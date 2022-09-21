Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP FOOTBALL: Lakeland beats Post Falls for first time in 10 years
RATHDRUM — For the first time since 2012, the Battle of the Prairie title went to the team in green. Thomas Calder and John Cornish scored two touchdowns each for Lakeland, which held off visiting Post Falls 31-28 on Friday night at Corbit Field. “It was definitely a staple...
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP ROUNDUP: West, Vikings boys win at Kraus Invitational
HAYDEN LAKE — Coeur d’Alene High senior Luke West shot an even-par 72 to earn medalist honors in the Jim Kraus Invitational at Avondale Golf Club on Friday. Coeur d’Alene captured the team title with a 302, with Lewiston second (325) and Lake City third (327). The...
Coeur d'Alene Press
NIC VOLLEYBALL: Frohlich, Neff, Kiefer, Minden help Cards sweep away Spokane
SPOKANE — Freshman Quincy Frohlich had nine kills and 10 digs for North Idaho College in a 25-12, 25-18, 25-19 sweep of the Community Colleges of Spokane in a Northwest Athletic Conference match at Spokane Falls on Friday. Abigail Neff, a sophomore setter from Lakeland High, had 21 assists...
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP ROUNDUP: Lakeland sweeps Sandpoint
SANDPOINT — The Lakeland Hawks extended their winning streak to 10 straight matches with a 25-19, 25-23, 25-14 victory over the Sandpoint Bulldogs in Inland Empire League play Thursday night at Les Rogers Court. Addie Raebel had 10 kills for Lakeland (15-6, 4-1 IEL). Ziya Munyer had nine kills...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Opportunistic Vikings: Coeur d'Alene makes most of chances, wins third straight game
COEUR d’ALENE — First, there was a blocked punt. Another punt hit one of the offensive linemen. And there was another punt where the returner made a late decision to try to field it, only to muff it and the other team recovered. Plus, the game was scoreless...
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP ROUNDUP: Lake City Lasso's a win over Coeur d'Alene
COEUR d’ALENE — After having her team suffer its first loss of the season on Tuesday, Lake City coach Michelle Kleinberg used a saying from an up and coming coach.. “We talked about being a goldfish like in the show ‘Ted Lasso’ and having a short-term memory,” said Kleinberg, whose team fell at Post Falls on Tuesday. “We just wanted to play well and wanted to get our mojo back.”
Coeur d'Alene Press
Coeur d'Alene High to honor Vikings 1982 state football champions
The Coeur d’Alene Vikings won the first of five state titles in the Vikings’ storied football history in 1982. Tonight, celebrating the 40th anniversary of that first state title, Coeur d’Alene High will honor that 1982 football team at halftime of the Vikings’ game vs. Woodinville, Wash., at Viking Field.
Coeur d'Alene Press
NIC ROUNDUP: Cardinals hand Columbia Basin first loss
COEUR d'ALENE — Freshman Jessica Stires had 13 kills, sophomore setter Abigail Neff 40 assists and 18 digs for North Idaho College in a 25-15, 16-25, 17-25, 25-16, 15-13 win over Columbia Basin in Northwest Athletic Conference play at Christianson Gymnasium on Wednesday. "It was a great match," NIC...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Notices
CRISP, Warren Paul, 82, an Army Veteran, died in Coeur d’Alene, ID on Sept. 22, 2022. Huff, Paul Herman, 68 of Spirit Lake, Idaho died September 16, 2022. Born May 26, 1954 in Woodland, Calif. Private burial will be at a later date.
Coeur d'Alene Press
North Idaho Fall Festival tonight
The first North Idaho Fall Festival is 5 to 9 p.m. tonight at the Coeur d'Alene Eagles 15th Street pavilion. There will be music, food, games and prizes. More than 20 small business vendors - health care, farmers, artists, coffee and food - are expected. It is sponsored by Angela...
Coeur d'Alene Press
'Field of memories and dreams'
COEUR d’ALENE — When Sandy Emerson told Charlie Nipp to meet him at Memorial Field, he didn’t say why. Just be there, Emerson said. So Nipp and his wife, Susan, did as instructed and after church last Sunday, they met Sandy and his wife, Jeanne. They walked...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Velma Ruth Farlin, 106
Velma passed away into the loving arms of Jesus on Sept. 19, 2022. She was born in Haigler, Neb. on May 27, 1916. She married Clarke C. Farlin on July 3, 1937. Velma and Clarke moved to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho in October 1937. Velma was very active in the Assembly of God Church in Coeur d’Alene most of her life. She taught Sunday school for 60 years, and was active in Women’s Missionary Society and Missionettes. She was a homemaker all her life.
slipperstillfits.com
2022-23 Player Preview: Braden Huff
Mark Few certainly has a type. While Braden Huff is the only freshman on the 2022-23 edition of the Gonzaga Bulldogs and has yet to play a competitive minute of basketball in a Gonzaga uniform, there’s a familiar quality about him. Perhaps it’s the 6’10” frame with the skillset...
Coeur d'Alene Press
MOVING HISTORY FORWARD: Getting good stories
The Museum of North Idaho, or MONI, continues to be blessed by the unwavering support of the Coeur d’Alene Press. We continue to use all resources available to put before our community the importance of shining a spotlight on our past to better understand our present. The Press remains one of our best resources.
KXLY
Wet weather arrives tonight, soggy start to Thursday- Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– The first big-time rain of the season is on the way, but not everyone in the Inland Northwest will get a good soaking. Thunderstorms have already moved into parts of North Idaho and we will see scattered showers and isolated storms increase in coverage as we head later into the night. Our first raindrops around Spokane and Couer d’Alene from this storm will likely come late Wednesday evening. Sprinkles are likely in the early evening around the Palouse and L-C Valley regions.
Spokane man struck, killed by car near Royal City
ROYAL CITY, Wash. — A Spokane man was struck and killed while running in Royal City. Washington State Patrol says Sean D. Whisenhunt was running in the eastbound lane of Highway 26 near Dodson Rd. when he was hit. The driver of the car was transported to Othello Community...
Here are some events in Spokane to start Fall 2022
SPOKANE, Wash. — Fall officially starts Thursday with a good chance of rain returning to the Inland Northwest. The forecast for this weekend is expected to be in the 70s with sunny skies. This week, many indoor and outdoor events will be taking place across the city. Residents can...
KXLY
Sunny end to summer, wet start to fall – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– Wednesday is the last full day of summer!. It’s been a gusty Tuesday around the Inland Northwest. Conditions will be calmer on Wednesday but it will still be on the breezier side. That should keep local wildfires producing a little bit of smoke like they did Tuesday afternoon. No major air quality issues are expected, but you should continue to expect diminished conditions on the Palouse, L-C Valley, and Camas Prairie.
Tri-City Herald
Hold onto your plants! These WA cities are where the Farmers’ Almanac predicts first frost
As the first day of fall arrives Sept. 22, the first frost of the year is not far behind, potentially harming your hanging baskets as well as your garden. The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted the first frost in four of Washington’s cities by finding the normal average first frost date.
Coeur d’Alene man arrested for vehicular assault in Chattaroy crash
CHATTAROY, Wash. — A Coeur d’Alene man is facing charges in a crash that sent two people to the hospital. The Washington State Patrol said Aaric Carr, 33, was driving eastbound on Denis Chattaroy and approaching State Route 2 when he failed to yied to another car. That car, driven by a 23-year-old Spokane woman, was driving southbound on SR 2 and crashed into Carr’s car.
