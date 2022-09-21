Read full article on original website
New train strike announced for next month as 40,000 rail workers to walk out
Another rail strike has been announced for next month, continuing the wave of industrial action sweeping the country.More than 40,000 workers from Network Rail and 15 train operating companies will strike on 8 October in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, the Rail, Marititime and Transport (RMT) union has announced.Rail strikes are already planned on 1 and 5 October, threatening fresh travel chaos for passengers.RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said it was encouraging the new transport secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP had met with the union – but that the industrial action would continue “for as long as it...
More rail workers to strike in long-running dispute
More rail workers will strike next month in the growing wave of industrial unrest sweeping the country, it was announced on Friday.The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) said thousands of its members in Network Rail and a number of train operators will walk out on October 1 in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.The announcement was made soon after the Chancellor told MPs the Government is planning action to stop “militant” trade unions closing down the transport system.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union and Aslef are also striking on October 1, threatening a complete shutdown of...
Strike by rail workers set to cripple services
Some parts of the country will have no trains during a strike by the rail unions in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, passengers have been warned.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), Aslef, the Transport Salaried Staffs Association and Unite will walk out on Saturday October 1, with further action planned on October 5 and 8.Network Rail (NR) said only about 11% of services will operate on October 1, and in some parts of the country there will be no trains at all.Delegates and visitors to the Conservative party conference will be travelling to Birmingham...
ScotRail workers to strike over pay
A leading rail union has announced a strike in Scotland amid worsening disputes in the industry.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at ScotRail will walk out on October 10 in a dispute over pay.The union said its members had been offered a 5% pay rise, describing it as a real terms wage cut because of the soaring rate of inflation.Rail unions are staging a series of strikes in early October over pay, jobs and conditions which will cripple services across the UK.We will update our customers in the coming days on the full extent of the impact of...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi announces major change for shoppers
Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
Over 3m people in north of England ‘face social exclusion due to poor transport’
Fifth of region’s population prevented from taking part in opportunities and communities around them, research finds
Time Out Global
2,000 bus drivers are planning an ‘indefinite’ strike that will affect 46 routes
It really is the season of strikes, and there’s going to be even more travel misery for Londoners this Autumn. On October 4, 2,000 bus drivers are going to strike across 46 routes indefinitely, meaning we don’t known when it’ll end. This will predominantly affect buses in...
Another rail company facing drivers’ strike next month
Another rail company is to be affected by a train drivers’ strike, threatening huge disruption to services.Aslef announced on Tuesday that its members in 12 train operating companies will walk out on October 1 and 5 in a long-running dispute over pay.The union said drivers will also strike at East Midlands Railway on October 5 after members voted for industrial action earlier this week.The strikes will disrupt travel for delegates and visitors to the Conservative party conference in Birmingham.The companies with whom we are in dispute have not offered us a penny.Mick Whelan, AslefServices are likely to be affected on...
BBC
Real living wage rise will help workers as costs soar
A worker earning the real living wage has said he will be able to save towards his future after a £1 rise was announced. Cai Pridham, 21, from Llanharan in Rhondda Cynon Taf, said moving from the minimum wage to the real living wage had "changed the way I live my life".
999 call service workers to join fresh strikes at BT and Openreach
Telecoms giant BT has accused a union of “reckless” action after it announced that 999 call service workers are to join fresh strikes in a dispute over pay.The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said its members at BT and Openreach will walk out on October 6, 10, 20 and 24. The action will include tens of thousands of Openreach engineers and BT call centre workers who have walked out in previous months.The union said 999 emergency call handlers will also be on strike next month.A BT Group spokesperson said: “We know that our colleagues are dealing with the impacts of high...
BBC
GMB members accept new pay deal after council strikes
Members of the GMB union have voted to accept a new pay deal following strikes which led to rubbish piling up on Scotland's streets. Refuse workers and non-teaching school staff paused strikes last month to consider the improved offer. More than 20,000 GMB members have now accepted the deal following...
BBC
Hull Fair: Bus operator criticises Unite strike timing
A bus operator has criticised plans to stage strike action during one of Europe's largest travelling funfairs. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected at Hull Fair between 7-15 October, with Unite set to hold a continuous strike from its opening day. Stagecoach said drivers had been offered a 14.5%...
BBC
Head teacher who groomed dozens of children on social media jailed
A British head teacher who groomed at least 131 children worldwide using social media has been jailed, the National Crime Agency (NCA) has said. Nicholas Clayton, 38 and from Wirral, used Facebook Messenger to contact children as young as 10, the NCA said. Clayton, who was working at a school...
BBC
Train strikes could impact the London Marathon
Train drivers and railway workers are set to stage the largest strike to date as part of a long-running row over pay. Members of the Aslef and RMT unions will walk out on 1 October in order to bring the rail network to an "effective standstill", union bosses said. Just...
BBC
Cancer-killing virus shows promise in patients
A new type of cancer therapy that uses a common virus to infect and destroy harmful cells is showing big promise in early human trials, say UK scientists. One patient's cancer vanished, while others saw their tumours shrink. The drug is a weakened form of the cold sore virus -...
BBC
The weekend: The campaigning duo who helped get workers two days off
The Covid-19 pandemic and a new culture of flexible working has led to a change in attitudes towards the working week. A recent trial of a four-day week has seen many of the firms involved looking to adopt it on a permanent basis and reduced hours, job shares and split shifts are now common across most industries.
BBC
Thales: Workers at missile firm vote for industrial action
Workers at the Belfast site of the missile-making firm Thales have voted in favour of industrial action. Unite confirmed their members voted 77.5% to strike for improved pay. Thales employs more than 600 workers in NI and the company said it wanted to resolve the dispute "as quickly as possible".
New pay rates announced for voluntary ‘real living wage’
Increases in the voluntary “real living wage” have been brought forward, giving a pay boost to almost 400,000 workers.The hourly rates are rising by £1 to £10.90 across the UK and by 90p to £11.95 in London.The rates are higher than the statutory £9.50 an hour for adults, and are paid by more than 11,000 employers accredited by the Living Wage Foundation.Today’s new rates will provide hundreds of thousands of workers and their families with greater security and stability during these incredibly difficult timesLiving Wage FoundationThe announcement of the new rates was brought forward in recognition of the sharp increase in...
BBC
Census 2021: One Northern Ireland census question grabs the headlines
About 60 questions were posed but in truth only one was going to grab the headlines. It is now official those from a Catholic background outnumber those from a Protestant background for the first time in Northern Ireland's 101-year history. It is a hugely significant and historic moment but not...
Second rise this year at Lidl makes it best-paying UK supermarket
Hourly rate to increase by between 10% and 14.5%, benefiting 23,500 employees
