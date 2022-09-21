ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

‘She-Hulk’ just introduced an Avenger’s long-lost sibling, and nobody noticed

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three had a lot going on, from the whole Abomination plotline to Wong’s cameo to Jennifer Walters twerking with Megan Thee Stallion. So maybe fans are forgiven for overlooking the fact that the latest chapter of the Disney Plus series just low-key introduced an Avenger’s long-lost relative in plain sight.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘She-Hulk’ just destroyed all hope of a long-awaited superhero team ever entering the MCU

It’s fair to say that this week’s sixth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law came as something of a disappointment to fans, as it sidestepped the major Daredevil tease of the last episode to serve up a, in Jen’s words, “self-contained wedding episode.” Episode 6 was even more of a blow than most probably realized, though, as it actually just wiped out our last flicker of hope that a long-awaited superhero team could ever assemble in the MCU.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

One of the MCU’s most useless figures ironically finds praise for being a badass

It became abundantly clear this year that Kevin Feige’s distaste for the Inhumans knows no bounds, with the architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe bringing Black Bolt back for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, only to kill him off in morbidly hilarious fashion by having his head explode from the inside out.
MOVIES
ComicBook

She-Hulk: Episode 6's Hidden QR Code Revealed

We're now two-thirds of the way through She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with the sixth episode of the Disney+ series arriving on Thursday. The series, which follows the unconventional superhero journey of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), has been littered with surprising characters from all corners of Marvel Comics canon thus far. Some blink-and-you'll-miss-it moments in the series have given viewers a chance to dive further into those stories, with QR codes that, when scanned, lead to free digital comics on the Marvel Unlimited platform. This week's QR code, which can be seen on the police car when Craig Hollis / Mr. Immortal (David Pasquesi) jumps from the windows of GLK&H early on in the episode. The QR code leads to Mr. Immortal's first appearance in West Coast Avengers #46, which also establishes his team, the Great Lakes Avengers.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Cox
Person
Mike Colter
Person
Jessica Henwick
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Finn Jones
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: The first trailer for a fan-favorite’s return spills as everyone hearts Ironheart’s leaked design

Today we’are burdened with glorious purpose as we unleash another Marvel news roundup. Despite the studio stubbornly refusing to share it officially when it premiered on D23 earlier in the month, the first-look trailer for the much-anticipated second season of a Disney Plus favorite has snaked its way online, causing the fandom to go into meltdown. Elsewhere, everyone is similarly losing it after some new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever merch reveals our best look yet at Ironheart’s armor.
ENTERTAINMENT
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans rejoice as ‘Andor’ fixes the biggest problem with ‘Star Wars’

The super-sized three-part premiere of Andor just landed on Disney Plus this Wednesday, and Star Wars fans are on cloud (city) nine. It’s no secret that much of the Mouse House era of the saga has disappointed the not-so-faithful fandom. Sure, The Mandalorian was a big W, but the goofier elements of the likes of The Book of Boba Fett, The Rise of Skywalker and even Obi-Wan Kenobi have dragged down the quality in the eyes of many.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Yellowstone’s prequel ‘1923’ adds another star power cast member

Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe continues to grow with new cast announcements for the upcoming prequel, 1923. The series is packed full of star power already, with leading actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren taking on Dutton family roles. Who else is making a splash in 1923? It was announced...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Insane MCU theory suggest Doctor Strange deliberately let Thanos win just so Tony Stark would die

There are always insane theories on Reddit, but this one might take the cake when it comes to the MCU. In Avengers: Infinity War, Doctor Strange looked into the future and saw 14,600,005 outcomes for the upcoming battle against Thanos, and in only one version did they win. This version required Tony Stark to sacrifice himself by taking on all the infinity stones and erasing Thanos and his army from existence, the toll of which was too much for his body to handle. Now a fan has the crazy idea that Strange picked a future that would assure Stark’s death.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Tv#Hell Freezes Over#Finn Jones Iron Fist#Watkins
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Andor’ showrunner deftly dodges questions on the returning Saw Gerrera

We’re a quarter of the way through Andor as of its three-episode debut on Disney Plus earlier this week, and by all accounts, the show seems to be firing on cylinders. The pre-Rebellion Star Wars universe is a fascinating if terrifying setting and protagonist Cassian Andor has a brand-new space to breathe alongside the many new characters we’ve been introduced to.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Even though it’s a galaxy far, far away, some folks don’t care for ‘Andor’ introducing new planets

Andor‘s first three episodes dropped on Wednesday, and most Star Wars fans were left impressed and delighted. Whereas Obi-Wan Kenobi was criticized for the overuse of virtual sets and somewhat wonky storytelling, the latest Disney Plus exclusive makes heavy use of gigantic real sets, great location shooting, and has some of the best writing we’ve seen in the franchise in years.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU mainstays beginning to get frustrated with the lack of clarity on Steve Rogers’ whereabouts

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for leaving a trail of breadcrumbs throughout its various film and television offerings that can regularly end up being paid off years in advance, so it’s not as if the franchise is famed for leaving plot threads unresolved. However, fans would like to know sooner rather than later what really happened to Steve Rogers.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: ‘Dead to Me’ teaser reveals first look at the long-awaited final season

It’s been so long since Dead to Me was on our screens that Netflix viewers would be forgiven for thinking the show was, well, dead to us. But, at long last, the streamer has now unveiled our first look at the acclaimed comedy-drama’s third and final season, while promising that the long-awaited conclusion to the Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini starrer will be with us in just under two months’ time.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel Confirms Arrival of Mephisto (as a Marvel Legends Figure)

For a moment, let's travel through time and think back to the earliest months of 2021. At the time, fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe had gone months without any new offerings to put forth into the franchise, all because of the ongoing pandemic. Then along came WandaVision, the first television series released by Marvel Studios and something that would use digital media to change event programming forever. A large part of the discourse involved the supposed live-action arrival of Mephisto, which ended up growing into the MCU's largest inside joke. Now, all these months later, Mephisto is finally on his way...kind of...
ENTERTAINMENT
wegotthiscovered.com

Leaked ‘Ant-Man 3’ footage has fans seriously concerned for Scott Lang’s well-being

Even though Marvel Studios tries as hard as possible to keep all of its major reveals and exclusive footage under wraps and unavailable for public consumption, it was inevitable that snippets of the various sizzle reels shown at D23 would eventually make their way online. Hot on the heels of the Loki season 2 trailer, footage from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has now followed suit.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A sexy shoot ’em up that critics couldn’t stand pulls the trigger on Netflix

Luc Besson often tends to favor style over substance, and while it’s worked out pretty well for the prolific writer, director, and producer on a commercial level, a lot of his output tends to leave critics cold. 2019’s Anna remains his last feature from behind the camera, and it sums up the filmmaker’s sensibilities in a nutshell.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy