' night out in London with Sir Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal by playing table tennis in a TUXEDO... as he shares iconic photo of legendary stars
Retiring tennis legend Roger Federer has shared an iconic photo on social media this evening, as well as a video playing table tennis in a tuxedo. The picture showed the 20-time grand slam champion alongside former rivals Novak Djokovic, Sir Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal, with the four dressed up to head out to the Gala at Somerset House, with the caption stating: 'Heading to dinner with some friends.'
Suits you! Roger Federer poses with old rivals Novak Djokovic and Sir Andy Murray and other top stars in front of Tower Bridge ahead of his FINAL tournament before retiring
Roger Federer has been pictured posing alongside old rivals and current tennis stars at Tower Bridge ahead of his final tournament this week. The retiring tennis star is set to bring down the curtain on his illustrious career in at the Laver Cup at the O2 in London, just down the river from where he won a record eight Wimbledon titles.
Roger Federer to play doubles with Rafael Nadal in final competitive match
Roger Federer will partner with Rafael Nadal, his oldest rival, when he plays the final professional match of his career at the Laver Cup in London on Friday. At Thursday's draw, it was confirmed that Federer will join Nadal for Team Europe against the American pair of Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock for Team World on Friday night. Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, will then be replaced by Italy's Matteo Berrettini for the rest of the event.
Roger Federer retires after teaming with Nadal in last match
LONDON (AP) — This day, this match, had to come, of course, for Roger Federer, and for tennis, just as it inevitably must for every athlete in every sport. Federer bid adieu Friday night with one last contest before he heads into retirement at age 41 after a superlative career that spanned nearly a quarter-century and included 20 Grand Slam titles and a statesman’s role. He wrapped up his days as a professional player with a loss in doubles alongside his longtime rival Rafael Nadal for Team Europe in the Laver Cup against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World. The truth is that the victors, the statistics and the score (OK, for the record it was 4-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9) did not matter, and were all so entirely beside the point. The occasion was, after all, about the farewell itself. Or, better, the farewells, plural: Federer’s to tennis, to the fans, to his competitors and colleagues. And, naturally, each of those entities’ farewells to Federer. “It’s been a perfect journey,” Federer said. “I would do it all over again.”
Tennis-I won't become a tennis ghost, says Federer, ahead of final bow
LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Roger Federer brings down the curtain on his illustrious career later this week but the Swiss maestro has assured his millions of fans that he will not become a 'tennis ghost'.
Roger Federer brings down curtain on his career with a defeat, but still dazzles alongside longtime friend and rival Rafael Nadal
Swiss tennis great Roger Federer has lost his final professional match, playing doubles alongside contemporary and rival Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Laver Cup.
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal opponents eyeing upset in ‘beyond iconic’ clash
Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe are relishing their role as pantomime villains in Friday night’s “beyond iconic” doubles showdown with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.Federer, the winner of 20 grand slam titles, is partnering his oldest rival Nadal at the Laver Cup in what will be the Swiss great’s final match of an illustrious 24-year career.But Sock, nowadays more of a doubles specialist, and Tiafoe represent a serious challenge to the exalted Team Europe duo."I'm just excited to play two up-and-comers."@FTiafoe is here for the doubles win only on Day 1.#LaverCup pic.twitter.com/1gHwKjXYWe— Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 22, 2022Team World, captained...
Roger Federer finishes legendary career with doubles match alongside Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer's legendary career ended in a way that was only too fitting: alongside Rafael Nadal. The Swiss tennis legend played the final match of his professional career at the 2022 Laver Cup on Friday in London, opting to take the court with Nadal as his partner in a doubles match against Americans Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.
Roger Federer Has Just Played His Last Match as a Professional
Roger Federer’s historic, awe-inspiring career came to an end on Friday night in London—in what will likely be the most-watched doubles tennis match of all time—as he and his partner Rafael Nadal (a.k.a. Team Europe) fell to the Americans Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe (Team World) in the Laver Cup. (The annual Laver Cup tournament, co-founded in 2017 by Federer and his management company, TEAM8, pits the best European players against the best players from the rest of the world, with Team Europe coached by Björn Borg and Team World coached by John McEnroe.)
WATCH: Rafael Nadal can’t hold back the tears as Roger Federer says goodbye to the game
It was a bittersweet day for the world of tennis as Roger Federer played his last competitive match in what has been a truly legendary career. It was sad to see an icon of the sport take the court for one final time, but also, it was a celebration of a legacy that will forever leave its mark not only in tennis, but in the world of sports as well.
Federer Teaming With Nadal vs. Sock, Tiafoe in Final Match
The doubles match Friday will send off one of the greatest tennis players in history.
Roger Federer says emotional goodbye to tennis: 'It's been a perfect journey, I would do it all over again'
Tennis legend Roger Federer has played the final match of his storied career. On Friday, Federer stepped onto the court one last time, participating in the Laver Cup international tournament in London, England. After he and doubles partner Rafael Nadal fell to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe, Federer took center...
