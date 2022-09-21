ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genoa Township, MI

Category 2 hurricane may make landfall in Florida next week: Forecast

(NEW YORK) -- After a slow start to hurricane season, a Category 2 hurricane may make landfall in Florida next week. The storm, currently known as Tropical Depression 9, is set to move into the warm waters of the Western Caribbean this weekend and is expected to strengthen to a hurricane by Monday morning.
FLORIDA STATE
whmi.com

Richardson Road Work Starts Monday In Hamburg

Another gravel road project in Hamburg Township is scheduled to begin. Starting Monday, Richardson Road will be closed between Swarthout Road and Schafer Road. The closure is needed so that crews can place gravel on the road. That section of Richardson Road will be closed to all thru-traffic. Local traffic,...
TOWNSHIP OF HAMBURG, MI

