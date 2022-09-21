Read full article on original website
Supports Repke
Casting a vote in the District 5 Public Service Commission election is a no-brainer. On one side is John Repke, a man with experience in energy policy and understanding of public finance through his professional training and employment. These are skills and knowledge crucial to the proper functioning of the commission, which oversees activities of public utilities and insurance. On the other side is physician Annie Bucacek, who has no knowledge or experience in these matters. In her short-lived tenancy on the Flathead County Department of Health Board she was counter productive and divisive. Despite her professional training, she chose to undermine the work of the board by promoting conspiracy theories over scientifically proven public health policy. As a public service commissioner we could expect similar behavior, this time with no basis of knowledge or experience. The choice is clear - protect Montana utility and insurance policy with a vote for John Repke as District 5 PSC Commissioner. Samuel H. Neff Whitefish
FWP citizens meeting next week
The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 1 Citizen Advisory Committee will meet Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the FWP office in Kalispell beginning at 6 p.m. The 18-member committee typically meets five to six times a year in Kalispell to discuss a variety of fish, wildlife, natural resource, and outdoor recreation issues in northwest Montana. At the Sept. 28 meeting, citizen advisors will receive a presentation on the agency’s Parks and Outdoor Recreation Division and the expansion of outdoor recreation across the state. The CAC is a general advisory committee that provides input and feedback to FWP on diverse issues, from wildlife and fisheries management to access, state parks, outdoor recreation, and law enforcement. The committee is designed to have a membership that represents a variety of northwest Montana communities and natural resource interests. FWP has CACs in every region of the state, and all meetings are open to the public. Learn more at https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/commission-councils-committees.
Folks could see smoke plumes as prescribed burns are planned
The Flathead National Forest is planning to conduct fall prescribed fire projects when weather, fuel conditions, and air quality become favorable. Smoke will be visible from various places in the Flathead Valley depending on the location of the burn units and weather conditions. Each project follows a prescribed fire burn plan. The prescribed fire projects are located and designed to be controlled to reduce the potential for adverse effects, or to escape as a wildland fire. These projects will follow Montana air quality standards and coordinated with Montana State Department of Environmental Quality to reduce the impacts of smoke to our...
Patricia T. McClelland, 87
Pat died on 15 July, 2022, at her home, in West Glacier, cared for by her family. Pat was born in Beloit, Wisconsin, on 24 March, 1935. The family eventually settled in Granville, Ohio. Pat’s father, Dr. Harry V. Truman, was Professor of Botany at Denison University, in Granville. Pat’s mother, Margaret Galligan Truman, was an artist and taught in elementary schools. The family spent summers of 1939-1942 in Yellowstone National Park, where Dr. Truman was a seasonal naturalist. In 1956, Pat received a B.S. in Education from the Ohio State University. Also in 1956, she married B. Riley McClelland. She...
montanarightnow.com
Suit claims spot zoning in West Glacier
Citizens for a Better Flathead and West Glacier resident Sharon DeMeester have filed suit in Flathead County District Court against the Flathead County Commissioners over what they claim is spot zoning in West Glacier. Last spring Jane K. O’Hara, Douglas H. Parker, Karen Parker Wandel, Luke P. Hansen, Patrick H. Maloney, and Kirsten Kay Svennungsen asked the county to create a new single-family residential zoning district on eight acres of land at 489 River Bend Drive, which is just up the road from the West Glacier golf course. The applicants, which are family members, wanted to subdivide the property into one acre...
Forty years of showing the way: Glacier Guides and Montana Raft reaches a milestone
Glacier Guides and Montana Raft celebrated its 40th anniversary this summer, guiding hikers, bikers and rafters in and around the woods and waters of Glacier National Park. The business started out with humble beginnings when David Ames, Mark O’Keefe and Randy Gayner, founded the company in May of 1983. Back then, Secretary of the Interior James Watt charged the Park Service with coming up with ways to privatize segments of the Service. So Gayner, Ames and O’Keefe put together a proposal to offer a backcountry guide service in Glacier National Park. Other parks had professional guide services, but Glacier did not. O’Keefe and...
Flathead Beacon
As the American Library Association celebrates the freedom to read through its “Banned Book Week,” an annual campaign to raise awareness about the growing catalog of books beset by attempts to remove them from public schools and libraries, the ImagineIF Board of Trustees on Thursday met to discuss a request to remove another book from its collection — the third challenge the Flathead County library system has faced in the last year.
EPA says proposed action on CFAC cleanup delayed, again
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News The Environmental Protection Agency announced last week that the Columbia Falls Aluminum Co. proposed plan will be delayed until spring of 2023. “Based on the size and scope of the cleanup, Senior EPA leadership will review the plan before it is released to the public; anticipated in spring 2023. We know the community is eager to see EPA’s proposed cleanup options. We hope to use this time to ensure the community is clear on the foundation of the proposed plan,” the EPA said in an email. The proposed plan was expected to be released in October. It’s one of...
LaSalle RV Park seeks expansion
By HEIDI DESCH For the Hungry Horse News A Columbia Falls RV park is seeking approval from Flathead County to expand its operation. The LaSalle RV Park is requesting a preliminary plat to create 32 RV spaces within its existing park located south of Columbia Falls on U.S. 2. The request is among seven agenda items set to go before the county planning board on Wednesday, Sept. 14 The planning board meets at 6 p.m. on the second floor conference room of the South Campus Building at 40 11th St. W. in Kalispell. Recommendations from the planning board regarding the requests are forwarded...
Planning board OK's Ruis Hotel in split vote
The Columbia Falls City-County planning board Tuesday night approved a plan for a new hotel at the Glacier Inn Motel site on Highway 2 in a 4-2 vote. Boardmembers Robert Smith and Claudette Byrd-Rinck voted against the plan. Members Patti Singer, Mike Shepard, Kurt Nelson and Clay Lundgren voted in favor of sending the plan onto city council with a positive recommendation. Neighbors and residents were largely opposed to the 65-unit hotel, claiming it was too tall, would have a negative impact on Marantette Park and was out of character with the neighborhood. Board chairman Russ Vukonich and boardmember Sam Kavanagh were...
Hungry Horse News
The Hungry Horse News has been in publication since 1946. It is the only weekly newspaper in Montana to win a Pulitzer Prize and has a reputation for fine photography of the Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park. It is housed in a log cabin in Columbia Falls. Visitors with story ideas are always welcome to stop by.https://hungryhorsenews.com/
