ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s when to expect rain in Metro Detroit as fall approaches

DETROIT – Fall officially arrives at 9:04 p.m., Thursday, and it sure does feel like it. Thursday will be one of the coldest nights we’ve seen in months, with lows around 42 degrees. You can’t rule out a few areas north of Detroit getting into the upper 30s.
Detroit News

Severe thunderstorm watch for Metro Detroit, southeast Michigan

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for most of southeast Michigan until 1 p.m. Wednesday. Southeast wind gusts may reach speeds of 60 mph and cause damage, the National Weather Service warns. Other hazards include one-inch hail, excessive lightning and heavy rainfall. The NWS encourages people to seek shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of a building immediately.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Iconic business in Port Huron closing mill after 98 years

PORT HURON, Mich. – Dunn Paper, an icon and prominent employer in Port Huron, announced it’s closing its doors for good just shy of its 100th birthday. Makers of sustainable paper, specialty paper, and private label packaging, the company which has survived near closings and business scrapes in the past, has struggled since last March to weather the economy.
The Oakland Press

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 stores in Detroit area

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing five stores in the Detroit area and one in west Michigan. The home goods retailer based in New Jersey said liquidation sales are underway. Some employees will be offered positions at other locations.. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said 150 stores nationwide are closing....
ClickOnDetroit.com

5 fun activities to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

The North American International Auto Show runs through the end of the weekend, and along with that, there are plenty of other events happening around the D that you and your family could check out. 🎭 Let’s start in Detroit, where it’s ‘Youth Design Community Free Day’ at the Michigan...
ClickOnDetroit.com

City clears problematic blight next to Southwest Detroit church

The city of Detroit cleared blight next to Holy Cross Hungarian Church on the Southwest side this week. The collection of trash, dirt, and debris of a burned down house was finally hauled away. Holy Cross officials reached out to Help Me Hank for assistance to remove the eyesore that neighbored their place of worship.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Greater Grace Temple hopes to bridge the digital divide in Detroit

DETROIT – Community members are coming together to help bridge the digital divide in the city of Detroit. Black church leaders are hosting an educational event at the Greater Grace Temple that’ll offer a $30 monthly subsidy for families needing internet service. According to a press release, 29%...
Detroit News

The Inside Outside Guys: Furnace maintenance

It was just a few decades ago that the start of school in the fall also signaled that it was time to get that fuel oil tank topped off or the coal bin filled. With cooler weather soon to be upon us, all were thinking then about making certain the furnace had plenty of fuel. And it needed it. Most homes had a 50% or 60% efficiency furnace with a big masonry chimney running up through the center of the home.
