ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s when to expect rain in Metro Detroit as fall approaches
DETROIT – Fall officially arrives at 9:04 p.m., Thursday, and it sure does feel like it. Thursday will be one of the coldest nights we’ve seen in months, with lows around 42 degrees. You can’t rule out a few areas north of Detroit getting into the upper 30s.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Powerful cold front moving through Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect as fall weather arrives
DETROIT – A powerful cold front moving through Metro Detroit Wednesday evening leaves behind the coldest air we’ve had in months. The storms from earlier today zapped any chances for more severe weather as the front pushes across southeast lower Michigan. Thursday. Send the kids to the bus...
Detroit News
Severe thunderstorm watch for Metro Detroit, southeast Michigan
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for most of southeast Michigan until 1 p.m. Wednesday. Southeast wind gusts may reach speeds of 60 mph and cause damage, the National Weather Service warns. Other hazards include one-inch hail, excessive lightning and heavy rainfall. The NWS encourages people to seek shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of a building immediately.
WXYZ
Blast from the past: Boblo Boat, Ste. Claire, could be ready for public in a year
(WXYZ) — Generations of Detroiters have a soft spot in their hearts for Boblo Island and the Boblo Boats. Many thought the Detroit icons were a thing of the past following the fire on the Ste. Claire in 2018. However, renovations are ongoing, and the public might be able to visit a Boblo Boat again soon.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: WWJ news anchor murdered in Macomb County -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Radio news anchor killed, 4 others injured in Chesterfield Township. Jim Matthews spent nearly seven years as WWJ 950′s solid, dependable overnight news anchor.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Iconic business in Port Huron closing mill after 98 years
PORT HURON, Mich. – Dunn Paper, an icon and prominent employer in Port Huron, announced it’s closing its doors for good just shy of its 100th birthday. Makers of sustainable paper, specialty paper, and private label packaging, the company which has survived near closings and business scrapes in the past, has struggled since last March to weather the economy.
'Green infrastructure' added at Metro Beach an example of efforts to improve storm drainage in Macomb County
Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller says part of the solution to flooding comes in the form of on-site stormwater management for new developers across the county, like what has been added at Lake St. Clair Metropark.
The Oakland Press
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 stores in Detroit area
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing five stores in the Detroit area and one in west Michigan. The home goods retailer based in New Jersey said liquidation sales are underway. Some employees will be offered positions at other locations.. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said 150 stores nationwide are closing....
A rare look onboard the ghostly Boblo Boat and when you could step inside
DETROIT - They took countless passengers to and from Boblo Island over the course of the amusement park’s more than 100 years of existence. Now, new memories will be made as progress continues restoring the Boblo Boat. MLive has been updating you over the years on the restoration efforts...
ClickOnDetroit.com
5 fun activities to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
The North American International Auto Show runs through the end of the weekend, and along with that, there are plenty of other events happening around the D that you and your family could check out. 🎭 Let’s start in Detroit, where it’s ‘Youth Design Community Free Day’ at the Michigan...
ClickOnDetroit.com
City clears problematic blight next to Southwest Detroit church
The city of Detroit cleared blight next to Holy Cross Hungarian Church on the Southwest side this week. The collection of trash, dirt, and debris of a burned down house was finally hauled away. Holy Cross officials reached out to Help Me Hank for assistance to remove the eyesore that neighbored their place of worship.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Complete closure of I-94 in Detroit this weekend — What to know
Drivers in Detroit will be facing a big detour next week as the Michigan Department of Transportation continues work on the Second Avenue bridge. I-94 will be closed between I-96 and I-75 for five days.
Police situation unfolding at train stopped on railroad tracks in Birmingham: reports
Witnesses say a large police presence was seen in Oakland County on Saturday, congregating around a train stopped on the tracks northeast of downtown Birmingham.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Another milestone hit during construction of Detroit’s Joe Louis Greenway
DETROIT – Construction on another major portion of the Joe Louis Greenway project began on Friday, the Grand River Avenue to Fullerton Avenue section has broken ground and is expected to be complete next year. The Joe Louis Greenway will be a 27.5-mile path that connects parks and neighborhoods...
Decomposed body falls out of trash bin during garbage truck pickup in Michigan
DETROIT — A decomposed body fell out of a trash bin during a garbage truck pickup in Detroit, Michigan. According to WJBK, a body was found by a garbage truck worker who was picking up trash Wednesday afternoon around 4 p.m. Police told WJBK that the worker was emptying...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Where to find the best pizza in Metro Detroit, more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Jason Carr: These are the 3 best pizza spots in Metro Detroit. Jason Carr ain’t messing around -- he’s ready to declare his favorite pizza...
ClickOnDetroit.com
State approves Missing Middle Housing Grant for families struggling with rent, mortgages in Detroit
DETROIT – The state of Michigan has approved the Missing Middle Housing Grant to help take some of the pressure off of Metro Detroit families struggling with the cost of rent or mortgages. It’s a first-of-its-kind investment to dent a significant problem in Detroit. “We’ve talked to people...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Greater Grace Temple hopes to bridge the digital divide in Detroit
DETROIT – Community members are coming together to help bridge the digital divide in the city of Detroit. Black church leaders are hosting an educational event at the Greater Grace Temple that’ll offer a $30 monthly subsidy for families needing internet service. According to a press release, 29%...
Detroit News
The Inside Outside Guys: Furnace maintenance
It was just a few decades ago that the start of school in the fall also signaled that it was time to get that fuel oil tank topped off or the coal bin filled. With cooler weather soon to be upon us, all were thinking then about making certain the furnace had plenty of fuel. And it needed it. Most homes had a 50% or 60% efficiency furnace with a big masonry chimney running up through the center of the home.
Food festivals, art fairs and Mary J. Blige coming to metro Detroit this weekend
Food, art, film and music are some of the events coming to metro Detroit this weekend. If you're looking for something to do, here's a list for you:
